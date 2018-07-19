Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Nottinghamshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Paddy Tipping, has warned a councillor to "engage his brain" after he described some of the force's priorities - such as modern slavery, hate crime and domestic violence - as "too politically correct".

Philip Owen, Conservative councillor for Nuthall and Kimberley, has said things like burglary and thefts from cars were more important to residents he represents.

He told BBC Radio Nottingham: "I don't see why there should be certain priorities particularly when significant numbers of people are being affected by burglaries and lesser numbers being affected by what's on the police priority list.

"It's politically correct and fashionable among policing circles rather than dealing with the major issues that are affecting a large number of people."

BBC

In response Mr Tipping said the force's priorities are all ones Theresa May regards as important and he will be writing to her to "have a word with this councillor".

Mr Tipping said Mr Owen had "got a touch of Trump-itis" and added: "He needs to think and engage his brain before he starts speaking."

Today Nottinghamshire Police has been praised by Her Majesty's Inspectorate for their approach to hate crime while other forces have been told they need to do more.