BBC Lincolnshire Live

- Government legal action possible over Lincoln Uni development plans
- Skegness school remains closed following sickness outbreak
- Second phase of multi-million pound college opens to students
- Events held across Lincolnshire to help raise cash for BBC Children in Need
By Alex Rhodes
Decision day - fate of iconic Lincoln Imp statue sealed
Lincolnshire Echo
An iconic Lincoln Imp statue will not be taken down - even if the site it is on is turned into a Heron Foods grocery.
Justice Secretary visits Lincoln prison
Sharon Edwards
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Liz Truss has made Lincoln prison her first destination in a tour to speak to front-line workers, many of who staged a protest across the country earlier this week.
Ms Truss told staff she was committed to giving them the support they need to do their jobs in safety.
In pictures: Lincoln Christmas lights switch-on 2016
The Lincolnite
Hundreds turned out to the annual Lincoln Christmas lights switch-on ceremonies at High Street and St Marks Shopping Centre last night.
Cleethorpes going for gold in high street competition
Natalie Glanvill
Reporter BBC Radio Humberside
Today's the last chance to vote for Sea View Street in Cleethorpes in the Great British High Street competition.
It's one of three streets to battle it out for the award in the Coastal Community category.
The Great British High Street competition celebrates the work that's being done to breathe life back into our high streets. Head to their website to vote!
Sex abuser sent taxi to get victim
A man who arranged for a 14-year-old girl to be taken from a Lincolnshire children's home to a hotel in London for sex is jailed.Read more
Corbyn set to visit Sleaford on the campaign trail
Sleaford Standard
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is set to pay a visit to Sleaford on the by-election campaign trail.
Prison support funded by Children in Need
Robbers sprayed shop staff with 'unknown liquid' in Spar raid
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Four men are wanted in connection with a shop raid in Pinchbeck.
The men went into the Spar Shop on Knight Street last night and sprayed a member of staff with an unknown liquid before getting away with cash and cigarettes.
The member of staff suffered minor injuries as a result.
The suspects were all wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
Man jailed for 12 years for abusing girl from Lincolnshire Children's home
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
A man who arranged for a taxi to pick up two Lincolnshire teenagers and take them to London, has been jailed for sex crimes.
The two girls - aged 14 and 15 - were taken to a Travel Lodge in East London where they were plied with alcohol. The younger girl was then abused.
The teenagers were later abandoned in the capital in the middle of the night.
Billal Amin, 33, from Leyton denied charges of trafficking and sexual activity with a child but was found guilty by a jury on a 10 - 2 majority.
Passing sentence the Judge told him he'd acted "disgracefully" and his actions had "beggared belief". Two other men were cleared of all charges.
Lincolnshire Environmental Awards return for a 25th year
Alex Rhodes
BBC Lincolnshire Live
Nominations are open for the Lincolnshire Environmental Awards. Communities, businesses and schools can all enter.
They're run by the Lindum Rotary Club and the Wildlife Trust to celebrate the good, green work going on in the county.
Riseholme Park row: University response to government intervention claim
Alex Rhodes
BBC Lincolnshire Live
A further update on the news that the government may take legal action against the University of Lincoln over its plans to build houses at Riseholme Park, according to Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh.
It's part of a long-running row over the university's plans for the site which is north of Lincoln.
It's understood the government will tell the university it will face action if it doesn't change its plans for the land which Riseholme College currently uses to run agricultural courses.
It seems the university wasn't expecting for the government to publicly state their position at this stage:
Children in Need: Live from the BBC Radio Lincolnshire treadmill
Melvyn Prior
Presenter, BBC Radio Lincolnshire
With so many people doing their part for Children in Need today, I thought I should do something special for my BBC Radio Lincolnshire show.
So, we decided to do the whole programme from a treadmill! Not one of those modern ones either, one of the self-powered ones...
It wasn't just me, though. I managed to rope in other members of the BBC Radio Lincolnshire team too. Take a look:
Lincolnshire's weather this afternoon
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
One or two showers, but most places staying dry with sunny spells.
It's going to stay rather cold, though, with a chilly breeze.
Highs of 5C (41F).
MP 'delighted' over possible government intervention in Riseholme Park row
More on the news that the government may take legal action against the University of Lincoln over its plans to build houses at Riseholme Park.
It's part of a long-running row over the university's plans for the site which is north of Lincoln.
It's understood the government will tell the university it will face action if it doesn't change its plans for the land which Riseholme College currently uses to run agricultural courses.
Sir Edward Leigh, MP for Gainsborough, says he's "delighted" that the Department for Education may step in:
Government legal action possible over Lincoln Uni development plans
Alex Rhodes
BBC Lincolnshire Live
The government's preparing to take legal action against the University of Lincoln over plans to build houses at Riseholme Park, which is north of Lincoln
According to Sir Edward Leigh, the MP for Gainsborough, who's been opening the second phase of Riseholme College's Showground Campus this morning, the Department for Education is about to step in over the neighbouring Riseholme Park site which is used for agricultural courses but owned by the university.
The university has been involved in a long-running dispute with Riseholme College.
The college says it wants to see the site stay open, but the university wants to replace it with a housing development.
The land is protected by what's known as an Asset Deed and, while this doesn't prevent the university from selling it, the government says the university must pay the college some of the money it makes or it will take the university to court.
Grimsby to lose two Catholic churches
Lara King
North East Lincolnshire reporter
Two Catholic churches in North East Lincolnshire are to close, it's been announced.
There are five Catholic churches in the borough, but the Diocese of Nottingham has decided to close St Pius X Church (pictured above) and St John Fisher Hall in Grimsby.
St Mary's on the Sea, also in Grimsby, which is Grade II-listed, will not close, it's been confirmed.
Listen: Lincoln residents object to waste recycling plant
Alex Rhodes
BBC Lincolnshire Live
As I mentioned a little earlier, a proposed recycling facility on Long Leys Road in Lincoln is proving to be controversial.
Listen below to the views of some of the people who've signed a petition asking the county council to refuse permission, claiming the site isn't suitable:
The company behind the plans, Veolia UK, says the proposed facility will serve as a useful alternative to sending waste to landfill.
Man dead after being hit by train
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
A man has been pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a train at Grantham station, British Transport Police have said.
It's not being treated as suspicious.
National Rail say there will be disruptions to services until 16:00.
They have a full list of the delays and alternative services on their website.
Person struck by train in Grantham
Alex Rhodes
BBC Lincolnshire Live