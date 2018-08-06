Lincs collage

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Summary

  1. Extra funding to help northern Lincolnshire ambulance response times
  2. Lincolnshire tops rural crime cost table - Report
  3. Abandoned shopping trolley fines scheme under way in Gainsborough
  4. Live updates on Monday 6 August 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Abandoned shopping trolley fines scheme gets under way

From today, supermarkets in Gainsborough will be charged £75 every time one of their abandoned trolleys is recovered.

Trolley in street
West Lindsey District Council says it's finding up to 70 trolleys a day.

The authority says it's been working with all local supermarkets on the clamp-down.

Lincolnshire's Monday weather forecast

Today looks set to be a dry one for Lincolnshire.

There'll be a good deal of sunshine and just a little cloud, mainly during the morning.

Becoming very warm or hot again with only a light breeze:

Weather detail
Lincolnshire tops rural crime cost table

The cost of rural crime is higher in Lincolnshire than anywhere else in the country, new figures show.

Sheep
Insurers NFU Mutual dealt with claims worth a total of about £2.1m in the county last year.

However, that's down 15% on 2016's figures.

Quads, tractors, tools, and machinery top thieves' wish-lists, the insurer says.

Extra funding to help ambulance response times

Just under one million calls were made last year to the ambulance service which covers northern Lincolnshire.

Two paramedics in an ambulance.
East Midlands Ambulance Service dealt with about 1,800 patients a day, it's been revealed.

It's hoped a £19m government cash boost will help improve its response times.

Severe disruption: A15 Lincolnshire both ways

A15 Lincolnshire both ways severe disruption, from Abbey Road to South Street.

A15 Lincolnshire - A15 South Street in Bourne closed and slow traffic in both directions from the Abbey Road junction to the South Street junction, because of Medical Incident.

