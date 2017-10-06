Lincs collage

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Summary

  1. Drink-drive officer rehired as civilian investigator
  2. Three bailed over Woodhall Spa mustard gas find
  3. 'May must stay' - County MPs back Prime Minister
  4. Row over new affordable homes near Scunthorpe
  5. Updates on Friday 6 October 2017

Live Reporting

By Alex Rhodes

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Five things we've learned today

Alex Rhodes

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

That's all from me this week but we'll have more news, travel, sport and weather from across Lincolnshire from 08:00 on Monday.

Until then I'll leave you with five things we've learned today:

Lincolnshire's weather forecast

It'll stay dry this evening, but cloud will thicken through the night as rain spreads in from the west, accompanied by a freshening breeze.

The minimum temperature will be about 10C (50F).

Tomorrow will be cloudy and damp for much of the morning, but it will become drier during the afternoon with some bright spells developing:

Weather graphic
BBC

Mum's warning after freak accident puts baby daughter in burns unit

Lincolnshire Echo

A mum is warning other parents after an accident involving a cup of coffee left her one-year-old daughter in shock, blistered and covered in boiling liquid from the waist up.

baby
Lincolnshire Echo

BBC Weather Watchers: Tranquil scene in Bourne

BBC Weather Watchers

It was a rather lovely Lincolnshire morning earlier today, even though it was greyer later on.

This picture from BBC Weather Watcher FennySky sums that up perfectly.

It shows off why Lincolnshire is a beautiful county to live in:

Bourne
BBC

Mustard gas investigation: Water samples come back clean

Alex Rhodes

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

Water samples taken from a Stixwould lake as part of an investigation into the discovery of mustard gas canisters in nearby woodland have come back clean.

The samples were taken to a lab for testing yesterday by helicopter. Even though no trace of the deadly chemical agent was found in the water, a Royal Navy bomb disposal team remains at the site.

Two men and a woman arrested over the past few days on suspicion of possessing a noxious substance have been bailed by police.

Supt Phil Vickers says it's expected that the investigation will continue into the weekend at the lake and the site of the original canister discovery in Roughton Moor woods.

We expect searches to continue at the lake and in Roughton Moor. We will only withdraw when we know they're safe for the public. We won't put anyone at risk."

Supt Phil VickersLincolnshire Police

Drink-drive officer rehired as civilian investigator

Jake Zuckerman

Journalist, BBC Look North

A Lincolnshire police officer who was sacked for drink-driving is back at work just over a month after her dismissal.

Lincolnshire Police badge
BBC

Rebecca Stevenson, 33, from Louth, crashed her car in July while driving barefoot in her dressing gown.

She was found to be twice the legal alcohol limit when she lost control of her car and crashed into a ditch in the village of Saltfleet.

A police disciplinary hearing in August dismissed her for gross misconduct.

She is now working as a civilian investigator at her former station.

Lincolnshire Police says it decided to re-hire Ms Flanagan because what she'd done was "exceptional and rare".

In pictures: Lancaster over Lincoln

Alex Rhodes

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

It's the last day of the flying season today for the RAF Coningsby-based Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF), and its crews have been marking it with a Lancaster flypast over Lincoln and nearby villages.

I happened to spot it during my lunch break:

Lanc
BBC

A rather dismal effort I'm sure you'll agree. Luckily Matt Smart was equipped with something far better than my smartphone and caught the action on camera:

Lancaster
Matt Smart

He even managed to snap the Lanc over Tattershall Castle:

Tattershall Castle
Matt Smart

You really put me to shame there, Matt...

Can anyone beat that? Well, maybe Tim Dunlop who's the Bomber Leader at the BBMF:

Bomber view
Tim Dunlop

Talk about the best seat in the house!

Watch: Police drone footage as mustard gas search continues

Alex Rhodes

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

As we told you earlier, investigators are currently searching a lake in the village of Stixwould for containers of mustard gas.

Three people arrested in connection with the discovery of mustard gas canisters in a nearby wood have been bailed by police after being arrested earlier this week on suspicion of possession of a noxious substance.

This footage of the scene at the lake, as recorded by a new force drone, has been released by Lincolnshire Police:

Traffic and travel: A17 remains partially blocked in Gedney

BBC News Travel

The A17 is still partially blocked in Gedney.

We can now confirm that there has been a crash there involving a car and a motorbike.

As you may expect, traffic is still backed up around the area so do avoid it if you can.

Your Lincolnshire headlines this afternoon

Corazon Garcia

BBC Radio Lincolnshire News

The top stories from our Lincolnshire newsroom so far this afternoon include:

Your afternoon weather forecast

Owain Wyn Evans

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

We will see plenty of sunshine across the region this afternoon and it'll remain dry.

Sunshine turning increasingly hazy throughout the day as a weather front approaches from the west:

Weather graphic
BBC

Volunteers sought for Lincolnshire Police force

Alex Rhodes

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

A new campaign's been launched to encourage more people to volunteer to work for Lincolnshire Police.

Police
Getty Images

There are currently about 530 people who give their time and expertise to Lincolnshire Police for free, but a new campaign's asking more people to come forward to volunteer to help their local force.

Roles include Special Constables, cadets and volunteer PCSOs.

Jackie Rowe, Lincolnshire Police's Volunteer Coordinator, says volunteers play an important part and denies accusations from the local Police Federation that the force has become overreliant on them:

We'd probably be in a worse position without them... but we don't rely on them as such. They do provide an extra additional resource for us across the whole organisation."

Jackie RoweLincolnshire Police's Volunteer Coordinator

Three bailed in mustard gas case

Canisters

Two people needed treatment for minor burns and respiratory problems after finding the canisters.

Read more

'May must stay' - County MPs back embattled Prime Minister

Sharon Edwards

Political Reporter, BBC Radio Lincolnshire

A former conservative party chairman calling for Theresa May to step aside as Prime Minister is dominating much of the national headlines today.

Grant Shapps says he has the backing of around 30 MPs in a bid to bring about a leadership contest but it appears that the MP for Gainsborough, Sir Edward Leigh isn't one of them.

Sir Edward Leigh MP
BBC

He say's he's firmly behind the Prime Minister and that a leadership contest would be disastrous for the country:

May must stay... I'm certain nine out of 10 MPs don't want a leadership election, we'd be the laughing stock of Europe. It would take months and the Brexit negotiations would stop dead in their tracks"

Sir Edward LeighMember of Parliament for Gainsborough

He's not the only Lincolnshire MP to come out in support of the embattled Prime Minister.

Matt Warman the MP for Skegness and the MP for Grantham and Stamford have both posted their support on social media:

Council leader defends Scunthorpe homes plan

Carl Wheatley

BBC Radio Humberside

The leader of North Lincolnshire Council has defended plans to build new homes and sport facilities just outside of Scunthorpe.

Councillor Rob Waltham
BBC

The authority wants to buy a 500-acre plot, called Vale Farm, near the Forest Pines Hotel.

It's thought the development could create 250 jobs.

The plans have been criticised by opposition Labour group who say they've been kept in the dark.

But Conservative council leader Rob Waltham (pictured) has accused the Labour party of jeopardising the plans, saying publicly questioning the proposals was "reckless and irresponsible".

Traffic and travel: Heavy traffic in Gedney

BBC News Travel

Traffic is currently reported to be queuing on the A17 Main Road in both directions around Churchgate, Gedney.

It looks as though there's been a crash there, so avoid the area if possible.

Peace in our time? War breaks out over clashing 1940s festivals

Alex Rhodes

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

A decision by organisers of the Woodhall Spa 1940s festival to move the event to an earlier weekend has been criticised by the people behind the nearby Thorpe Camp 1940s Festival as the events now clash.

Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival
Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival

Next year, Woodhall Spa's event will be held between 7-8 July - a weekend earlier than usual - much to the consternation of the Thorpe Camp Festival which is due to be held less than three miles away and on the same weekend.

Andy Hunter, chairman of the Woodhall Spa Festival, says he hopes the two groups can work together:

We want to work together with them and increase the offer over the weekend. I personally don't see it as a clash, I see it as an opportunity for both events."

Andy HunterChairman of Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival

But John Haywood, chairman of the Thorpe Camp Festival, says he doesn't have high hopes for an alliance:

I don't think it will work. They've tried to send some of the footfall down the road to Thorpe by bus before and it didn't really work."

John HaywoodChairman of Thorpe Camp 1940s festival

Mustard gas investigation: What we know so far

Alex Rhodes

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

We're now in the fifth day of an investigation into the discovery of mustard gas canisters near Woodhall Spa, with the police, army and navy all now involved.

Gas
BBC

Let's take a look back at what we know so far:

  • On Sunday, police cordoned off an area in Roughton Moor woods after the discovery of what they thought was an unexploded World War Two device
  • It was confirmed on Tuesday that the items were, in fact, mustard gas canisters, a weapon used in World War One
  • It also emerged that the discovery had been made by two people digging for bottles, both of whom were treated in hospital for minor burns and respiratory problems
  • The area of discovery used to be home to an RAF station and an army base. Investigators are working on the assumption the canisters have been there since the sites closed in the 1960
  • Police announced the first arrest on Wednesday, with two more following. All those arrested were held under suspicion of possession of a noxious substance. They have since been released on bail
Police at scene
BBC
  • A house in Lincoln was raided on Wednesday night by officers wearing gas masks and a house in Woodhall Spa was raided yesterday afternoon. Nothing was found
  • Only low background levels of mustard gas were detected at the Roughton Moor site and police do not believe there is a wide contamination problem
  • The investigation was widened on Thursday to include a lake at Stixwould, with a Royal Navy bomb squad now working at the site
  • Water samples from the lake were taken by police helicopter to a lab for examination and police say they believe any canisters found will have been dumped recently

Concerns mustard gas may have been moved to lake recently

Alex Rhodes

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

Investigators looking for more canisters of mustard gas at a lake near Woodhall Spa say if any are found they will have been moved there recently.

It comes after three people arrested in connection with the discovery of mustard gas canisters in a nearby wood have been bailed by police after being arrested earlier this week on suspicion of possession of a noxious substance.

Yesterday, police investigating the original mustard gas find at Roughton Moor widened their search to include a lake near the village of Stixwould.

Water samples from the lake have been taken via police helicopter to a lab, it's not yet been confirmed if it contains traces of the deadly chemical agent:

View more on twitter

The original mustard gas find at Roughton Moor wood is believed to be a leftover from when an RAF station and military base stood there.

However, Supt Phil Vickers says police don't believe any discovery in the lake will be historical:

We understand the lake had previously been a brick pit. So, we think if anything has been deposited there it will have been fairly recent."

Supt Phil VickersLincolnshire Police

Row over new affordable homes near Scunthorpe

Richard Madden

BBC Radio Humberside News

Plans to build 140 new affordable homes and a sporting facility on the outskirts of Scunthorpe are causing a bit of a stir.

Vale Farm
Google

North East Lincolnshire Council wants to buy a 500-acre plot, called Vale Farm, near the Forest Pines Hotel.

It's thought the development could create 250 jobs.

However, the plans haven't gone down too well with the Labour group. The leader, Len Foster, says the cost of the land is huge, and developments should be built on land the council is selling in the centre of Scunthorpe.

Mustard gas investigation: Three released on bail

Alex Rhodes

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

Three people arrested after the discovery of mustard gas canisters in a wood near Woodhall Spa have been bailed by police.

lincoln
BBC

The man and a woman from Lincoln and a man from Woodhall Spa were arrested earlier this week on suspicion of possession of a noxious substance after the discovery in Roughton Moor woods at the weekend.

Police say they have all been released on bail until 25 October.

A house in Lincoln and a house in Woodhall were raided by officers wearing gas masks earlier this week, though police say no noxious substances have been found.

A police and military presence remains at locations in Woodhall Spa and Stixwould, police say.

Traffic and travel: A607 partially blocked in Manthorpe

BBC News Travel

The A607 in partially blocked in Manthorpe after a crash on Belton Lane.

For a time the road was completely shut, traffic is still slow in the area.

Anti-drone demonstration planned at RAF station

Alex Rhodes

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

A protest against the use of Reaper drones is going ahead tomorrow between 13:00 and 15:00 outside the gates of RAF Waddington.

Although Britain's Reaper drones are flown out of Las Vegas they are operated from RAF Waddington. It is 10 years since the weapons were introduced.

The group Drone Campaign Network are behind the demonstration and have staged similar protests in the past.

Protest
Drone Campaign Network

Back in 2015 four protesters from a different group were arrested after cutting through the wire fence that surrounds the airfield.

Weather Watchers: ISS passes the harvest moon

BBC Weather Watchers

Now you may be thinking "this isn't a shot of Lincolnshire's weather". Well, it was taken from North Scarle and for a photo this good that totally counts in our book.

Not only can you see the harvest moon, that little speck to the right is the International Space Station!

Moon
BBC

Thanks to captureasecond for doing precisely that.

Traffic and travel: Road closed in Woodhall Spa

BBC News Travel

Kirkby Lane remains shut by police in both directions because of the ongoing mustard gas investigation.

However if you're a resident you can still gain access.

Article share tools

Watch: Today's weather

Owain Wyn Evans

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

Were you out scraping the frost from the car this morning?

It's a chilly start, but getting brighter for the weekend.

Here's my full forecast:

Good morning, welcome to today's live coverage

Alex Rhodes

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

Hello from Lincoln. Alex here, ready to bring you all the very latest from across the county.

We'll have news, travel, sport and weather updates throughout the day so keep checking back to see what's new.

Is there something we should know about? Get in touch through email, Facebook and Twitter.

Ex-soldier admits Help for Heroes fraud

David Santini

Santini, who has a string of previous convictions for dishonesty, admitted two counts of fraud and one of theft.

Read more

Plant closure puts 500 jobs at risk

Cummins Generator Technologies in Stamford

Cummins Generator Technologies says it will try to find alterative positions for those affected.

Read more

Five things we've learned today

Alex Rhodes

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

That's all from me today but we'll be back with more of the very latest from across the county tomorrow morning from 08:00.

Until then I'll leave you with five things we've learned today:

Have a good evening.

Drug den shut down in Lincoln

Hope Bolger

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

A closure order's been enforced on a drugs den in Lincoln.

The City of Lincoln council has taken action following numerous complaints about a property on Cannon Street off Monks Road.

Tenant Philip Garside is banned from going to his flat for three months.

It's the second time magistrates have issued an order against him - in 2010 he was evicted from a council property in Bargate from criminal activity and drugs use.

Police seek this slim-built blonde man after assault in Lincolnshire town

Lincolnshire Echo

Police are appealing for help in identifying the man pictured as they believe he could help with an assault investigation.

CCTV
Lincolnshire Police

Watch: Red Arrows above Karachi

Alex Rhodes

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

The Red Arrow display team has been in action above one of Pakistan's biggest cities, take a look:

As we told you earlier it's part of a five week overseas tour, the next stop is Bahrain.

Your Lincolnshire headlines this afternoon

Barbara Stimpson

BBC Radio Lincolnshire News

The latest from the Lincolnshire newsroom:

Listen: Resident calls Toll Bar roundabout plan 'waste of money'

Plans to put traffic lights at a busy junction in North East Lincolnshire are being called into question.

The Toll Bar roundabout on the A16 is being converted to a traffic light controlled junction, with work due to start in June next year.

It sits next to an academy and is the main route into Grimsby from places like Louth. The Reverend Ian Walker lives in the area:

North East Lincolnshire Council say the changes are necessary to reduce traffic and journey times and the project is set to cost £2.1m.

BreakingLake now included in mustard gas canister inquiry

Alex Rhodes

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

Police say the mustard gas investigation has widened to include a lake in Stixwould.

The canisters were initially found in Roughton Moor wood, police have carried out raids in Woodhall Spa and Lincoln. Three people are in custody.

map
Google

Both the army and the navy are assisting.

A Royal Navy bomb disposal team are currently working on site at Stixwould:

van
BBC

It's likely we will continue to investigate the site at Stixwould for the rest of the day and into tomorrow. We're taking a cautious approach and not ruling out any possibilities"

Supt Phil VickersLincolnshire Police

Police want to find victim of street attack

Humberside Police are trying to find a man who they believe was assaulted and robbed in Grimsby on Sunday night.

Officers say he was last seen with head and facial injuries on Stanley Street in the town at around 22:30, heading in the direction of Freeman Street.

The man's thought to be in his 20s, about 5ft 8in tall, of average build and with scruffy hair.

Anyone with any information is being asked to get in touch.

The weather this afternoon

Owain Wyn Evans

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

A largely dry afternoon to come across Lincolnshire with plenty of sunny spells and perhaps the odd scattered shower.

After a blustery start, winds easing through the day, but it'll still feel fairly chilly in the breeze.

Temp chart
BBC

Helicopter support for mustard gas investigation

Alex Rhodes

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

A police helicopter has arrived at the scene of the mustard gas investigation in Roughton Moor Woods near Woodhall Spa.

Three people have now been arrested under suspicion of possession of a noxious substance.

Police are currently searching a property in Woodhall Spa after raiding a house in Lincoln last night.

Drop-in events planned on A16 junction changes

North East Lincolnshire Council is arranging two drop-in sessions on the planned works at Toll Bar roundabout on the A16.

Tollbar roundabout
Google

The roundabout is being converted to a traffic light controlled junction, with work due to start in June next year.

The council says the changes are necessary to reduce traffic and journey times and it wants people to find out more about the scheme.

Works will take around eight months and the project is set to cost £2.1m.

