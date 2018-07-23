East Midlands radio updates

Allotment-holders in Nottingham say this summer's high temperatures are proving both a blessing and challenge when it comes to growing fruit and veg.
Members of the Windmill Community Gardens in Bobbers Mill are seeing bumper crops of vegetable varieties which usually thrive more in the Mediterranean climate but struggle here.
However, a lack of rain is leading to other crops such as potatoes to perish before being harvested.
The heatwave means we're keeping water use low while cultivating different varieties of plants."
Roman Mosaic exhibition being extended due to popular demand
Brooke Holmes
BBC Radio Leicester
You still have a chance to see a Roman mosaic which is on display at the BBC Radio Leicester studios on Jubilee Square.
The mosaic, which was hidden beneath Leicester for centuries, went on public display a fortnight ago but due to popular demand has been extended for another week. So far and estimated two and a half thousand visitors have been through the doors to see the ancient ruins.
You can see the mosaic this Saturday from 10am - 5pm, and then Monday to Thursday 9am - 5pm and Friday 9am - 12pm.
It's such a high quality mosaic. It's probably the finest piece of mosaic we have found in the last 150 years in Leicester."
The station is searching for a presenter for its new evening show starting this autumn. Untapped's auditions are being held tomorrow at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall. It's open to anyone who thinks they've got what it takes to present their own show.
Simon Mayo, who presents a weekday show on BBC Radio 2 with Jo Whiley, started his BBC career at BBC Radio Nottingham.
His advice: Keep radio intimate by imagining talking to just one person, not an entire audience.
Radio's a very intimate medium and if you forget that, you won't win."
Autistic man welcomes silent supermarket sessions
Michaela Atkins
Producer, BBC Radio Nottingham
A man with autism from Arnold is welcoming a move by the supermarket chain Morrisons to introduce a quiet hour for shoppers with autism who struggle with music and noise.
Every Saturday morning from 9 o'clock, the lights in the retailer's Gamston store are dimmed, the music is silenced and check-out beeps are turned down.
Kevin Harrison says a regular shopping trip can often be stressful because of the various noise in store.
It makes me want to cry. It's the noise of the babies crying and the clattering of trolleys."
Nottinghamshire's ancient trees get protection
Hayley Compton
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
Ancient trees and woodland in Nottinghamshire will now have the same protection from development as some buildings.
The Woodland Trust has been campaigning for more than 20 years to ensure planners preserve important trees like the Parliament Oak, near Mansfield.
Austin Brady from the Woodland Trust said: "It is believed that the Parliament Oak is where monarchs held meetings. It may well have been under this tree in the year 1212 that King John heard of the rebellion in Wales and chose to execute prisoners in Nottingham Castle."
Fitness classes offered to traveller community
Brooke Holmes
Journalism Coordinator
Fitness taster sessions for the gypsy and traveller community are being held in Leicestershire. The classes, which are partly funded by the University of Leicester, are being held to help address health concerns raised by the community themselves and will tackle issues such as obesity, diabetes awareness, smoking and oral health.
I'm always concerned about my children's teeth. Talking to the lady from the oral heath team really helped me to understand better how to look after my teeth and my family."
Mansfield girl treated with pioneering eye surgery
Michaela Atkins
BBC Radio Nottingham
Three-year-old Myah was born with a rare genetic condition called microphthalmia, also known as small-eye syndrome.
She has already had 10 operations to correct her eye problems. And she faces more. In the latest procedure, surgeons took fat from her stomach and used it to make a new eye socket.
Mum, Lauren Hauxwell, says it has been a very difficult time but little Myah takes it all in her stride.
She's incredible. She hasn't even cried once from all the surgery. She's just been amazing."
Melton Firefighters use bikes to reduce arson
Khush Sameja
BBC Radio Leicester reporter
On-Call Firefighters from Melton Mowbray Fire Station are taking to the streets on a FireBeat mission, to help reduce the amount of deliberate fires in the area.
Riding on push bikes, the FireBeat team will visit local arson hotspots, with the aim to educate those who may be tempted to set fires deliberately.
The team will meet with with young people, the most likely demographic to commit arson.
They will also carry home fire safety leaflets and offer advice.
It's part of a trial over the next few weeks before future funding is secured.
The FireBeat team will consist of two On-Call firefighters Pete Wakefield and Matt McMullan, so the availability of the Wholetime crew at Melton Mowbray Fire Station is not affected.
Revamped castle will 'attract more international visitors'
Kay Wright
BBC Radio Nottingham
The man leading on the £30 million revamp of Nottingham Castle says he's confident it will pull in more overseas visitors once it's completed in two years time.
Professor Ted Cantle chairs the Nottingham Castle Trust that's behind the ambitious project which has seen the Grade I listed tourist attraction closed to the public until 2020.
He says what's being planned will change visitors' experience of the castle through new attractions like the cave system and a Robin Hood and Rebellion Gallery.
The new Robin Hood and Rebellion Gallery will pull in visitors from around the world."
Neighbours urged to care for street trees in heatwave
Hayley Compton
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
A West Bridgford woman is urging her neighbours to adopt trees on their street and water them regularly during the heat wave.
Environmentalist Penney Poyzer fears some urban trees may perish during the hot weather as their root systems struggle to find moisture.
So she's calling on her neighbours and other communities to draw up rotas for watering trees on their streets.
It's hard for some trees in built-up areas to find moisture through their root systems."
Games challenge for transplant man
Nigel Bell
BBC Radio Nottingham
Chris Beeley, from New Basford, Nottingham, used to fall asleep in work meetings.
He found out he had a liver condition that required a transplant.
Chris, 39, received a new liver just over a year ago. Next month he's competing in the British Transplant Games in Birmingham to raise awareness about organ donation.
I'm just going for fun to see what I can do."
Too hot? Get naked!
Sophie Cook
BBC Radio Leicester producer
A Leicestershire naturist is urging people to strip off and take a 'fig' leaf out of the latest report into the French way of life.
According to the French Federation of Naturism (FFN) growing numbers of French people are embracing the liberté of nudism, not just on beaches but also for activities from yoga, singing and gym classes. Carol Homa, Secretary of Desford Swim and member of British Naturism, says we too should be embracing our bodies.
But are we too prudish to get naked? Don't forget the sun cream in this weather if you're up for it!
There are more people coming and enjoying being naked , some people have lived it for years, and some are just finding the enjoyment. With this hot weather it just makes it more sensible to be nude."
The doorstep attractions you're missing
Nigel Bell
BBC Radio Nottingham
People living in Nottinghamshire are ignoring the beauty spots in their county with some unable to name places like Newstead Abbey and Clumber Park.
Researchers are encouraging residents to make the most of their backyard and be as adventurous as they would on their holidays.
We need to become more childlike. We can all be explorers."
Avoid daytime dog walks during heatwave, warns vet
Nigel Bell
BBC Radio Nottingham
A Mansfield vet is warning dog owners not to exercise their pets in the daytime to avoid them getting heatstroke in the high summer temperatures.
Instead, Tom Llewellyn from the town's Forest Practice is urging dog walkers to get up early in the morning to take their dogs out.
He says that dogs can fall ill quickly from heatstroke and heat exhaustion, adding that signs to look out for are excessive panting, lethargy and vomiting.
If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your dog."
Keeping cool in Bulwell
Hayley Compton
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
People at Bulwell Bogs have been sharing their tips on keeping cool in the heatwave.
Forecasters are predicting highs of around 26C in Bulwell today, with the Met Office urging people to "stay out of the sun" for most of this week.
Berries ready early in Nottinghamshire
Hayley Compton
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
It might not feel like crumble weather but the warmer temperature has meant blackberries in some places in Nottinghamshire are ready to be picked.
The fruits are typically ripen in August, September and October. It's thought the settled hot weather has lead to more pollinating insects and earlier ripening.
Volunteers restore canal lock in Derby
Heidi Booth
Journalist, BBC Radio Derby
Twenty volunteers from across the UK are spending a week in Borrowash restoring a disused lock chamber.
The group are part of the Inland Water Way Association and are working with Derby and Sandiacre Canal Trust.
During their time at the lock they will be replacing the original coping stones along the edge.
It's part of a bigger project by Derby and Sandiacre Canal Trust to restore a 13-mile stretch of the former Derby Canal which was filled in during the 1970s.
The volunteers have taken time off work and are sleeping in a village hall for the week.
Basketball: Lascelles re-signs for the Riders
Owynn Palmer-Atkin
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Leicester Riders have announced they have re-signed Rema Lascelles for a second season.
The Brit averaged over 16 minutes a game as back-up point guard, and helped the Riders pick up three trophies in his first season at the club.
Lascelles becomes the eighth signing of the summer, with TrayVonn Wright, Andy Thomson, Pierre Hampton, Conner Washington, JR Holder, Niem Stevenson and Jamell Anderson.