Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Witnesses sought after crash involving car and ambulance
Humberside Police want to speak with anyone who might have seen a collision between a white Ford Fiesta and an ambulance on Messignham Road in Scunthorpe.
The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.
While four people and a child were in the vehicles, no-one suffered serious injuries.
Officers are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage to also come forward.
Watch: Tonight's weather forecast
The weather will stay fine this evening with late sunshine.
It will then be another dry night with mainly clear skies, although there could be a few patches of mist or fog forming.
Light winds and lows of 3C (37F).
Here's my full forecast:
MP: Laws to protect personal data could go further
Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman says new laws to protect our personal data are a positive step forward but could go further.
New EU regulations come into force next week so consumers give so-called informed consent.
Meanwhile a six-month investigation by BBC Radio Lincolnshire has revealed that one computer was tracked by 800 "cookies", some originating in countries such as Russia, China and Japan.
The idea that you own your data explicitly is a really good thing. Does it tackle all of the things that sometimes unnerve people about the internet, no of course it doesn't and that's very much a moving target.
Lincolnshire's weather
Owain Wyn Evans
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It will be a dry end to the day and the weekend is looking good! Here's the latest forecast:
Catch the wedding at the castle
Don't forget you can watch the royal wedding at Lincoln Castle tomorrow.
A big screen will be set-up in association with BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
Comets aim to keep unbeaten run in Scunthorpe
BBC Cumbria Sport
Workington Comets take their unbeaten start to the new speedway season to Scunthorpe tonight in the Championship.
They'll also have the new British Under-19 champion Dan Bewley in their side, after he won last night's event at Ipswich.
Tomorrow night's fixture with Scunthorpe at Workington was postponed because the Comets have so many riders away on international duty.
Walking festival starts in Lincolnshire
The Lincolnshire Wolds Walking Festival starts in Lincolnshire tomorrow:
How much information is on your laptop?
Severe accident: A16 Lincolnshire both ways
A16 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, between A52 Wainfleet Road and B1195.
A16 Lincolnshire - A16 Sibsey Road closed and slow traffic in both directions between the A52 Wainfleet Road junction in Boston and the B1195 junction in Hundleby, because of an accident.
Scunthorpe pub gets listed status
A Scunthorpe pub has been given a Grade II listing from Historic England.
The Queen Bess Public House is one of five quirky post-war pubs to be given the status.
It's named after a record-breaking blast furnace at the steelworks, and is one of the best-preserved surviving examples of a pub built by a major brewery in the decades after the World War Two.
The Queen Bess was built for the brewery Samuel Smith's and opened in 1959.
Memorial honours downed Dambusters crew
The Avro Lancaster was shot down by German gunners on the Dutch coast.Read more
Lincoln City fans thanked by club
Imps manager Danny Cowley has thanked fans for their support this year.
Lincoln City's season came to an end with a 3-1 defeat in the League Two play-off semi-final against Exeter City last night.
This season included their first trip to Wembley and a win in the Checkatrade Trophy.
Region can lead nation in fish farming
The Humber region could become the leading area in the country for commercial fish farming.
Plans have been discussed this morning with experts from the newly-formed National Aquaculture Centre.
The Humber is already one of the UK's leading fish producing areas, with a market in Grimsby and several large processing factories.
The conference at Hull University heard about plans to reduce the pressure on wild fish stocks by farming more fish locally.
Girl injured near school in Lincolnshire
A girl has suffered what police describe as minor injuries after a collision involving a car.
It happened around 08:00 today outside the Boston High School on Spilsby Road in the town.