Latest updates: East Midlands Live

- Man charged over women's death
- Teens arrest over leisure centre assault
- Nazi camp survivor to be laid to rest
- Heat blamed for decline in passenger numbers at East Midlands Airport
- Live updates on Wednesday 8 August
Live Reporting
By Gavin Bevis and Sandish Shoker
All times stated are UK
Investigation starts into plastic factory fire
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A joint fire service and police investigation has begun into what caused a fire at a factory near Swadlincote yesterday.
The plastics plant at Albert Village went up in flames in the early hours of yesterday morning and emergency services were there for most of the day.
Firefighters have gone back to the site this morning to help clear the debris and cool down remaining hot spots.
Council auditors discuss A52 overspend
Chris Doidge
BBC Radio Derby, political reporter
Derby City Council's auditors say the "significant previously undisclosed overspends" on the A52 project came to light in late March 2018 - the public were told in late May.
Labour councillor Baggy Shanker told the audit and accounts committee he knew about the A52 overspend the week after May's local elections - when the administration changed from Labour to Conservative.
He said there's "no real degree of confidence" the project will be delivered at the new estimated cost of £30m.
Work on the A52 in Derby, near the Wyvern junction, was originally estimated to cost £10m and the overspend is being investigated by Derby City Council.
Waghorn completes Rams move
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Derby County have signed Ipswich Town forward Martyn Waghorn for an undisclosed fee.
The 28-year-old has joined Frank Lampard's side on a three-year deal.
His arrival follows the departure yesterday of Rams forward Matej Vydra to Premier League side Burnley.
Waghorn is Lampard's seventh signing since taking charge, following Mason Mount, Harry Wilson, Florian Jozefzoon, Jack Marriott, George Evans and Fikayo Tomori.
Sun sets over opening match at the City Ground
BBC Nottingham Sport
We love this picture from sport photographer, Dan Westwell, last night.
It was during a thrilling first game of the season at the City Ground between Forest and West Bromwich Albion.
It ended 1-1
Boy phoned 999 over segway row
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
An 11-year-old boy from Derbyshire rang 999 to report he was having an argument with his dad because he wouldn't buy him a segway.
Derbyshire Police said the call was an example of the service being misused.
Donations come in to replace vandalised poppy display
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Residents in Stapleford have donated money to replace giant poppies that were ripped off lampposts around the town earlier this week.
The poppies were tied to posts last month to commemorate the end of World War One as part of a project by Stapleford Remembers.
People in the town have now donated £370 to replace them.
Upset as bridal shop suddenly closes
Mansfield Chad
A bridal shop in Mansfield has closed suddenly – leaving some brides-to-be without dresses for their big day.
Elizabeth Morley, known as Morley’s, on Leeming Street, closed suddenly last Tuesday.
Renewed appeal in search for missing man
East Midlands Today
Police in Leicester will today retrace the steps of a man who has been missing for two weeks.
Michal Zygan, 25, had left his home on Hopefield Road at 07.30 and was last seen walking towards the canal towpath near Bede Park on 25 July.
Officers will also be handing out leaflets in the area appealing for information.
Sgt Chris Day, who is overseeing the operation, said he hoped the presence of officers may spark someone’s memory, and provide new clues about what has happened.
Street in uproar over plan to add speed bumps
Derby Telegraph
“We never asked for this,” are the words of frustrated residents reacting to shock plans to introduce traffic-calming measures in a busy Derby street.
Passenger numbers down at airport
East Midlands Today
The very hot weather in the UK is thought to be one of the reasons fewer passengers used East Midlands Airport in July.
The airport said passenger movements to and from the airport were down by 11,000 last month, compared with July last year.
Bosses said other reasons why people didn't make late bookings were the extreme high temperatures in southern Europe, the football World Cup and the poor Euro exchange rate for UK passengers.
Teens arrested over leisure centre assault
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an assault on a girl in Bingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to reports of a 14-year-old girl who had been assaulted in the tennis courts of Bingham Leisure Centre last Wednesday.
It was reported to them two days later and two 14-year-old girls have since been arrested on suspicion of assault.
The force said they had also been made aware of a video circulating online and were treating it "as a public order incident".
Nazi camp survivor to be laid to rest
Frank Le Villio contracted tuberculosis in the camps and died in 1946, aged 21.Read more
Man charged over woman's death
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A man has been charged with murder after a 52-year-old woman was found dead at a flat in Leicestershire.
Tracey Evans was discovered dead at the property on High Street, Measham, in the early hours of Monday.
Jeremy Clarke, 54, of the same address, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.
Weather forecast for the East Midlands
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
Cooler today - and even a chance of showers.
Listen: Fire warning - 'Take more care' in Peak District
People are being warned about the risk of starting fires in the Peak District and asked to "take a lot more care".
The Peak District National Park, founded in 1951, covers 555 sq miles and reaches into Derbyshire, Cheshire, Staffordshire, Greater Manchester and Yorkshire.
The deputy chairman of the National Park, Dave Chapman, says members of the public have got to behave more responsibility:
Good morning: Welcome to today's updates
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Gavin Bevis and myself will be bringing you all the news, weather, travel and sport updates for today.
As always you can get in touch via email, Facebook or Twitter.