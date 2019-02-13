Live
Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local station in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.
Summary
- Mugger guilty of killing 100-year-old woman
- Artur Waszkiewicz denied the manslaughter and robbery of Sofija Kaczan but was convicted
- Nottingham-born veteran held in Dubai over drugs claims
- International speed skating medals stolen in burglary
- Untaxed cars clamped in Nottingham crackdown
- MP calls for ban on sunbeds
- Joseph Wright museum plan for former Central Library
- Updates for Wednesday 13 February
Live Reporting
By Gavin Bevis, David Pittam and Nick Smith
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J31 for A57 Worksop Road Sheffield to J30 for A616 Worksop.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J31, A57 (Sheffield) to J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe accident, from J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham to J24 for A50 Nottingham South.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J25, A52 (Nottingham) to J24, A50 (Nottingham South), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: A444 Derbyshire both ways
A444 Derbyshire both ways severe accident, at A444.
A444 Derbyshire - A444 in Acresford blocked and queuing traffic in both directions at the A444 junction, because of an accident involving one vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
100-year-old's killer caught on CCTV
Our live coverage across the day
David Pittam
BBC News Online
East Midlands Live has now finished for the day but some articles may still appear on this page throughout the evening.
We'll be back tomorrow with all the latest news, sports and weather.
Weather update for East Midlands
David Pittam
BBC News Online
It will be another dry and cloudy evening but hopefully the sun will come out in time for Valentine's Day.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A610 Nottinghamshire westbound
A610 Nottinghamshire westbound severe disruption, at M1 J26 Nottingham.
A610 Nottinghamshire - A610 blocked and slow traffic westbound at Nottingham, because of Horses on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Horses loose on M1
David Pittam
BBC News Online
A slip road off the M1 southbound is closed while police deal with "several horses loose" on the road.
Slow traffic after tower block fire
David Pittam
BBC News Online
Six fire engines from across Leicester were called to a kitchen fire in a block of flats.
They had put it out by 17.30 leaving damage to the kitchen and nearby flats in Grosvenor House in Newarke Street but no-one was hurt.
Traffic is still slow in the city centre.
Police concerned for missing teen
David Pittam
BBC News Online
A 19-year-old who went missing from Swadlincote on Monday has still not been found and police are now appealing for help tracking her down.
YouTuber loses Holocaust song court appeal
In his ruling, the judge said Alison Chabloz was "manifestly anti-Semitic" and a " Holocaust denier".Read more
Case against mugger who killed woman, 100, a 'jigsaw'
David Pittam
BBC News Online
The case against the man found guilty of causing the death of a 100-year-old woman on her way to church was a "jigsaw" that showed no-one else could have done it, say prosecutors.
Artur Waszkiewicz, 40, of Wolfa Street, Derby, had denied the manslaughter and robbery of Sofija Kaczan but was convicted at Derby Crown Court.
Lynsey O’Donnell, a senior crown prosecutor, said: "We presented CCTV and mobile phone evidence to prove he was there at the time of the attack, evidence that he had stopped and got out of his car and that his behaviour afterwards showed he was hiding something more serious than finding and taking a handbag.
“The saddest aspect of this case is that an otherwise healthy lady has lost her life so that this man could satisfy his selfish desire for easy money.
"Mrs Kaczan was well known and well thought of within her community and all those who knew her are devastated by her tragic death."
Mugger guilty of killing 100-year-old woman
Sofija Kaczan died of pneumonia after suffering a fractured neck when her handbag was snatched.Read more
Sofija Kaczan death an 'appalling' crime
BBC News
A police officer who was one of the first on the scene of a handbag robbery which led to a woman's death said the mugging was "appalling".
Sofija Kaczan, 100, died of pneumonia six days after suffering a fractured neck when her bag was snatched by Artur Waszkiewicz in Normanton, Derby, in June.
Speaking after his conviction, Det Con Rachel Ward said: "Mr Waszkiewicz was from the same community as Mrs Kaczan but to commit this crime against any member of society is appalling.
"What adds to the severity of this is that the crime was committed against a woman who was 100 years old, who was not only unable to defend herself but was going about her business as she did every day."
Woman's anti-Semitism conviction upheld
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
A woman who was convicted for posting anti-Semitic messages online has had her court appeal rejected.
Alison Chabloz, of Town Lane, Glossop, was convicted of three counts of sending grossly offensive messages on a public network at Westminster Magistrates' Court in May last year, which was upheld by a judge at Southwark Crown Court today.
The 54-year-old was sentenced to a 20 week prison sentence, suspended for two years, 180 hours community service, a 12 month ban from social media and restraining orders against two people.
Sofija Kaczan death: Sentencing set for Thursday
Press Association
A man convicted of causing the death of a 100-year-old woman as she walked to church will be sentenced on Thursday.
Jurors took just over two hours to convict Artur Waszkiewicz of the manslaughter and robbery of Sofija Kaczan.
Wearing a black velvet jacket and velvet slipper shoes, Waszciewicz, 40, showed no emotion and looked straight ahead as the verdicts were delivered at Derby Crown Court this afternoon.
Judge Nicholas Dean QC adjourned sentence until Thursday morning at the same court.
Addressing the jury, the judge said: "The sentence will inevitably be one of lengthy imprisonment."
Police 'extremely concerned' about missing man
David Pittam
BBC News Online
Police say they are growing "extremely concerned" about a 44-year-old who went missing five days ago.
Ludek Petrik left his Leicester home with a bike on Friday and has not been seen since. According to police, this is the first time he has ever been reported missing.
He is described as white, of slim build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey jeans and a dark blue T-shirt. His bike is blue, white and silver and has a pannier over the rear wheel.
Car smashes post office during burglary
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
A post office was burgled in the early hours of this morning after a car was reversed into the building.
At about 03:00, a 4x4 smashed into the shop in Tylden Road, Rhodesia, near Worksop.
Police believe four men entered the post office, stealing a quantity of cigarettes and alcohol, before driving off in the direction of Steetley.
BreakingSofija Kaczan death: Man guilty of killing woman, 100
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A 40-year-old man has been found guilty of causing the death of a 100-year-old woman when he stole her handbag.
Sofija Kaczan died of pneumonia six days after suffering a fractured neck during the bag snatch in Normanton, Derby, in June.
Artur Waszciewicz, 40, of Wolfa Street, Derby, had denied manslaughter and robbery but was found guilty by a jury at Derby Crown Court earlier today.
Envelope update
Severe accident: A50 Derbyshire eastbound
A50 Derbyshire eastbound severe accident, at A50.
A50 Derbyshire - A50 exit slip road closed eastbound at Derby Services, because of an accident involving overturned vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time