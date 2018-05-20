Lincs collage

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Paul Russell

All times stated are UK

Get involved

How much information is on your laptop?

How much information is on your laptop?
A couple from Lincolnshire say it was "disturbing" how much was known about their online activity.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: A16 Lincolnshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A16 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, between A52 Wainfleet Road and B1195.

A16 Lincolnshire - A16 Sibsey Road closed and slow traffic in both directions between the A52 Wainfleet Road junction in Boston and the B1195 junction in Hundleby, because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Burglar jailed for armed raid 'terror'

Jack Walker

Jack Walker, 25, threatened a man at gunpoint at his Ingoldmells home before stealing cash and a phone.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Daws 'accepts' Scunthorpe manager offer

Nick Daws watches the Scunthorpe players warm up

Scunthorpe caretaker boss Nick Daws says he has accepted the offer to manage the club on a permanent basis.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fox extends Grimsby Town contract

Andrew Fox

Grimsby Town full-back Andrew Fox signs a new one-year deal with the League Two side.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Eardley signs new Lincoln contract

Neal Eardley.

Player of the Season Neal Eardley signs a new deal with League Two losing play-off semi-finalists Lincoln.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The top stories today

Here are the headlines from our Lincolnshire newsroom so far:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Witnesses sought after crash involving car and ambulance

Humberside Police want to speak with anyone who might have seen a collision between a white Ford Fiesta and an ambulance on Messignham Road in Scunthorpe.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.

While four people and a child were in the vehicles, no-one suffered serious injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage to also come forward.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Tonight's weather forecast

The weather will stay fine this evening with late sunshine.

It will then be another dry night with mainly clear skies, although there could be a few patches of mist or fog forming.

Light winds and lows of 3C (37F).

Here's my full forecast:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

MP: Laws to protect personal data could go further

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman says new laws to protect our personal data are a positive step forward but could go further.

Getty Images
Getty Images

New EU regulations come into force next week so consumers give so-called informed consent.

Meanwhile a six-month investigation by BBC Radio Lincolnshire has revealed that one computer was tracked by 800 "cookies", some originating in countries such as Russia, China and Japan.

The idea that you own your data explicitly is a really good thing. Does it tackle all of the things that sometimes unnerve people about the internet, no of course it doesn't and that's very much a moving target.

Matt Warman MPBoston and Skegness

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lincolnshire's weather

Owain Wyn Evans

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

It will be a dry end to the day and the weekend is looking good! Here's the latest forecast:

BBC
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Catch the wedding at the castle

Don't forget you can watch the royal wedding at Lincoln Castle tomorrow.

A big screen will be set-up in association with BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

BBC/Lincoln Castle
BBC/Lincoln Castle

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Comets aim to keep unbeaten run in Scunthorpe

BBC Cumbria Sport

Workington Comets take their unbeaten start to the new speedway season to Scunthorpe tonight in the Championship.

Dan Bewley
Workington Comets

They'll also have the new British Under-19 champion Dan Bewley in their side, after he won last night's event at Ipswich.

Tomorrow night's fixture with Scunthorpe at Workington was postponed because the Comets have so many riders away on international duty.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Walking festival starts in Lincolnshire

The Lincolnshire Wolds Walking Festival starts in Lincolnshire tomorrow:

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Scunthorpe pub gets listed status

A Scunthorpe pub has been given a Grade II listing from Historic England.

Queen Bess pub
Ian S/Geograph

The Queen Bess Public House is one of five quirky post-war pubs to be given the status.

It's named after a record-breaking blast furnace at the steelworks, and is one of the best-preserved surviving examples of a pub built by a major brewery in the decades after the World War Two.

The Queen Bess was built for the brewery Samuel Smith's and opened in 1959.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lincoln City fans thanked by club

Imps manager Danny Cowley has thanked fans for their support this year.

BBC
BBC

Lincoln City's season came to an end with a 3-1 defeat in the League Two play-off semi-final against Exeter City last night.

This season included their first trip to Wembley and a win in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Region can lead nation in fish farming

The Humber region could become the leading area in the country for commercial fish farming.

Plans have been discussed this morning with experts from the newly-formed National Aquaculture Centre.

Picture of fisherman holding fish
Getty Images

The Humber is already one of the UK's leading fish producing areas, with a market in Grimsby and several large processing factories.

The conference at Hull University heard about plans to reduce the pressure on wild fish stocks by farming more fish locally.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Girl injured near school in Lincolnshire

A girl has suffered what police describe as minor injuries after a collision involving a car.

It happened around 08:00 today outside the Boston High School on Spilsby Road in the town.

PA
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top