Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A15 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, between A1500 Horncastle Lane and A631.
A15 Lincolnshire - A15 Caenby Corner Roundabout blocked and queuing traffic in both directions between the A1500 Horncastle Lane junction in Scampton and Caenby Corner, because of a multi-vehicle accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A52 Lincolnshire both ways
BBC News Travel
A52 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, from Ideal Bungalows to Seaholme Road.
A52 Lincolnshire - A52 Seaholme Road in Trusthorpe closed and heavy traffic in both directions from the Ideal Bungalows junction to the Seaholme Road junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A52 Lincolnshire both ways
BBC News Travel
A52 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, from Mill Lane to B1394 Swaton Lane.
A52 Lincolnshire - A52 Holland Road in Horbling closed and very slow traffic in both directions from the Mill Lane junction to the B1394 Swaton Lane junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
A16 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, from A16 to B1520 London Road.
A16 Lincolnshire - A16 Kenwick Top Roundabout closed and slow traffic in both directions from the A16 junction in Louth to Kenwick Roundabout in Burwell Louth, because of an accident involving 2 vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Chris Epton, a donkey owner in Skegness, says he's been criticised for keeping rides going, despite providing donkeys with parasols and water.
It's just upset me completely, because we take great pride in our donkeys and we think that we maintain our donkeys very well. Donkey's are a hot climate animal, they can cope with it and they can carry the weight. We don't put large children on, we keep it down to under 7 stone.
Woman jailed after stealing necklace from man in his bed
A woman who burgled the home of a vulnerable elderly man in Gainsborough, and stole the jewellery he was wearing while he was in bed, has been jailed.
Using a key she'd stolen earlier in the day, 31-year-old Samantha Davies (pictured), of no fixed address, went into the man's house on Lea Road in the early hours of the morning on 17 June.
She walked into the 65-year-old's bedroom and called out his name to wake him.
Davies then asked the victim to sit up, before removing a gold necklace from round his neck and then taking a gold bracelet.
The two pieces were both worth over £2000.
The 31-year-old admitted two charges of burglary and of fraudulently using the man's bank card at Lincoln Crown Court.
She was jailed for three years and four months.
Picture: Lightning captured on camera
We were all woken up by it this morning and it's caused chaos on the railways, but did you catch the lightning on camera?
He caught this amazing shot of the lightning mid-strike on the Lincolnshire coast.
If you have any photos of the storms today you can email us.
Boston paediatric crisis to cost £4m
Dealing with the ongoing crisis at Boston's paediatric service is estimated to cost the trust which runs Lincolnshire's hospitals between £1m and £4m.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust is changing services at Pilgrim Hospital after putting it under review because of serious staffing shortages.
The plan includes a temporary model to keep the children's ward open from August, and contingency plans to provide additional space at Lincoln County Hospital if that idea fails.
Much of the extra money will go towards funding extra locum doctors, who'll fill gaps in the rota, more short-term agency staff on occasional shifts and, in the future, private ambulances.
Members of the ULHT's executive met to discuss the situation at Pilgrim Hospital today.
Boston MP, Matt Warman, said "money is not the issue" when it comes to managing the situation at Pilgrim.
"If we need additional resources, then those resources will be found," he said.
It's ultimately about children and mother's lives and we have to make sure that those comes first. We don't know yet how much that cost will be, but we are also very clear that whatever the cost is closing the unit would have a greater cost implication."
Man in 70s seriously injured after being hit by car
A man in his 70s is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Boston this morning.
The crash happened at the entrance to Boston West Business Park at 08:45.
He was taken to Pilgrim Hospital with serious injuries.
They're appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision or who might have dashcam footage of the incident.
Market plans on show
Traders and the general public have been given the opportunity to take a look at the plans for Scunthorpe's new market today.
North Lincolnshire Council are spending over £4m, converting the old BHS building into a new indoor market.
Visitors will be shown a 3D video of the proposals today at the building.
There will also be a mock-up market stall, the opportunity to ask questions and find out how to go about applying for one or more stalls.
Thousands sign petition over Scampton
More than 3,500 people have signed a petition opposing the MoD's planned sale of RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.
Earlier this week, the Ministry of Defence announced that the home to the Red Arrows (pictured above Scampton) will close in 2022.
3,677 people have signed the petition, which is urging the Ministry of Defence to 'Stop the sale and loss of 600 jobs at Historic RAF Scampton, Home of the Red Arrows'.
The Royal Air Force says it is committed to investing and staying in the county despite the sale.
Men charged over Lincoln police chase
Two men are due to appear in court today after a police pursuit through Lincoln city centre earlier this week.
Anthony Kimani, 23, of Honeysuckle Court, Woodston, Peterborough, has been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.
Louis Holden, 20, of no fixed address, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
Pedestrian hit by car in Boston
A man's been taken to hospital after being hit by a car on a major route in Boston.
The crash happened on the A52 near to McDonalds.
The road's currently closed and is causing long tailbacks in the area.
A lightning strike which hit a signalling centre has caused "complete disruption" on the East Coast Main Line, according to Network Rail.
The "quite significant lightning strikes" affected the Signal and Control Centre in York which controls all traffic in and out of the Leeds area.
Network Rail says several lightning strikes elsewhere on the network have exacerbated the problem.
LNER, which runs rail services on the East Coast Main Line, is advising passengers not to travel at all today which is causing major problems at Leeds railway station (pictured).
Northern Rail is advising passengers not to travel for the next few hours.
Rachel Lowe, from Network Rail, says its priority is dealing with "trapped trains which were out on the network when the signalling went down".
She says: "People are sat in hot trains not necessarily at platforms" and the firm's priority is making sure they're able to get off and get refreshment.
I heard an almighty bang, that's what we believe the main blow was. But we had lightning throughout the start of the rush hour this morning, really."
North Lincolnshire aviation festival postponed
A North Lincolnshire aviation festival has been postponed due to high winds being forecast.
North Lincolnshire Council say because of the high winds and rain forecast for this Sunday, the decision has
been made to postpone the North Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Festival set to take place at Skydive Hibaldstow.
The festival included a special Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast.
It
will now take place on Sunday 30 September.
Cars damaged in Lincoln vehicle fire
Four fire crews have been dealing with a vehicle blaze which spread to other cars, vans and sheds in Lincoln.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue had been advising people living nearby to close their windows because of the fumes.
The blaze broke out at about 09:00 this morning on Glentham Close in Lincoln, but has now been extinguished.
No cause has been determined yet.
Lincolnshire chosen to attract US tourists to UK
Lincolnshire has been picked to be one of 13 locations to attract American tourists to the UK.
Esteemed travel author Fionn Davenport is in the county today to write about some of the sights and destinations for the new scheme called Tour England.
He's touring the county to compile itineraries centred around themes - including Faith and Religion, Wartime, and The Great Migration.
US Visitors are increasingly seeking immersive experiences; they want sight doing not just sight-seeing and want to be able to steep themselves in local cultures and traditions. We know that US visitors love and want to experience the heritage and history of England, which is why we have set out to develop these bespoke, bookable itineraries."
Festival cancelled because of lightning threat
A festival in Skegness has been cancelled on "health and safety grounds" because of the threat of thunderstorms today.
The event, which was due to take place this evening, was to include a performance from a live band fronted by Grammy Award Winner Anthony Harty.
Event organisers say that potential lightning means they "cannot take any risks that may impact on the safety of the public or anybody part of the event":
Ms Lee is addressing the petition to the Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson.
It's already gathered more than 500 signatures.
Train hits tree near Sleaford
There was disruption for rail passengers in Lincolnshire last night after a train hit a tree on the line.
East Midlands Trains says the incident, near Sleaford, caused some damage, but there were no reports of any injuries.
The line later reopened.
Electricity distributor ready for power cuts
Electricity distributor Northern Powergrid say it's prepared for potential power cuts across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire amid warnings of severe thunderstorms later.
The company, which supplies four million homes and businesses across the region, has reminded people to call 105 in the event of power loss.
The Met Office predicts thunderstorms, heavy rain and lightning over the course of the day - especially this evening.
Hot weather check-ups for Lincolnshire's seaside donkeys
Donkeys giving rides to holidaymakers on Lincolnshire's beaches during the hot weather are being given check-ups by animal welfare officers.
East Lindsey District Council says it's received multiple reports from people worried about the animals' welfare.
Donkey owners in Skegness say they make sure the animals have shade and shelter and animal experts say the donkeys don't mind higher temperatures.
The donkeys are really well adapted to the high temperatures, much better than the people who care for them. Donkeys are much more difficult to handle in the winter, they're definitely sun worshippers."
Updates on breaking news will continue through the night.
Oil firm wants more time on drilling site
More time is expected to be given to an oil firm at a well site in North Lincolnshire, ahead of a proposal to continue drilling being considered.
Egdon Resources has submitted plans to allow workers to stay at Lodge Farm, near Wressle, for a further 12 months to give enough time for a fresh application for drilling to be heard.
The firm has lodged a planning application, for a third time, with North Lincolnshire Council to drill for oil at the well.
Councillors have already twice rejected proposals from Egdon, and the company's attempts to appeal the decision failed in January 2018.
However, the government's planning inspectorate decided in the firm's favour to allow them to retain the Wressle site for a further year.
The proposed development incorporates high levels of protection measures to minimise the potential for any environmental or other impacts from our operations."
Man's lies about ex prompted work investigation
A man who spread lies about his ex-girlfriend, which led to her being investigated at work, has been fined £705 and ordered to do 200 hours of community work.
He made up a series of lies about his ex-partner, who works at a court in Lincolnshire, and sent them to her colleagues.
31-year-old Daniel Todd, of Bluebell Court, Bracebridge Heath, Lincoln, was found guilty under the Malicious Communications Act at Mansfield Magistrates Court on 19 July.
Lincolnshire Police have today said the actions of Todd were "completely unacceptable".
Making false allegations and sending distressing communications to someone can leave the victim feeling anxious, distressed, fearful, and on top of that, left this particular victim being the subject of an internal work investigation, when the allegations were all found to be false."
Eurofighter Typhoons meet WW2 Hawker Typhoon
Eurofighter Typhoons are described as the most advanced combat aircraft in the world, and they're based at RAF Coningsby.
They've been joined today by the only complete surviving example of the World War Two plane they are named for - the Hawker Typhoon.
The Hawker Typhoon was used to attack ground targets during WW2.
The process to bring the Typhoon over from an aviation museum in Canada wasn't an easy one though.
It was disassembled and then put back together - much like an airfix kit - when it arrived at RAF Coningsby.
The one of a kind aircraft will be on display from this weekend until September.
Lost trophy has early win from an Olympic medalist
A trophy found in an attic in Lincolnshire includes an early mention of future Olympic gold medalist Sebastian Coe.
The trophy, which was awarded to winners of a mile-long "dash" at the Heckington Village Show, had been lost for 15 years.
In 1976 it was won by S N Coe, who would of course go on to win gold medals at the 1980 and 1984 Olympics.
The trophy will be polished and adorned with ribbons to return it to its former glory, before the Heckington Show this weekend.
Chairman of the show, Charles Pinchbeck says he thought he'd never see the trophy again.
The thing itself is part of the legend of the Heckington Show. It's absolutely amazing, fantastic to see it again. It's wonderful."
Man completes 1,000-mile bomber command cycle ride
A man has just finished a 1000-mile cycle ride from France to Lincoln, to raise money for the International Bomber Command Centre.
Martin Baker completed the challenge this lunchtime, and raised £2771 for the World War Two aviation museum.
The IBCC, on Canwick Hill near Lincoln, is the first lasting memorial for those who served in Bomber Command in WW2.
He says the recent death of his father, who served in the RAF, made the challenge an even more emotional journey than he had expected.
It's taken a while and it was hard after Kent, because it just got hotter, and hotter, and hotter. I thought I had gotten used to the heat living in France but no, it's hotter here."
Lake death not suspicious
Police have confirmed the death of a man, whose body was found in a Scunthorpe lake, is not being treated as suspicious.
It's definitely a light at the end of the tunnel, it'd be brilliant. Part of the problem we have is that they're not taking on five people at a time, even trying to get three children in can be quite tricky."
Teen crashed car into house after row with ex-girlfriend
A teenager who crashed his car into the front of a house at 60mph after a row with his ex-girlfriend has been given an eight-month suspended jail term.
Live Reporting
By Martin Slack
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Severe accident: A15 Lincolnshire both ways
A15 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, between A1500 Horncastle Lane and A631.
A15 Lincolnshire - A15 Caenby Corner Roundabout blocked and queuing traffic in both directions between the A1500 Horncastle Lane junction in Scampton and Caenby Corner, because of a multi-vehicle accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A52 Lincolnshire both ways
A52 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, from Ideal Bungalows to Seaholme Road.
A52 Lincolnshire - A52 Seaholme Road in Trusthorpe closed and heavy traffic in both directions from the Ideal Bungalows junction to the Seaholme Road junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A52 Lincolnshire both ways
A52 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, from Mill Lane to B1394 Swaton Lane.
A52 Lincolnshire - A52 Holland Road in Horbling closed and very slow traffic in both directions from the Mill Lane junction to the B1394 Swaton Lane junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
The Iron add Man Utd's Borthwick-Jackson
League One club Scunthorpe United sign defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on a season-long loan from Manchester United.Read more
West Brom sign Iron defender Townsend
West Bromwich Albion sign attacking full-back Conor Townsend from Scunthorpe United for an undisclosed fee.Read more
Man's bid for own zoo under threat
Andrew Riddel keeps lions and a tiger as part of his collection of 235 animals.Read more
Severe accident: A16 Lincolnshire both ways
A16 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, from A16 to B1520 London Road.
A16 Lincolnshire - A16 Kenwick Top Roundabout closed and slow traffic in both directions from the A16 junction in Louth to Kenwick Roundabout in Burwell Louth, because of an accident involving 2 vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Junk shop photos of resort on show
Pictures of Skegness feature in a major arts festival in Denmark aimed at promoting links between the two places.Read more
Severe disruption: A158 Lincolnshire both ways
A158 Lincolnshire both ways severe disruption, between North Lane and Scothern Lane.
A158 Lincolnshire - A158 Chamberlains Close in Sudbrooke closed in both directions between the North Lane junction and the Scothern Lane junction, because of a fallen tree.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Lincolnshire's top stories
These are the top stories from across Lincolnshire so far today:
Donkey owner abused for offering donkey rides
A donkey owner in Skegness says he's had abuse and threats from the public, after offering donkey rides on the beach during the recent hot weather.
One social media post, which complained about the rides, has had more than 30,000 shares.
Animal experts say the donkeys are well adapted for the heat, and animal welfare officers have checked the conditions for Skegness donkeys are appropriate.
Chris Epton, a donkey owner in Skegness, says he's been criticised for keeping rides going, despite providing donkeys with parasols and water.
Woman jailed after stealing necklace from man in his bed
A woman who burgled the home of a vulnerable elderly man in Gainsborough, and stole the jewellery he was wearing while he was in bed, has been jailed.
Using a key she'd stolen earlier in the day, 31-year-old Samantha Davies (pictured), of no fixed address, went into the man's house on Lea Road in the early hours of the morning on 17 June.
She walked into the 65-year-old's bedroom and called out his name to wake him.
Davies then asked the victim to sit up, before removing a gold necklace from round his neck and then taking a gold bracelet.
The two pieces were both worth over £2000.
The 31-year-old admitted two charges of burglary and of fraudulently using the man's bank card at Lincoln Crown Court.
She was jailed for three years and four months.
Picture: Lightning captured on camera
We were all woken up by it this morning and it's caused chaos on the railways, but did you catch the lightning on camera?
There have been amber weather warnings across the county for thunder storms, but Weather Watcher Chris King wasn't put off.
He caught this amazing shot of the lightning mid-strike on the Lincolnshire coast.
If you have any photos of the storms today you can email us.
Boston paediatric crisis to cost £4m
Dealing with the ongoing crisis at Boston's paediatric service is estimated to cost the trust which runs Lincolnshire's hospitals between £1m and £4m.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust is changing services at Pilgrim Hospital after putting it under review because of serious staffing shortages.
The plan includes a temporary model to keep the children's ward open from August, and contingency plans to provide additional space at Lincoln County Hospital if that idea fails.
Much of the extra money will go towards funding extra locum doctors, who'll fill gaps in the rota, more short-term agency staff on occasional shifts and, in the future, private ambulances.
Members of the ULHT's executive met to discuss the situation at Pilgrim Hospital today.
Boston MP, Matt Warman, said "money is not the issue" when it comes to managing the situation at Pilgrim.
"If we need additional resources, then those resources will be found," he said.
Man in 70s seriously injured after being hit by car
A man in his 70s is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Boston this morning.
The crash happened at the entrance to Boston West Business Park at 08:45.
He was taken to Pilgrim Hospital with serious injuries.
They're appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision or who might have dashcam footage of the incident.
Market plans on show
Traders and the general public have been given the opportunity to take a look at the plans for Scunthorpe's new market today.
North Lincolnshire Council are spending over £4m, converting the old BHS building into a new indoor market.
Visitors will be shown a 3D video of the proposals today at the building.
There will also be a mock-up market stall, the opportunity to ask questions and find out how to go about applying for one or more stalls.
Thousands sign petition over Scampton
More than 3,500 people have signed a petition opposing the MoD's planned sale of RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.
Earlier this week, the Ministry of Defence announced that the home to the Red Arrows (pictured above Scampton) will close in 2022.
3,677 people have signed the petition, which is urging the Ministry of Defence to 'Stop the sale and loss of 600 jobs at Historic RAF Scampton, Home of the Red Arrows'.
The Royal Air Force says it is committed to investing and staying in the county despite the sale.
Men charged over Lincoln police chase
Two men are due to appear in court today after a police pursuit through Lincoln city centre earlier this week.
Anthony Kimani, 23, of Honeysuckle Court, Woodston, Peterborough, has been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.
Louis Holden, 20, of no fixed address, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
Pedestrian hit by car in Boston
A man's been taken to hospital after being hit by a car on a major route in Boston.
The crash happened on the A52 near to McDonalds.
The road's currently closed and is causing long tailbacks in the area.
'Significant lightning strikes' affect rail travel
A lightning strike which hit a signalling centre has caused "complete disruption" on the East Coast Main Line, according to Network Rail.
The "quite significant lightning strikes" affected the Signal and Control Centre in York which controls all traffic in and out of the Leeds area.
Network Rail says several lightning strikes elsewhere on the network have exacerbated the problem.
LNER, which runs rail services on the East Coast Main Line, is advising passengers not to travel at all today which is causing major problems at Leeds railway station (pictured).
Northern Rail is advising passengers not to travel for the next few hours.
Rachel Lowe, from Network Rail, says its priority is dealing with "trapped trains which were out on the network when the signalling went down".
She says: "People are sat in hot trains not necessarily at platforms" and the firm's priority is making sure they're able to get off and get refreshment.
North Lincolnshire aviation festival postponed
A North Lincolnshire aviation festival has been postponed due to high winds being forecast.
North Lincolnshire Council say because of the high winds and rain forecast for this Sunday, the decision has been made to postpone the North Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Festival set to take place at Skydive Hibaldstow.
The festival included a special Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast.
It will now take place on Sunday 30 September.
Cars damaged in Lincoln vehicle fire
Four fire crews have been dealing with a vehicle blaze which spread to other cars, vans and sheds in Lincoln.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue had been advising people living nearby to close their windows because of the fumes.
The blaze broke out at about 09:00 this morning on Glentham Close in Lincoln, but has now been extinguished.
No cause has been determined yet.
Lincolnshire chosen to attract US tourists to UK
Lincolnshire has been picked to be one of 13 locations to attract American tourists to the UK.
Esteemed travel author Fionn Davenport is in the county today to write about some of the sights and destinations for the new scheme called Tour England.
He's touring the county to compile itineraries centred around themes - including Faith and Religion, Wartime, and The Great Migration.
Festival cancelled because of lightning threat
A festival in Skegness has been cancelled on "health and safety grounds" because of the threat of thunderstorms today.
The event, which was due to take place this evening, was to include a performance from a live band fronted by Grammy Award Winner Anthony Harty.
Event organisers say that potential lightning means they "cannot take any risks that may impact on the safety of the public or anybody part of the event":
Severe accident: A52 Lincolnshire westbound
A52 Lincolnshire westbound severe accident, between The Eagle Pub and Carlton Road.
A52 Lincolnshire - A52 Sleaford Road in Boston closed and queuing traffic westbound between The Eagle Pub junction and the Carlton Road junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Fireighters tackle Grimsby pallet blaze
Fire investigators will return to a pallet yard in Grimsby this morning to work out how a fire there overnight started.
Crews were called in the early hours of this morning to the site off the A180.
About 30 firefighters eventually brought the blaze under control.
Scampton decision sparks Lincoln MP's petition over Arrows
A Lincolnshire MP has started a petition to demand the famous Red Arrows remain in the county.
Labour's Karen Lee, who represents Lincoln, also wants a review of the decision to close RAF Scampton, where the world famous aerobatic display team is based.
Ms Lee is addressing the petition to the Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson.
It's already gathered more than 500 signatures.
Train hits tree near Sleaford
There was disruption for rail passengers in Lincolnshire last night after a train hit a tree on the line.
East Midlands Trains says the incident, near Sleaford, caused some damage, but there were no reports of any injuries.
The line later reopened.
Electricity distributor ready for power cuts
Electricity distributor Northern Powergrid say it's prepared for potential power cuts across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire amid warnings of severe thunderstorms later.
The company, which supplies four million homes and businesses across the region, has reminded people to call 105 in the event of power loss.
The Met Office predicts thunderstorms, heavy rain and lightning over the course of the day - especially this evening.
Hot weather check-ups for Lincolnshire's seaside donkeys
Donkeys giving rides to holidaymakers on Lincolnshire's beaches during the hot weather are being given check-ups by animal welfare officers.
East Lindsey District Council says it's received multiple reports from people worried about the animals' welfare.
Donkey owners in Skegness say they make sure the animals have shade and shelter and animal experts say the donkeys don't mind higher temperatures.
Toxic algae pond death 'not suspicious'
Maciej Dymowski was found a week after visitors were warned of the dangers of swimming in the water.Read more
Today's top stories
Here are the top stories so far today from across Lincolnshire:
Updates on breaking news will continue through the night.
Oil firm wants more time on drilling site
More time is expected to be given to an oil firm at a well site in North Lincolnshire, ahead of a proposal to continue drilling being considered.
Egdon Resources has submitted plans to allow workers to stay at Lodge Farm, near Wressle, for a further 12 months to give enough time for a fresh application for drilling to be heard.
The firm has lodged a planning application, for a third time, with North Lincolnshire Council to drill for oil at the well.
Councillors have already twice rejected proposals from Egdon, and the company's attempts to appeal the decision failed in January 2018.
However, the government's planning inspectorate decided in the firm's favour to allow them to retain the Wressle site for a further year.
Man's lies about ex prompted work investigation
A man who spread lies about his ex-girlfriend, which led to her being investigated at work, has been fined £705 and ordered to do 200 hours of community work.
He made up a series of lies about his ex-partner, who works at a court in Lincolnshire, and sent them to her colleagues.
31-year-old Daniel Todd, of Bluebell Court, Bracebridge Heath, Lincoln, was found guilty under the Malicious Communications Act at Mansfield Magistrates Court on 19 July.
Lincolnshire Police have today said the actions of Todd were "completely unacceptable".
Eurofighter Typhoons meet WW2 Hawker Typhoon
Eurofighter Typhoons are described as the most advanced combat aircraft in the world, and they're based at RAF Coningsby.
They've been joined today by the only complete surviving example of the World War Two plane they are named for - the Hawker Typhoon.
The Hawker Typhoon was used to attack ground targets during WW2.
The process to bring the Typhoon over from an aviation museum in Canada wasn't an easy one though.
It was disassembled and then put back together - much like an airfix kit - when it arrived at RAF Coningsby.
The one of a kind aircraft will be on display from this weekend until September.
Lost trophy has early win from an Olympic medalist
A trophy found in an attic in Lincolnshire includes an early mention of future Olympic gold medalist Sebastian Coe.
The trophy, which was awarded to winners of a mile-long "dash" at the Heckington Village Show, had been lost for 15 years.
In 1976 it was won by S N Coe, who would of course go on to win gold medals at the 1980 and 1984 Olympics.
The trophy will be polished and adorned with ribbons to return it to its former glory, before the Heckington Show this weekend.
Chairman of the show, Charles Pinchbeck says he thought he'd never see the trophy again.
Man completes 1,000-mile bomber command cycle ride
A man has just finished a 1000-mile cycle ride from France to Lincoln, to raise money for the International Bomber Command Centre.
Martin Baker completed the challenge this lunchtime, and raised £2771 for the World War Two aviation museum.
The IBCC, on Canwick Hill near Lincoln, is the first lasting memorial for those who served in Bomber Command in WW2.
He says the recent death of his father, who served in the RAF, made the challenge an even more emotional journey than he had expected.
Lake death not suspicious
Police have confirmed the death of a man, whose body was found in a Scunthorpe lake, is not being treated as suspicious.
Maciej Dymowski, 23, was found in the water at Ashby Ville in Scunthorpe on Monday, Humberside Police said.
Last week, visitors were warned by North Lincolnshire Council of the dangers of swimming in the pond because of a blue/green algae.
New NHS Dentists are 'light at end of tunnel'
A mother of three says an announcement of new dental surgeries in Lincolnshire is "the light at the end of the tunnel".
Danni Lewis, from Metheringham, says she's had all sorts of issues trying to subscribe to an NHS dental service after losing her previous one.
The family managed to sign up to a new surgery a year ago, but said the family were still unable to book appointments.
She says her ten-year-old lost a tooth a year ago and the adult tooth still hasn't grown through, so she's concerned not having a dentist could spark problems down the line.
But, after the announcement that Lincolnshire is to get four new dental practices Danni says she's breathing a sigh of relief.
Teen crashed car into house after row with ex-girlfriend
A teenager who crashed his car into the front of a house at 60mph after a row with his ex-girlfriend has been given an eight-month suspended jail term.
Lincoln Crown Court heard his car hit the house on Meadow Lane in North Hykeham, near Lincoln, on 23 December last year.
The boy, who was 17 at the time and cannot be named for legal reasons, was arguing with his ex, who was in the passenger seat, after she told him she was pregnant with a new partner.
The crash seriously injured the girl and caused damage estimated at over £45,000.
The driver, who's now 18, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was sentenced to eight months in a young offender's institution suspended for two years.
He has also been banned from driving for two years.