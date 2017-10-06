Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates
- Drink-drive officer rehired as civilian investigator
- Three bailed over Woodhall Spa mustard gas find
- 'May must stay' - County MPs back Prime Minister
- Row over new affordable homes near Scunthorpe
- Updates on Friday 6 October 2017
By Alex Rhodes
Five things we've learned today
Alex Rhodes
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
That's all from me this week but we'll have more news, travel, sport and weather from across Lincolnshire from 08:00 on Monday.
Until then I'll leave you with five things we've learned today:
Mum's warning after freak accident puts baby daughter in burns unit
Lincolnshire Echo
A mum is warning other parents after an accident involving a cup of coffee left her one-year-old daughter in shock, blistered and covered in boiling liquid from the waist up.
BBC Weather Watchers: Tranquil scene in Bourne
BBC Weather Watchers
It was a rather lovely Lincolnshire morning earlier today, even though it was greyer later on.
This picture from BBC Weather Watcher FennySky sums that up perfectly.
It shows off why Lincolnshire is a beautiful county to live in:
Mustard gas investigation: Water samples come back clean
Alex Rhodes
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
Water samples taken from a Stixwould lake as part of an investigation into the discovery of mustard gas canisters in nearby woodland have come back clean.
The samples were taken to a lab for testing yesterday by helicopter. Even though no trace of the deadly chemical agent was found in the water, a Royal Navy bomb disposal team remains at the site.
Two men and a woman arrested over the past few days on suspicion of possessing a noxious substance have been bailed by police.
Supt Phil Vickers says it's expected that the investigation will continue into the weekend at the lake and the site of the original canister discovery in Roughton Moor woods.
Drink-drive officer rehired as civilian investigator
Jake Zuckerman
Journalist, BBC Look North
A Lincolnshire police officer who was sacked for drink-driving is back at work just over a month after her dismissal.
Rebecca Stevenson, 33, from Louth, crashed her car in July while driving barefoot in her dressing gown.
She was found to be twice the legal alcohol limit when she lost control of her car and crashed into a ditch in the village of Saltfleet.
A police disciplinary hearing in August dismissed her for gross misconduct.
She is now working as a civilian investigator at her former station.
Lincolnshire Police says it decided to re-hire Ms Flanagan because what she'd done was "exceptional and rare".
In pictures: Lancaster over Lincoln
Alex Rhodes
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
It's the last day of the flying season today for the RAF Coningsby-based Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF), and its crews have been marking it with a Lancaster flypast over Lincoln and nearby villages.
I happened to spot it during my lunch break:
A rather dismal effort I'm sure you'll agree. Luckily Matt Smart was equipped with something far better than my smartphone and caught the action on camera:
He even managed to snap the Lanc over Tattershall Castle:
You really put me to shame there, Matt...
Can anyone beat that? Well, maybe Tim Dunlop who's the Bomber Leader at the BBMF:
Talk about the best seat in the house!
Watch: Police drone footage as mustard gas search continues
Alex Rhodes
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
As we told you earlier, investigators are currently searching a lake in the village of Stixwould for containers of mustard gas.
Three people arrested in connection with the discovery of mustard gas canisters in a nearby wood have been bailed by police after being arrested earlier this week on suspicion of possession of a noxious substance.
This footage of the scene at the lake, as recorded by a new force drone, has been released by Lincolnshire Police:
Traffic and travel: A17 remains partially blocked in Gedney
BBC News Travel
The A17 is still partially blocked in Gedney.
We can now confirm that there has been a crash there involving a car and a motorbike.
As you may expect, traffic is still backed up around the area so do avoid it if you can.
Your Lincolnshire headlines this afternoon
Corazon Garcia
BBC Radio Lincolnshire News
The top stories from our Lincolnshire newsroom so far this afternoon include:
Volunteers sought for Lincolnshire Police force
Alex Rhodes
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
A new campaign's been launched to encourage more people to volunteer to work for Lincolnshire Police.
There are currently about 530 people who give their time and expertise to Lincolnshire Police for free, but a new campaign's asking more people to come forward to volunteer to help their local force.
Roles include Special Constables, cadets and volunteer PCSOs.
Jackie Rowe, Lincolnshire Police's Volunteer Coordinator, says volunteers play an important part and denies accusations from the local Police Federation that the force has become overreliant on them:
Three bailed in mustard gas case
'May must stay' - County MPs back embattled Prime Minister
Sharon Edwards
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Lincolnshire
A former conservative party chairman calling for Theresa May to step aside as Prime Minister is dominating much of the national headlines today.
Grant Shapps says he has the backing of around 30 MPs in a bid to bring about a leadership contest but it appears that the MP for Gainsborough, Sir Edward Leigh isn't one of them.
He say's he's firmly behind the Prime Minister and that a leadership contest would be disastrous for the country:
He's not the only Lincolnshire MP to come out in support of the embattled Prime Minister.
Matt Warman the MP for Skegness and the MP for Grantham and Stamford have both posted their support on social media:
Council leader defends Scunthorpe homes plan
Carl Wheatley
BBC Radio Humberside
The leader of North Lincolnshire Council has defended plans to build new homes and sport facilities just outside of Scunthorpe.
The authority wants to buy a 500-acre plot, called Vale Farm, near the Forest Pines Hotel.
It's thought the development could create 250 jobs.
The plans have been criticised by opposition Labour group who say they've been kept in the dark.
But Conservative council leader Rob Waltham (pictured) has accused the Labour party of jeopardising the plans, saying publicly questioning the proposals was "reckless and irresponsible".
Peace in our time? War breaks out over clashing 1940s festivals
Alex Rhodes
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
A decision by organisers of the Woodhall Spa 1940s festival to move the event to an earlier weekend has been criticised by the people behind the nearby Thorpe Camp 1940s Festival as the events now clash.
Next year, Woodhall Spa's event will be held between 7-8 July - a weekend earlier than usual - much to the consternation of the Thorpe Camp Festival which is due to be held less than three miles away and on the same weekend.
Andy Hunter, chairman of the Woodhall Spa Festival, says he hopes the two groups can work together:
But John Haywood, chairman of the Thorpe Camp Festival, says he doesn't have high hopes for an alliance:
Mustard gas investigation: What we know so far
Alex Rhodes
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
We're now in the fifth day of an investigation into the discovery of mustard gas canisters near Woodhall Spa, with the police, army and navy all now involved.
Let's take a look back at what we know so far:
Concerns mustard gas may have been moved to lake recently
Alex Rhodes
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
Investigators looking for more canisters of mustard gas at a lake near Woodhall Spa say if any are found they will have been moved there recently.
It comes after three people arrested in connection with the discovery of mustard gas canisters in a nearby wood have been bailed by police after being arrested earlier this week on suspicion of possession of a noxious substance.
Yesterday, police investigating the original mustard gas find at Roughton Moor widened their search to include a lake near the village of Stixwould.
Water samples from the lake have been taken via police helicopter to a lab, it's not yet been confirmed if it contains traces of the deadly chemical agent:
The original mustard gas find at Roughton Moor wood is believed to be a leftover from when an RAF station and military base stood there.
However, Supt Phil Vickers says police don't believe any discovery in the lake will be historical:
Row over new affordable homes near Scunthorpe
Richard Madden
BBC Radio Humberside News
Plans to build 140 new affordable homes and a sporting facility on the outskirts of Scunthorpe are causing a bit of a stir.
North East Lincolnshire Council wants to buy a 500-acre plot, called Vale Farm, near the Forest Pines Hotel.
It's thought the development could create 250 jobs.
However, the plans haven't gone down too well with the Labour group. The leader, Len Foster, says the cost of the land is huge, and developments should be built on land the council is selling in the centre of Scunthorpe.
Mustard gas investigation: Three released on bail
Alex Rhodes
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
Three people arrested after the discovery of mustard gas canisters in a wood near Woodhall Spa have been bailed by police.
The man and a woman from Lincoln and a man from Woodhall Spa were arrested earlier this week on suspicion of possession of a noxious substance after the discovery in Roughton Moor woods at the weekend.
Police say they have all been released on bail until 25 October.
A house in Lincoln and a house in Woodhall were raided by officers wearing gas masks earlier this week, though police say no noxious substances have been found.
A police and military presence remains at locations in Woodhall Spa and Stixwould, police say.
Anti-drone demonstration planned at RAF station
Alex Rhodes
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
A protest against the use of Reaper drones is going ahead tomorrow between 13:00 and 15:00 outside the gates of RAF Waddington.
Although Britain's Reaper drones are flown out of Las Vegas they are operated from RAF Waddington. It is 10 years since the weapons were introduced.
The group Drone Campaign Network are behind the demonstration and have staged similar protests in the past.
Back in 2015 four protesters from a different group were arrested after cutting through the wire fence that surrounds the airfield.
Weather Watchers: ISS passes the harvest moon
BBC Weather Watchers
Now you may be thinking "this isn't a shot of Lincolnshire's weather". Well, it was taken from North Scarle and for a photo this good that totally counts in our book.
Not only can you see the harvest moon, that little speck to the right is the International Space Station!
Thanks to captureasecond for doing precisely that.
Good morning, welcome to today's live coverage
Alex Rhodes
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
Hello from Lincoln. Alex here, ready to bring you all the very latest from across the county.
We'll have news, travel, sport and weather updates throughout the day so keep checking back to see what's new.
Is there something we should know about? Get in touch through email, Facebook and Twitter.
Five things we've learned today
Alex Rhodes
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
That's all from me today but we'll be back with more of the very latest from across the county tomorrow morning from 08:00.
Until then I'll leave you with five things we've learned today:
Have a good evening.
Drug den shut down in Lincoln
Hope Bolger
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
A closure order's been enforced on a drugs den in Lincoln.
The City of Lincoln council has taken action following numerous complaints about a property on Cannon Street off Monks Road.
Tenant Philip Garside is banned from going to his flat for three months.
It's the second time magistrates have issued an order against him - in 2010 he was evicted from a council property in Bargate from criminal activity and drugs use.
Police seek this slim-built blonde man after assault in Lincolnshire town
Lincolnshire Echo
Police are appealing for help in identifying the man pictured as they believe he could help with an assault investigation.
Watch: Red Arrows above Karachi
Alex Rhodes
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
The Red Arrow display team has been in action above one of Pakistan's biggest cities, take a look:
As we told you earlier it's part of a five week overseas tour, the next stop is Bahrain.
Your Lincolnshire headlines this afternoon
Barbara Stimpson
BBC Radio Lincolnshire News
The latest from the Lincolnshire newsroom:
Listen: Resident calls Toll Bar roundabout plan 'waste of money'
Plans to put traffic lights at a busy junction in North East Lincolnshire are being called into question.
The Toll Bar roundabout on the A16 is being converted to a traffic light controlled junction, with work due to start in June next year.
It sits next to an academy and is the main route into Grimsby from places like Louth. The Reverend Ian Walker lives in the area:
North East Lincolnshire Council say the changes are necessary to reduce traffic and journey times and the project is set to cost £2.1m.
BreakingLake now included in mustard gas canister inquiry
Alex Rhodes
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
Police say the mustard gas investigation has widened to include a lake in Stixwould.
The canisters were initially found in Roughton Moor wood, police have carried out raids in Woodhall Spa and Lincoln. Three people are in custody.
Both the army and the navy are assisting.
A Royal Navy bomb disposal team are currently working on site at Stixwould:
Police want to find victim of street attack
Humberside Police are trying to find a man who they believe was assaulted and robbed in Grimsby on Sunday night.
Officers say he was last seen with head and facial injuries on Stanley Street in the town at around 22:30, heading in the direction of Freeman Street.
The man's thought to be in his 20s, about 5ft 8in tall, of average build and with scruffy hair.
Anyone with any information is being asked to get in touch.
Helicopter support for mustard gas investigation
Alex Rhodes
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
A police helicopter has arrived at the scene of the mustard gas investigation in Roughton Moor Woods near Woodhall Spa.
Three people have now been arrested under suspicion of possession of a noxious substance.
Police are currently searching a property in Woodhall Spa after raiding a house in Lincoln last night.
Drop-in events planned on A16 junction changes
North East Lincolnshire Council is arranging two drop-in sessions on the planned works at Toll Bar roundabout on the A16.
The roundabout is being converted to a traffic light controlled junction, with work due to start in June next year.
The council says the changes are necessary to reduce traffic and journey times and it wants people to find out more about the scheme.
Works will take around eight months and the project is set to cost £2.1m.