Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Investigators looking for more canisters of mustard gas at a lake near Woodhall Spa say if any are found they will have been moved there recently.

It comes after three people arrested in connection with the discovery of mustard gas canisters in a nearby wood have been bailed by police after being arrested earlier this week on suspicion of possession of a noxious substance.

Yesterday, police investigating the original mustard gas find at Roughton Moor widened their search to include a lake near the village of Stixwould.

Water samples from the lake have been taken via police helicopter to a lab, it's not yet been confirmed if it contains traces of the deadly chemical agent:

The original mustard gas find at Roughton Moor wood is believed to be a leftover from when an RAF station and military base stood there.

However, Supt Phil Vickers says police don't believe any discovery in the lake will be historical: