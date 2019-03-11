Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Live
- Updates for Monday 11 March 2019
Knife amnesties to get under way
Knife amnesties are to begin across the East Midlands today.
In Derbyshire, knife bins will be put outside seven police stations across the county.
Meanwhile, in Nottinghamshire, it's the second amnesty in six months, after more than 400 bladed weapons - including swords and kitchen knives - were recovered in September.
Rescued Notts climber dies in hospital
A Nottinghamshire climber who was rescued after going missing on a mountain in the Scottish Highlands has died.
The 57-year-old was airlifted from Stob Coire nan Lochan, part of the Three Sisters ridges in Glencoe, on Saturday.
He and another 49-year-old climber from Notts were found with hypothermia after being reported overdue from a climb the previous day.
The pair were part of a larger group from the county. The other climber is in a stable condition in hospital.
A bit of a blustery start to the week and there are still quite a few wintry showers around.
Good morning: Join us for today's live updates
Gavin Bevis
Hi everyone. Today's news, sport, travel and weather updates are going to be served up by me and Nick Smith.