Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

- Extra funding to help northern Lincolnshire ambulance response times
- Lincolnshire tops rural crime cost table - Report
- Abandoned shopping trolley fines scheme under way in Gainsborough
- Live updates on Monday 6 August 2018
Abandoned shopping trolley fines scheme gets under way
From today, supermarkets in Gainsborough will be charged £75 every time one of their abandoned trolleys is recovered.
West Lindsey District Council says it's finding up to 70 trolleys a day.
The authority says it's been working with all local supermarkets on the clamp-down.
Lincolnshire's Monday weather forecast
Today looks set to be a dry one for Lincolnshire.
There'll be a good deal of sunshine and just a little cloud, mainly during the morning.
Becoming very warm or hot again with only a light breeze:
Lincolnshire tops rural crime cost table
The cost of rural crime is higher in Lincolnshire than anywhere else in the country, new figures show.
Insurers NFU Mutual dealt with claims worth a total of about £2.1m in the county last year.
However, that's down 15% on 2016's figures.
Quads, tractors, tools, and machinery top thieves' wish-lists, the insurer says.
Extra funding to help ambulance response times
Just under one million calls were made last year to the ambulance service which covers northern Lincolnshire.
East Midlands Ambulance Service dealt with about 1,800 patients a day, it's been revealed.
It's hoped a £19m government cash boost will help improve its response times.
Severe disruption: A15 Lincolnshire both ways
A15 Lincolnshire both ways severe disruption, from Abbey Road to South Street.
A15 Lincolnshire - A15 South Street in Bourne closed and slow traffic in both directions from the Abbey Road junction to the South Street junction, because of Medical Incident.
