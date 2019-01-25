Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A dad has described the embarrassment and frustration he feels at not being able to provide food for his son because of delays with his universal credit claim.

The man, who lives in Mowmacre Hill, Leicester, spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service at a new food bank in Beaumont Leys.

He said he can't work because of a mental health condition and applied for universal credit in November, but is still waiting for a payment.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

"I can't afford to feed my own kid," said the 29-year-old, who did not want to be named. "He comes and stays with me and his mum sends him with a pack-up.

"It's embarrassing, I try and have my son as much as I can but I can't afford to look after him properly...and that's the most frustrating thing."

The dad said he has been threatened with eviction because he has not been able to pay his rent or council tax and struggles with his gas and electric bills.

Google Copyright: Google

A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions said: "Universal Credit is a force for good and over 1.6 million are receiving the benefit successfully.

"Latest figures show 96% of claimants are paid in full and on time and up to 100% advance payments are available from day one.

"Where new claims aren't paid on time, it is often due to an outstanding verification issue, such as providing bank statements, evidence of childcare costs, or proof of rent."