Latest updates: East Midlands Live

The case against the man found guilty of causing the death of a 100-year-old woman on her way to church was a "jigsaw" that showed no-one else could have done it, say prosecutors.

Artur Waszkiewicz, 40, of Wolfa Street, Derby, had denied the manslaughter and robbery of Sofija Kaczan but was convicted at Derby Crown Court.

Lynsey O’Donnell, a senior crown prosecutor, said: "We presented CCTV and mobile phone evidence to prove he was there at the time of the attack, evidence that he had stopped and got out of his car and that his behaviour afterwards showed he was hiding something more serious than finding and taking a handbag.

Derbyshire Police Copyright: Derbyshire Police

“The saddest aspect of this case is that an otherwise healthy lady has lost her life so that this man could satisfy his selfish desire for easy money.

"Mrs Kaczan was well known and well thought of within her community and all those who knew her are devastated by her tragic death."