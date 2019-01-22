Latest updates: East Midlands Live

More than 100 green spaces within South Derbyshire's towns and villages are set to gain extra protection against future development thanks to a new plan.

The Local Green Spaces Development plan has been drawn up by South Derbyshire District Council and lists sites including in Church Gresley, Hilton, Melbourne, Midway and Repton.

The document has taken four years to compile and will sit within the council's Local Plan - a blueprint for future building of 12,000 homes in the district by 2028.

The council said the plan means spaces will be protected "except in very special circumstances".

The sites were suggested by residents and included privately-owned paddocks, stables and gardens. Some recreation and sports grounds were also added.

The document is set to be approved by the council on Thursday.