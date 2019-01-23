Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Detectives investigating a fatal crash in Oadby, Leicester, at the weekend have asked for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

A pedestrian, who was a student at the University of Leicester, died after being hit by a car in Stoughton Drive South at about 00:30 on Saturday.

Det Cons John Borlase said they believe the pedestrian had been on his way to catch a bus into the city centre with friends when he was hit by the black Mercedes.

He asked drivers to check cameras in their vehicles for any footage that could help their investigation.

The driver of the car - a 30-year-old man - was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing death by dangerous driving and was later released on conditional bail.

As he was being chased by police at the time, after failing to stop for officers, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is also investigating.