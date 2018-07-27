Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A teenager who crashed his car into the front of a house at 60mph after a row with his ex-girlfriend has been given an eight-month suspended jail term.

Lincoln Crown Court heard his car hit the house on Meadow Lane in North Hykeham, near Lincoln, on 23 December last year.

The boy, who was 17 at the time and cannot be named for legal reasons, was arguing with his ex, who was in the passenger seat, after she told him she was pregnant with a new partner.

The crash seriously injured the girl and caused damage estimated at over £45,000.

The driver, who's now 18, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was sentenced to eight months in a young offender's institution suspended for two years.

He has also been banned from driving for two years.