Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A Nottinghamshire climber who was rescued after going missing on a mountain in the Scottish Highlands has died.

The 57-year-old was airlifted from Stob Coire nan Lochan, part of the Three Sisters ridges in Glencoe, on Saturday.

He and another 49-year-old climber from Notts were found with hypothermia after being reported overdue from a climb the previous day.

The pair were part of a larger group from the county. The other climber is in a stable condition in hospital.