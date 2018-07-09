Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates
- Man injured in stabbing near primary school
- Calls for closed railway stations to be reopened
- Life-threatening injuries for man hit by bus in Grimsby
- Big increase in number of organ donors
- Live updates on Monday 9 July 2018
£500 worth of goods stolen from Mablethorpe Boots
Police want to speak to this woman after £500 worth of goods were stolen from the Boots store on the High Street in Mablethorpe.
It happened around 11:00 on 29 June, when a woman was reportedly seen placing the goods into a black bag before leaving the store.
Weather forecast: Clear intervals with cloud
BBC Weather
Tonight will be dry with clear intervals but also quite a lot of cloud.
Temperatures will be lower than on recent nights with gentle northerly breezes.
Tomorrow will be dry with a fair amount of cloud but a few sunny intervals should develop at times.
Gainsborough MP: May 'probably the best person we've got'
If you haven't noticed it's been a busy old day in the world of British politics.
The Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned from the Cabinet last night and the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson followed suit this afternoon.
Speculation has begun to build around the possibility of a leadership challenge to Theresa May.
Edward Leigh, the MP for Gainsborough and a senior voice in The Conservative Party, wouldn't commit to backing anyone other than the Prime Minister in a possible leadership vote.
By-election for Grimsby council seat
A North East Lincolnshire by-election will be held for the Freshney ward in the borough following the resignation of a local councillor.
The election will take place on July 26 after Labour councillor Ray Sutton stood down.
Mr Sutton resigned from his seat at the end of May as he is moving out of the borough to be closer to family.
The ward will remain a Labour seat until the by-election is held.
Conservatives 'shambolic' says Lincoln MP
The Lincoln Labour MP Karen Lee is in the chamber at the moment as the Prime Minister addresses Parliament about her new Brexit plan.
It comes off the back of a chaotic few hours for Theresa May after two members of her Cabinet resigned.
Ms Lee says that the PM doesn't have the confidence of her own MPs.
Sincil Drain volunteers clear up more city rubbish
The Lincolnite
World Cup fever was gripping the county over the weekend, but around 15 volunteers took time out to clear up litter, cans and other debris in Lincoln’s waterways.
Pictures: Crash on A46
The A46 remains shut in both directions between the A1133 and the A1434 because of an overturned lorry.
The lorry was carrying syrup, which spread across the road.
It'll be quite the clean-up operation, take a look at these photos from the scene.
The lorry itself is blocking one side of the carriageway.
New visitor centre approved near Scunthorpe
Plans for a £350,000 visitor and education centre near Scunthorpe have been approved.
The centre will be based next to the Bottesford Beck, Messingham Road, and will provide an open plan area for visitors plus kitchen and toilets.
Objections were raised by Bottessford Town Council who said that the project does not have sufficient parking and is too close to homes on Hallbrook Court.
North Lincolnshire Council will call the new facility the Bottesford and Yaddlethorpe Education and Visitor Centre.
Why did the geese cross the road?
To get to the other side of Wilsford!
Great shot from Sandra Pygott who captured this gaggle making their way over this morning.
Plans submitted for 54 affordable homes
Plans have been lodged to build 54 affordable homes on a former council building site in Scunthorpe.
The proposals have been lodged for the former Brumby Resource Centre, East Common Lane, by Jackson Design Associates.
North Lincolnshire Council looked to redevelop the site back in April 2015 after declaring the centre surplus to their requirements.
A mixture of homes have been proposed as part of the development, including apartments, semi-detached houses and bungalows.
Lincoln Castle big screen hope for England v Croatia game
Football may be coming home, but is it coming to Lincoln Castle?
Support's building for a plan to get a big screen put up there for England's World Cup semi-final game against Croatia on Wednesday.
A Facebook group's been set up, called Lincoln Fan Zone, and hundreds of people have registered their interest in the event.
Organisers say they're still waiting for approval, but have said they won't be charging more than £5 for an adult ticket if permission is granted.
Weather: A cloudy afternoon with some drizzle
This afternoon will be generally cloudy with the chance of a few light showers or spots of drizzle.
Much cooler than yesterday with light to moderate northerly breezes.
The headlines this lunchtime
Here are some of the top stories from around Lincolnshire so far today:
Body found in Spalding river
A body has been recovered from the river in Spalding.
The discovery was made yesterday evening at about 16:30 near the Clay Lake area.
Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.
A46 crash: Syrup spills across road
BBC News Travel
More now on the crash at Thorpe on the Hill.
A lorry has overturned and shed its load which happens to be sugar syrup.
The syrup slick has now poured across the road.
As you might expect a significant clean-up operation is under way, police are warning that the road will stay shut for hours.
Listen: 'It's coming home' 999 call
Humberside Police has released a 999 recording of a man shouting "It's coming home."
The force says last Saturday, which saw England beat Sweden in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, was the busiest day of the year for them.
They're calling on people to celebrate responsibly.
Air ambulance called for Stamford stabbing
The air ambulance has been attending the scene of a stabbing in Stamford this morning.
As we told you earlier, it happened in a park near Bluecoat Primary School.
Officers say the incident didn't involve the school or any pupils.
Traffic and travel: A46 shut at Thorpe on the Hill
BBC News Travel
The A46 is shut in both directions at Thorpe on the Hill because of a crash.
Police say they expect the closure will last for some time.
Delays are expected for the foreseeable future:
BreakingMan stabbed near primary school
A man has been found with stab wounds to his leg in a park near Bluecoat Primary School in Stamford.
Police say the incident happened just after 10:00 this morning and did not involve the school or any of its pupils.
A woman has been arrested in connection with the incident, officers added.
Severe disruption: A46 Lincolnshire both ways
A46 Lincolnshire both ways severe disruption, between A1434 Newark Road and A17.
A46 Lincolnshire - A46 closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the A1434 Newark Road junction in Thorpe on the Hill and Newark Showground in Newark On Trent, because of a shed load of sugar syrup and an overturned tanker. Diversion in operation - Northbound traffic to exit the A46 onto the Northbound A1 at Newark, at Markham Moor take the A57 Eastbound to re-join the A46 at the Carholme Roundabout. Southbound diversion is the same but in reverse.
Police concerned for missing man
Police are still trying to find a missing 50-year-old man from Grimsby.
Tony Pelton has been missing since 4 July.
He has a number of medical conditions which require regular medication.
Humberside Police are growing concerned for his safety.
He is known to go to the Cleethorpe Road area and has previously travelled to the Louth and Mablethorpe areas.
Weather Watchers: Floral delights
BBC Weather Watchers
All this sun is great news for plants and flowers, so long as you remember to get them enough water.
Our BBC Weather Watchers have been out and about capturing some of the most beautiful floral shots.
Rons park took this one in Lincoln:
Next we're heading to Caistor where PostmanBob captured this colourful collection:
Finally South Witham where SouthWithamerBaz snapped this visitor:
Medieval-style flail confiscated in Stamford
When you say offensive weapon you probably think of a knife or an axe - you might not think of something like this:
This medieval-style flail was confiscated from a person in Stamford on Saturday.
The arresting officer, PC Jimmy Conway, posted the photo on Twitter with the caption "Unsurprisingly I have a one [person] in custody".
Life-threatening injuries for man hit by bus
An investigation has been launched after a man was left with potentially life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a bus in Grimsby.
It happened outside the Diana, Princess of Wales hospital on Saturday morning.
The man was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary where he remains in a stable condition.
A bus lane was closed while crash investigators carried out work.
Humberside Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident to contact them.
Calls for Lincolnshire's lost stations to be revived
There are calls for old railway stations to be reopened in parts of Lincolnshire to deal with a growing population.
North Kesteven District Council says it wants more services to run between Lincoln and Sleaford.
It also says serious consideration should be given to reopening village stations near Lincoln, where new housing developments are planned.
Organ donations double in decade
The number of people donating organs following their death has more than doubled in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire in the last decade.
New figures show almost 150 people in the region became donors in the last year.
NHS Blood and Transplant say although support for organ donation is rising, there are still more than five hundred people on the transplant waiting list across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
Gordon Crowe, from NHS Blood and Transplant, says bereaved families often get comfort from donating a loved one's organs.
Watch: Today's weather
Jennifer Bartram
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It's another beautiful start to the day.
Here's the full weather forecast: