Latest updates: East Midlands Live

East Midlands Live

  1. Updates for Monday 11 March 2019

By Gavin Bevis and Nick Smith

  1. Knife amnesties to get under way

    East Midlands Today

    Knife amnesties are to begin across the East Midlands today.

    In Derbyshire, knife bins will be put outside seven police stations across the county.

    Knife amnesty in Notts
    Copyright: Nottinghamshire Police

    Meanwhile, in Nottinghamshire, it's the second amnesty in six months, after more than 400 bladed weapons - including swords and kitchen knives - were recovered in September.

  2. Rescued Notts climber dies in hospital

    BBC News

    A Nottinghamshire climber who was rescued after going missing on a mountain in the Scottish Highlands has died.

    The 57-year-old was airlifted from Stob Coire nan Lochan, part of the Three Sisters ridges in Glencoe, on Saturday.

    Glencoe rescue effort
    Copyright: Glencoe/Oban Mountain Rescue

    He and another 49-year-old climber from Notts were found with hypothermia after being reported overdue from a climb the previous day.

    The pair were part of a larger group from the county. The other climber is in a stable condition in hospital.

  3. Watch: Today's weather for the East Midlands

    Sara Blizzard

    BBC Weather

    A bit of a blustery start to the week and there are still quite a few wintry showers around.

    Video content

    Video caption: Weather for the East Midlands on Monday 11 March 2019.

  4. Good morning: Join us for today's live updates

    Gavin Bevis

    BBC News

    Hi everyone. Today's news, sport, travel and weather updates are going to be served up by me and Nick Smith.

