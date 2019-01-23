Live
Latest updates: East Midlands Live
- Norovirus outbreak at Leicester hospital
- Signalling fault stops trains between Nottingham and Worksop
- Nottingham aims to be carbon neutral
- Santander branches to close in East Midlands
- To Kill A Mockingbird production cancelled
- Updates for Wednesday 23 January 2019
Poor probation 'putting lives at risk'
The National Association of Probation Officers say contracts do not allow companies to improve.Read more
Is your Patisserie Valerie branch closing
A number of loss-making Patisserie Valerie stores and concession stands will be closing across the country.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J28 for A38 Alfreton to J29 for A617 Chesterfield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound from J28, A38 (Alfreton) to J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a broken down vehicle.
Guildhall development plans move forward
Kit Sandeman
Local Democracy Reporter
A long-awaited scheme to convert Nottingham's empty Guildhall building into a luxury hotel has taken a step forward.
A hotel company has been "arranged" to take on the building, but their name has not been revealed.
The developers behind the £150 scheme, Miller Birch, are already working with the city council and expect the plan to be submitted in two parts in the coming months.
There are plans for spa facilities, around 140 rooms and a top-end restaurant at the Burton Street site.
The building previously housed Nottingham City Council but has been empty since 2010 when the authority moved into new offices in Loxley House.
Walker rescued after slipping in Peak District snow
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Two Derbyshire mountain rescue teams have helped a walker who slipped on the snow in the Peak District.
Edale and Buxton Mountain Rescue made their way up Mam Tor to help the casualty who had a lower leg injury.
Despite the clear blue skies and blazing sun Edale Mountain Rescue reported temperatures "well into the minus numbers" on the hill tops.
The casualty was splinted, wrapped up, insulated and sledged off the hill on a stretcher before being handed over to East Midlands Ambulance Service.
Zoo opens to homeschooled children
East Midlands Today
Twycross Zoo has started to hold special sessions for children that are homeschooled - today's lessons focused on animals and their habitats.
It's the first time the Leicestershire zoo has held classes for youngsters outside mainstream education.
It's estimated there are 50,000 children across the country who are taught from home.
New Belper Tearooms design unveiled
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Images have been released of plans for a replacement Swiss Tearooms building at Belper River Gardens.
The new building would seat over 40 customers. A veranda would provide additional seating as well as public toilets for visitors to the park.
The new building is similar to the original tearooms, which closed in 1981.
The “Swiss style” building was constructed in 1905 and had a timber frame with a roof overhanging the veranda seating.
The scheme to replace the building will cost £320,000. The money will come from Amber Valley Borough Council and Belper Town Council.
It's hoped construction will start this summer.
Varndell wants Tigers starting spot
Tom Varndell says he has no intention of playing a bit-part role after returning to Leicester Tigers for a second spell.Read more
Watch: Derbyshire looks stunning in the snow
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Disappointed you've not seen any snow where you are?
Well take a look at this incredible drone's eye view of Winnats Pass in the Peak District.
Airport bosses 'ignored security lapses'
A sacked security officer says staff cleared bags which set off alarms on "glitchy" X-ray machines.Read more
Duo made hundreds of ambulance hoax calls
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Two people have been prosecuted for making hundreds of abusive and hoax calls to East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).
Thomas Exhall, from Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire, was found guilty last week at Mansfield Magistrates Court for making 344 false calls in six months.
EMAS said his actions had cost the NHS £24,883.
He was handed a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £400 compensation.
Victoria Cross from Moira, Leicestershire, appeared at Leicester Magistrates Court last week where she was fined £165 and handed a conditional discharge for 18 months.
The court heard she made more than 200 fake calls to the ambulance service within two weeks in December - and told a call handler she was calling because of boredom.
EMAS said one of her calls led to a 68-second delay in sending an ambulance to a child having a cardiac arrest.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, at J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham.
M1 Derbyshire - Slow traffic on M1 northbound at J25, A52 (Nottingham), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.
Travel: M1 diversions after closure
Motorists travelling south on the M1 are being advised to avoid a closure at J15 near Northampton by getting off at J23 in Leicestershire and taking the A42.
Trains back on track
David Pittam
BBC News Online
Trains will start running again on the Nottingham to Worksop line more than six hours after a signalling fault stopped them for the second time in two days.
Cole aiming to get Rams promoted
BBC Derby Sport
New Derby County signing Ashley Cole has told us about his "burning love for the game" and his desire to help the club achieve promotion.
Oil spill clean up underway
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Work has resumed at Beauvale Brook in Eastwood to clean up an oil spill.
Officers for the Environment Agency first arrived at the scene yesterday and used a boom and pads to absorb the oil.
Their latest post on Twitter shows the oil has now solidified.
Appeal to find missing man with dementia
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Police are concerned for the welfare of an 82-year-old man with dementia who has gone missing.
Morris Antill left his home in Glen Parva at about 6:30 this morning and brought a newspaper from a nearby shop.
He returned home but went out again and hasn't been seen since.
It's thought he might be trying to travel to Melton Mowbray. Police are appealing for the public’s help to find him.
MP calls for more mental health help after teen's death
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Labour MP John Mann has raised the case of the suicide of an 18-year-old within his constituency during Prime Minister's Questions this afternoon,
The Bassetlaw MP said Nathan Garrett, who he described as a "brilliant, engaging and kind young man", had been referred by a GP for emergency health support before Christmas.
However, he said, no emergency help was forthcoming and days later Nathan took his own life.
Mr Mann asked for the Prime Minister to ensure that when a teenager needs emergency mental health support it should be available within 24 hours.
He asked if the appropriate minister could meet with him and Nathan's family to push that request forward.
Birds snapped using discarded plastic in mating ritual
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
This is sad. A great crested grebe has been caught on camera offering plastic to a prospective partner during a mating ritual at Ogston Reservoir in Derbyshire.
The photo was sent to Derbyshire Wildlife Trust this week by a visitor to the site,
Kaite Helps, from the trust, said: “Plastic pollution has been big news recently thanks to programmes such as BBC’s Blue Planet – but the problem is so close to home, not just in far-away oceans, and this photo is a stark reminder of that.
"In Derbyshire, plastic is clogging up our rivers and places that should be havens for wildlife. We have all contributed and we all need to make changes in order to prevent plastic waste.”
Police seek footage of fatal accident
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Detectives investigating a fatal crash in Oadby, Leicester, at the weekend have asked for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
A pedestrian, who was a student at the University of Leicester, died after being hit by a car in Stoughton Drive South at about 00:30 on Saturday.
Det Cons John Borlase said they believe the pedestrian had been on his way to catch a bus into the city centre with friends when he was hit by the black Mercedes.
He asked drivers to check cameras in their vehicles for any footage that could help their investigation.
The driver of the car - a 30-year-old man - was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing death by dangerous driving and was later released on conditional bail.
As he was being chased by police at the time, after failing to stop for officers, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is also investigating.