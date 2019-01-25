Latest updates: East Midlands Live

East Mids landmarks
By David Pittam and Sandish Shoker

  1. New car park for hospital staff

    Jack Goodman

    BBC Radio Derby, reporter

    The Royal Derby Hospital is to open a new car park later creating more than 550 parking spaces for hospital staff.

    The Royal Derby Hospital
    Copyright: Google

    The car park on Manor Park Way will be officially opened at about 13:00.

    It's hoped the increase in staff parking spaces will help to keep the majority of parking spaces available on the hospital site free for patients and hospital visitors to use.

  2. A50 reopens after five-car crash

    David Pittam

    BBC News Online

    The A50 westbound was partially blocked this morning near Chellaston because of a five-car crash.

    It was cleared about 15 minutes ago, but there is still congestion in the area.

    Thankfully there were only minor injuries, Derbyshire Police said.

  3. Watch: East Midlands weather forecast

    Kaye Forster

    Weather Presenter

    A much milder day today but very little sunshine to end the week. It could get markedly colder though over the weekend.

  4. Car crumpled in A38 crash

    David Pittam

    BBC News Online

    The A38 towards the M1 near Alfreton is down to one lane this morning because of a crash.

    Highways Englad has tweeted this picture of a smashed car being cleared - but the road is not expected to be fully open again until around 10:30.

    Crash being cleared
    Copyright: Highways England

    There are delays of 15 minutes in the area at the moment. It's not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

  5. Water leak on city centre road

    David Pittam

    BBC News Online

    A water leak is affecting the pavement outside the Victoria Centre in Nottingham and emergency services have arrived to deal with it.

  6. Headliners announced for Splendour Festival

    David Pittam

    BBC News Online

    The Manic Street Preachers will headline this year's Splendour Festival in Nottingham.

    The festival, held on the grounds of Wollaton Hall, will take place on 20 July - so you've got plenty of time to learn the lyrics to classics like A Design for Life.

    The former Glastonbury headliners will be joined by 40 acts, including The Specials, on five stages.

    Manic Street Preachers
    Copyright: BBC

  7. Windrush immigrant, 86, 'finally' gets citizenship

    Tim Parker

    BBC Radio Leicester reporter

    An 86-year-old member of the Windrush generation was given British citizenship at a ceremony last night in Leicester.

    Guida Cole, was born in Jamaica but moved here in 1956 and worked as a nurse until she retired.

    "I will always be English because I love this country," she told the BBC.

    Guida Cole and her family
    Copyright: BBC

    But her daughter-in-law Denise and son George had more mixed emotions.

    They feel it should not have taken so long to get citizenship and she should never have needed a Visa to be here.

    George said: "It's sad that after giving so many years to a country they can treat you that way. Yes I am relieved... but she shouldn't really have to go through all this."

    Denise added that the government needs to "get its act together" and sort out the status of all those affected.

    The government has apologised to those affected in the Windrush scandal and says it has made a commitment to help them get the documents they need to remain here.

  8. 'I'll take a tattoo of Frank Lampard on my bum'

    Sandish Shoker

    BBC News

    With Derby County sitting in sixth in the table at the moment, Frank Lampard and many fans are hoping to see the team back in the Premier League this year.

    If that happens, one Rams fan has decided to mark the occasion by getting a tattoo of the manager and new signing, Ashley Cole, on his bum.

    Luke Bodell, 25, told BBC Radio Derby, it started off "as a bit of office banter".

    Luke Bodell
    Copyright: Luke Bodell

    "I was in the office being a typical pessimistic Derby fan and I said there's no chance we're going up this season.

    "But if we do I'll get a tattoo of Frank Lampard and Ashley Cole on my backside.

    "My colleague then drew up a contract, forced me to sign and now here we are."

    Mr Bodell who has supported the Rams since birth, is using the opportunity to raise money for Mind and the Derby County in the Community charity.

    Luke Bodell on the pitch at the end of the 08/09 season
    Copyright: Luke Bodell

    "I've been through some highs and lows as a Derby County fan and to see them in the Premier League would be unbelievable," he added.

    "I'd take a tattoo on the backside if that's what it takes."

  9. Dad's frustration at universal credit delays

    Sandish Shoker

    BBC News

    A dad has described the embarrassment and frustration he feels at not being able to provide food for his son because of delays with his universal credit claim.

    The man, who lives in Mowmacre Hill, Leicester, spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service at a new food bank in Beaumont Leys.

    He said he can't work because of a mental health condition and applied for universal credit in November, but is still waiting for a payment.

    Food bank
    Copyright: Getty Images

    "I can't afford to feed my own kid," said the 29-year-old, who did not want to be named. "He comes and stays with me and his mum sends him with a pack-up.

    "It's embarrassing, I try and have my son as much as I can but I can't afford to look after him properly...and that's the most frustrating thing."

    The dad said he has been threatened with eviction because he has not been able to pay his rent or council tax and struggles with his gas and electric bills.

    Food bank Beaumont Leys
    Copyright: Google

    A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions said: "Universal Credit is a force for good and over 1.6 million are receiving the benefit successfully.

    "Latest figures show 96% of claimants are paid in full and on time and up to 100% advance payments are available from day one.

    "Where new claims aren't paid on time, it is often due to an outstanding verification issue, such as providing bank statements, evidence of childcare costs, or proof of rent."

  10. Envelope update

  11. Envelope update

  12. MP joins calls for more research into ME

    East Midlands Today

    An East Midlands MP is calling for better understanding, research and treatment for people with ME.

    ME, myalgic encephalomyelitis, affects more than 250,000 people in the UK. As well as fatigue, it can cause sleep problems and muscle and joint pain.

    Loughborough MP Nicky Morgan joined a group of cross-party MPs who said sufferers have been neglected for decades while speaking in Parliament.

    Nicky Morgan in Parliament
    Copyright: BBC

  13. University students recruit thousands of marrow donors

    East Midlands Today

    Volunteers from universities across the East Midlands are celebrating 20 years of students saving lives with the blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan.

    The charity's student volunteers - known as the Marrow network - have recruited more than 13,000 donors to the UK stem cell register.

    The University of Nottingham is part of the network and received a commendation last year for its work recruiting people to join the register.

    Kiran Bhavra
    Copyright: BBC
    Quote Message: It's incredibly important that we can make sure everyone is on the register so if any of us ever get sick we can find that match - because it's out there." from Kiran Bhavra National Marrow Committee
    Kiran BhavraNational Marrow Committee

  14. Good morning: Join us for today's live updates

    David Pittam

    BBC News Online

    We're here to bring you all the latest news, sport, travel and weather from across the East Midlands until 18:00.

    If you want to get in touch with us you can send an email or message us on Facebook or Twitter.

