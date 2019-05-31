Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Another man has been arrested over gunshots in a Nottingham street last week.

Police were called to reports of shots being fired in Hazel Hill Crescent, Bestwood Park, at about midnight on Thursday 23 May.

Nottinghamshire Police said they made the latest arrest after a man on a motorbike failed to stop for officers and then crashed into a car.

The man was taken to the QMC for treatment but the force said his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Queens Bower Road and Bestwood Lodge Drive were closed for a short time after the crash for investigations to take place.

Eight other men have been arrested since Tuesday and detectives have been granted extra time by magistrates to continue questioning.