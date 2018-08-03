Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Louth couple's 'absolute shock' at big lottery win
A retired couple from Louth have scooped £1m on the lottery.
It took a full week for Barry and Brenda Coupland to realise the winning ticket was lying unchecked on the kitchen counter.
I wish I could have captured the moment I found out we were millionaires. I think the colour must have drained from my face, I was just in absolute shock. I had £1m on my kitchen table for over a week and I didn't even realise!"
Barry and Brenda say the first item on their shopping list is a brand new Mercedes Benz C200 and the couple say they're also looking at holidays.
The plan sets out the district council's response to increasing population, housing, employment, land, schools and shops.
When it was passed, issues raised by councillors included the banning of development in coastal flood risk areas.
However, councillors have now approved the building of homes in a flood zone.
Councillors circumvented the local plan, saying there was "a local need for low-cost market housing and with the planning history on the site of the types already being built, the application will fulfill the need".
Your Lincolnshire headlines this afternoon
The top stories from across Lincolnshire so far today include:
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Grimsby Youth Court next month charged with a public order offence relating to an incident in Birchin Way on 2 August and two counts of assault.
Humberside Police says it's looking over CCTV footage as part of its investigation.
Det Supt Jo Roe says: "We are continuing to work to identify the individuals involved in the incidents and are dedicating officers to follow up all lines of inquiry to make sure we exhaust every opportunity available to us.
It’s also important if you have any information about this, or you know who was involved in the disorder, that you get in touch with us."
PCC backs bill to protect emergency service workers
Lincolnshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Marc Jones, says there must be harsher punishments for people who assault emergency service workers:
The number of people living in the city has soared in recent years, but one problem that often goes unnoticed is the feet of homeless people.
Chris Lanoix works at RAF Coningsby and recently founded Hope – Lincoln. He told The Lincolnite that he was sat having a coffee on the High Street when he saw a homeless man limping in socks.
Local TV service to close
Grimsby Institute has announced the closure of Estuary TV.
It says it can't achieve the required economies of scale as a small commercial channel.
The announcement means there'll be redundancies but the Institute says it's looking to work with a larger broadcaster to transfer the licence.
It says it will manage all current contracts with existing advertisers in line with this process.
Lincoln Rotary Club raises £48,000 for Bangladesh
Lincolnshire fundraisers have provided 24,000 people in Bangladesh with fresh water.
Lindum Rotary Club in Lincoln has installed 79 deep water wells across 27 villages in an area north of Dhaka, costing £48,000.
Most of our support and fund-raising goes towards local projects, such as the hospices, food banks, and the Air Ambulance, however we also help abroad. I am therefore delighted that we have been able to help again many poor people in Bangladesh."
Live Reporting
By Hope Bolger
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Man hunted in seaside murder inquiry
Abdi Ali is wanted in connection with the death of Shaun Lyall, who was found dead on 17 July.Read more
Grimsby Town v Forest Green Rovers
Live coverage of Saturday's League Two game between Grimsby Town and Forest Green Rovers.Read more
Northampton Town v Lincoln City
Live coverage of Saturday's League Two game between Northampton Town and Lincoln City.Read more
Coventry City v Scunthorpe United
Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Coventry City and Scunthorpe United.Read more
Butlin's staff deliver baby at swimming pool
Many mothers will remember exactly where they were when they went into labour - and that's certainly the case for one woman in Skegness who went into labour six weeks early at the pool in Butlins!
Rachel Chedgzoy was enjoying a holiday in the resort with her family and had to ask the staff for help when the pain started.
The resort's nursery nurse, Claire Berry, was called into action and was guided by a paramedic on the phone to deliver the baby girl safely.
She's been named Evie Claire Elizabeth - her middle name, a nod to the woman who brought her into the world.
Today, Claire and Roy, who also helped out, have been reunited with Rachel and baby Evie:
This evening's weather: Dry and clear
Tonight in Lincolnshire will be dry with clear spells and patchy cloud.
Another humid or even muggy night with just a light breeze:
Man seriously hurt in Gainsborough attack
A man's been left with a serious head injury after being attacked in Gainsborough.
It happened at about 13:30 today on Theaker Avenue
Three men assaulted the victim, who is now in hospital, police say.
Anyone with information about the attack is being asked to contact police.
Rinks Lane closed after serious crash
BBC News Travel
A man has been seriously injured after the vehicle he was in hit a tree in Bassingham.
It happened on Rinks Lane.
Police officers are on the scene and the road is currently closed.
Grass fire near M180 in North Lincolnshire
If you're on the M180 at the moment, be aware of a fire near Barnetby Top - and take care:
Picture released of Lintin's recovery
Pictures of a Lincolnshire motorbike racer who was badly injured in a race last month have been released by his team showing him recovering in hospital.
Ivan Lintin, from Bardney, crashed at the Southern 100 road races in the Isle of Man, in which another racer died.
Lintin's condition is slowly improving and he is expected to be moved to a Lincolnshire hospital soon:
Hospital transfer service delayed
Crews are not able to use equipment safely, a leaked email says, but the service is expected to launch on Monday.Read more
Louth couple's 'absolute shock' at big lottery win
A retired couple from Louth have scooped £1m on the lottery.
It took a full week for Barry and Brenda Coupland to realise the winning ticket was lying unchecked on the kitchen counter.
Barry and Brenda say the first item on their shopping list is a brand new Mercedes Benz C200 and the couple say they're also looking at holidays.
Fancy becoming a nurse cadet in Lincolnshire?
Lincolnshire's hospitals are looking to recruit new nurse cadets.
It's part of ongoing work to fill staff shortages at Boston, Grantham and Lincoln hospitals.
A total of 22 cadets are wanted for 13-month-long placements working within different wards and departments.
Students getting their GCSE and A Level results this month are being encouraged to consider applying.
Scunthorpe sign Lund and Thomas
Scunthorpe sign midfielder Matthew Lund from Burton and forward George Thomas from Leicester on a season-long loan.Read more
Council committee defies local plan
East Lindsey District Council's planning committee has gone against advice in its new local plan, just two weeks after it was adopted, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The plan sets out the district council's response to increasing population, housing, employment, land, schools and shops.
When it was passed, issues raised by councillors included the banning of development in coastal flood risk areas.
However, councillors have now approved the building of homes in a flood zone.
Councillors circumvented the local plan, saying there was "a local need for low-cost market housing and with the planning history on the site of the types already being built, the application will fulfill the need".
Your Lincolnshire headlines this afternoon
The top stories from across Lincolnshire so far today include:
New app to get Lincolnshire up and moving
Active Lincolnshire have launched a new app to get us walking over the summer break.
Go Explore Lincolnshire was developed to encourage families to do more exercise.
The organisation says almost 25% of people in Lincolnshire admit to doing less than 30 minutes of exercise a week.
Watch: International water skiers take to lakes
One of the biggest water skiing competitions in the world is happening at Hazelwood Ski World in Thorpe on the Hill, near Lincoln, today.
Here's some of the action:
Police drive to engage with Europeans
Polish recruit Gosia Golata says she hopes to make a real difference to policing in Lincolnshire.Read more
Weather: Dry afternoon ahead
BBC Weather
Much of this afternoon will be dry with sunny spells and patchy cloud.
The amount of cloud is likely to increase, bringing the chance of the odd shower.
Another very warm and humid day.
Boston hospital bosses left red-faced over ambulance plan
Just days after changes to services at Boston Pilgrim Hospital's children's ward were announced, it's emerged that there are now delays in implementing them.
The changes to childrens services at the Pilgrim, which were caused by staff shortages, should have come into force on Wednesday.
They would have involved transporting serious cases in two dedicated ambulances to other hospitals for treatment.
But BBC Radio Lincolnshire's seen a leaked email from a senior nurse which suggests staff are unable to use the vehicles and children can't be transferred safely.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, has now confirmed a number of issues were discovered relating to the equipment on the ambulances.
The trust says patient safety is its priority and the issues should be resolved by Monday.
Nature centre in Skegness buzzing over new insect 'hotel'
An eco centre in Skegness is trying to break a world record for the largest bug "hotel".
The hotel, at Seagull Recycling, will include a habitat for insects made of wooden pallets filled with dirt, dried leaves and biodegradable materials to create a cosy home for creepy crawlies.
Staff there are aiming for a size of 25 cu m - which would beat the current record of 18.5 cu m.
Teenager charged over Grimsby vandalism
A 16-year-old boy has been charged following vandalism in Grimsby earlier this week.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Grimsby Youth Court next month charged with a public order offence relating to an incident in Birchin Way on 2 August and two counts of assault.
Humberside Police says it's looking over CCTV footage as part of its investigation.
Det Supt Jo Roe says: "We are continuing to work to identify the individuals involved in the incidents and are dedicating officers to follow up all lines of inquiry to make sure we exhaust every opportunity available to us.
PCC backs bill to protect emergency service workers
Lincolnshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Marc Jones, says there must be harsher punishments for people who assault emergency service workers:
He's backing a bill, which passed its third reading in the House of Lords last week and is awaiting Royal Assent, which will double the sentences courts can impose on offenders.
Lincolnshire's Chief Constable Bill Skelly pledged his support to the bill yesterday, saying assaults on officers on duty are unacceptable.
He said such attacks have both a mental and physical impact.
90 police officers have been assaulted in Lincolnshire so far this year.
Local TV service to be taken over
Grimsby-based Estuary TV, which covers northern Lincolnshire, is being taken over by the UK's largest operator of local TV licences.
The announcement was made yesterday evening on the station by the executive producer, Lia Nici.
Yesterday afternoon, Estuary released a statement saying it was closing down because it wasn't commercially viable, but it now says That's TV will be running the service from 1 September.
Scunthorpe in top ten places for day trips
Scunthorpe has made it onto a list of the most popular summer destinations in the country.
The train operator, Trainline has used their data to work out the most sought after locations for day trips this summer.
Scunthorpe is sixth on the list along with St Ives, Southend-on-Sea and the New Forest.
Alley closure plans consultation
The City of Lincoln Council wants your views on the possibility of closing St Peter's Passage.
It comes after an increase in the number of complaints about the lane, with people reporting drug use and finding discarded drug paraphernalia.
The passage connects Mint Lane with the High Street.
An online consultation is open for the rest of the month for you to have your say on the proposal.
Weather: Mostly dry
BBC Weather
Much of today will be dry with sunny spells and patchy cloud.
The amount of cloud is likely to increase later on bringing the chance of the odd shower.
Another very warm and humid day.
Lincoln to host BBC Proms
This Saturday the BBC Proms are coming to Lincoln.
It's only the second time the event has been held outside of London, but after a successful trip to Hull last year, organisers decided to come to Lincoln Drill Hall.
A performance of Stravinsky's First World War music-theatre piece The Soldier's Tale will be staged.
The Drill Hall was chosen to host the BBC Prom due to its strong connections to the World War One.
The building was originally the home to the Fourth Battalion of the Lincolnshire Regiment, which was deployed to the Western Front in 1914.
Advance tickets are sold out, but there are a limited number of ‘promming’ tickets available on the day.
Lincolnshire headlines
Our top stories so far today from our Lincolnshire newsroom:
Lincoln sign Forest defender Crookes
Lincoln City sign Nottingham Forest defender Adam Crookes on a season-long loan deal.Read more
This evening's weather
Some spells of evening sunshine are expected.
Thereafter, a dry and partly cloudy night is anticipated, with some clear spells.
Cloud may start to thicken again from the north towards dawn.
Grimsby fish receives exquisite taste award
Alfred Enderby traditionally smoked salmon in Grimsby has been given 3 stars in the 2018 Great Taste Awards.
It means it tastes exquisite and it's a pretty big deal since less than 3% of products are awarded 3-stars each year. Their smoked haddock was awarded 2 stars.
The Guild Of Fine Food has recognised several East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire products.
Great Newsome Brewery received awards for three of its beers whilst Wold Top Brewery received two awards.
St Helen's Farm at Seatson Ross gained six awards for their goats milk products.
And north Lincolnshire's Piper's Crisps received awards for five of its flavours.
For a full list of winners visit the Great Taste Awards website.
Chief Constable wants tougher sentences on people who attack police officers
Lincolnshire Police's Chief Constable is calling on tougher sentences for people who attack officers who are on duty.
So far this year 90 officers have been assaulted whilst at work.
Officers have been bitten, kicked and spat at.
Bill Skelly says this has a big impact mentally as well as physically for the officer and people close to him or her.
He told BBC Radio Lincolnshire that whilst he understands policing involves attending incidents where there could be violence it's never acceptable to find oneself subject to that violence.
Mr Skelly he wants to see a change in law to treat assault on a member of the emergency services as a more serious offence which would get a harsher penalty.
He hopes the public will then understand this is not acceptable and this will lead to fewer assaults on officers in the county.
Severe accident: A180 Lincolnshire both ways
A180 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, from Freeman Street to Park Street.
A180 Lincolnshire - A180 Cleethorpe Road in Grimsby closed and heavy traffic in both directions from the Freeman Street junction to the Park Street junction, because of an accident involving two cars.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
NCS flash mob takes over Boston shopping centre
This summer you might have seen different groups of young people taking part in NCS projects for good causes and charities.
Well today in Boston a flash mob has taken place at Oldrid's Shopping Centre for the Missing Persons Trust:
Increase of material at renewable energy site
More than 10,000 extra tonnes worth of plants and crops will be transported onto a renewable energy site in North Lincolnshire despite objections from residents and local councils.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service Merlin Renewables has been given planning permission to increase the raw material it brings into its biomass plant at Hibaldstow Airfield.
The facility turns crop and plant material into fertiliser and renewable energy for the national grid.
But Hibaldstow Parish Council and Redbourne Parish Council objected on the grounds that the increase in traffic would have an adverse impact on the area.
Merlin Renewables has agreed to create a travel plan to reduce any disruption.
Lincoln charity helps homeless people’s feet
The Lincolnite
A charity in Lincoln has been cleaning up the feet of homeless people living in the city.
The number of people living in the city has soared in recent years, but one problem that often goes unnoticed is the feet of homeless people.
Chris Lanoix works at RAF Coningsby and recently founded Hope – Lincoln. He told The Lincolnite that he was sat having a coffee on the High Street when he saw a homeless man limping in socks.
Local TV service to close
Grimsby Institute has announced the closure of Estuary TV.
It says it can't achieve the required economies of scale as a small commercial channel.
The announcement means there'll be redundancies but the Institute says it's looking to work with a larger broadcaster to transfer the licence.
It says it will manage all current contracts with existing advertisers in line with this process.
Lincoln Rotary Club raises £48,000 for Bangladesh
Lincolnshire fundraisers have provided 24,000 people in Bangladesh with fresh water.
Lindum Rotary Club in Lincoln has installed 79 deep water wells across 27 villages in an area north of Dhaka, costing £48,000.