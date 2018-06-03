Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A Lincolnshire paramedic has attended a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace and said it was a "fantastic day" he and his wife would never forget.

EMAS

The event hosted by The Queen is designed to recognise those who have made a positive impact in their community.

Tony Davies, from Grantham, who was accompanied to yesterday's event by his wife Tara, was nominated for an invitation by his manager at the ambulance service.

Tony was said to have demonstrated all the values of the service despite experiencing a personal tragedy, losing his son last year.