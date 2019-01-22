Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Summary
- Snow and ice causing disruption in Peak District
- Armed police called to rescue 'very hungry' gerbil
- Funding bid for 'monstrous housing scheme' approved
- Air ambulance superstore will 'keep helicopters flying'
- Banned 'pornographic prose' sold at auction
- House of Fraser store saved
- Updates for Tuesday 22 January 2019
Live Reporting
By David Pittam and Sandish Shoker
All times stated are UK
Severe disruption: A6024 Derbyshire both ways
A6024 Derbyshire both ways severe disruption, from A628 to the Fleece Inn Pub.
A6024 Derbyshire - A6024 Holme Moss closed in both directions from Holmfirth Turn Off in Crowden to the the Fleece Inn Pub junction in Holme, because of snow. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: A6024 Derbyshire both ways
A6024 Derbyshire both ways severe disruption, from A628 to A635 Greenfield Road.
A6024 Derbyshire - A6024 Woodhead Road closed in both directions from Holmfirth Turn Off in Crowden to the A635 Greenfield Road junction in Holmfirth, because of ice.
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, at J24A for A50 Nottingham South.
M1 Leicestershire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road to A50 Westbound southbound at J24a, A50 (Nottingham South), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, from J20 for A4304 Lutterworth Road to J19 for A14.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound from J20, A4304 (Lutterworth) to J19, A14 (Catthorpe Interchange), because of an accident.
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates have now finished for the day but links to some local stories may continue to appear on this page.
Our live updates will resume from 08:00 on Wednesday.
Weather: Cold, icy night ahead
BBC Weather
Wintry showers will continue this evening in most parts of the region but the risk of ice will decrease.
Winds will fall light, allowing some mist or freezing fog patches to form.
Minimum temperatures of 0C to -3C (32F to 27F)
Jobs fear after cafe chain collapses
BBC Business News
Cafe chain Patisserie Valerie has collapsed into administration putting thousands of jobs at risk.
The troubled company has outlets in Leicester, Nottingham, Derby and Chesterfield.
It said earlier it did not have enough money to meet its debts and appointed administrators from KPMG.
In a statement, the parent company said: "Patisserie Holdings plc announces today that, as a direct result of the significant fraud referred to in previous announcements, it has been unable to renew its bank facilities, and therefore regrettably the business does not have sufficient funding to meet its liabilities as they fall due."
Police watchdog to investigate student death crash
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
An investigation has been launched into Leicestershire Police's involvement in a crash in which a pedestrian died.
The crash happened at about 00:30 on Saturday on Stoughton Drive South in Oadby, when a car, which had allegedly failed to stop for officers, hit the man.
The victim had been a student at the University of Leicester.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it is now investigating after a mandatory referral from the force and will look at the "contact between police and the car involved prior to the collision".
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and was later released on conditional bail.
Monks' beer named one of world's top new brews
A beer brewed by monks in Leicestershire has been named one of the top new tipples in the world.
Beer ranking website Rate Beer placed Tynt Meadow in its best brews for 2018, as voted for by drinkers.
The "rich, malt" brew is the the first Trappist beer made in England and only the world's 12th to hold the title.
Your pictures: Snowy scenes
BBC Weather Watchers
It's cold and snowy which creates for some fabulous wintry scenes. Thanks to our Weather Watchers for these pictures, starting in Baslow.
Breedon on the Hill looks chilly.
As does Bradwell
Snow causing traffic woes on M1
BBC News Travel
Drivers are being warned of heavy traffic on the M1 in Leicestershire because of snow.
Highways England said the route is congested near to junction 22 for Leicester north.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, at J20 for A4304 Lutterworth Road.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M1 southbound at J20, A4304 (Lutterworth), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Travel: Signal fault cancels train services
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Services between Nottingham, Mansfield and Worksop are affected by this fault.
East Midlands Trains says there is no estimate for when services will resume.
Police probe report of armed youths in school
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A teenager is recovering after being hit in the face by a gang of youths who entered a school in Syston yesterday afternoon.
Leicestershire Police said they were called to Wreake Valley Community College at 14:45 after it was reported a number of youths had entered the school with knives.
The force said the gang had left the area by the time officers arrived and no knives were found.
A 16-year-old boy was subsequently arrested for affray and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and later released pending further investigation.
Wreake Valley Community College has not been available to comment.
Banned 'pornographic prose' sold at auction
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
The "most famous banned book in the country" has been sold for £360 - nine times higher than was estimated.
Fanny Hill, by John Cleland was bought at an auction by Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall, Derbyshire this afternoon by a private UK buyer.
The book was first published in 1748 and has been described as the first example of "pornographic prose" in English.
The work was still banned in the UK up to the 1970s, but a copy dating from about 1880 was found by chance by antiquarian book expert Jim Spencer.
Met Office issues weather warning for ice
Anna Church
Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today
Snow and wintry showers are currently coming down in many places across the East Midlands.
With temperatures dropping tonight there is a Met Office Yellow Warning for Ice in force. So take care!
But it does create some picturesque scenes such as this in Curbar in the Peak District.
'Historical erotica' flogged at auction
Watch: Snow doesn't stop swimmers in Derbyshire
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A bit of snow in Derbyshire this morning didn't put off these swimmers.
They continued to get in their lengths at Hathersage Swimming Pool despite the freezing temperatures outside.
Green spaces to be protected against development
Eddie Bisknell
Local Democracy Reporter
More than 100 green spaces within South Derbyshire's towns and villages are set to gain extra protection against future development thanks to a new plan.
The Local Green Spaces Development plan has been drawn up by South Derbyshire District Council and lists sites including in Church Gresley, Hilton, Melbourne, Midway and Repton.
The document has taken four years to compile and will sit within the council's Local Plan - a blueprint for future building of 12,000 homes in the district by 2028.
The council said the plan means spaces will be protected "except in very special circumstances".
The sites were suggested by residents and included privately-owned paddocks, stables and gardens. Some recreation and sports grounds were also added.
The document is set to be approved by the council on Thursday.
Four more House of Fraser stores saved
