Latest updates: East Midlands Live

  1. Nottingham prisoner dies in custody
  2. Bravery awards for Mia backpackers
  3. Man released after social media posts arrest
  4. New police officer proposes at attestation ceremony
  5. Live updates on Thursday 19 July 2018

By Dave Wade and Sandish Shoker

Blind dog 'gave me hope in life' again

Derby teenager's blind dog 'saved her life'
Emma Barker, 18, who has autism and depression, says adopting a dog "saved her life".

Badger caught in 'illegally' set trap

Badger

Activists said the hunt master who set a trap for a badger may have felt emboldened by culls elsewhere.

Hunt master filmed setting badger trap

Derbyshire hunt master filmed setting badger trap
Christopher White has been accused of illegally persecuting badgers after footage showed him laying and baiting a trap.

Somerset and Derbyshire win in T20 Blast

Corey Anderson and Lewis Gregory celebrate Somerset's victory over Middlesex in the T20 Blast

Somerset win at Middlesex while Derbyshire pick up their first victory of this season's T20 Blast against Northamptonshire.

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J31 for A57 Sheffield to J30 for A616 Sheffield.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J31, A57 (Sheffield) to J30, A616 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Our live coverage has ended

Our dedicated live coverage has ended for the day, but breaking news, sport and travel updates will continue to appear throughout the night.

East Midlands Live returns from 08:00 tomorrow morning.

Grass fire now out

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue say the fire on grassland off Gainsford Crescent, Bestwood, is now out.

An officer at the scene told BBC East Midlands Today crews are being called out to similar fires almost every day at the moment and warned people to be extra cautious in the dry weather.

This was the smoke that could be seen from houses nearby earlier.

Bestwood
BBC

Weather: Could rain be on the way tomorrow?

BBC Weather

It's going to stay cloudy for most across the region today with a minimum temperature of 14C.

Tomorrow will be cooler with a light breeze and there might be a chance of rain by the evening in some places.

weather
BBC

Jail for motorcyclist who filmed himself riding dangerously

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

A man has been jailed for dangerous driving after he filmed himself "pulling wheelies" on a motorbike and weaving in and out of traffic at almost 200mph.

Adam Campion, 26, of Nottingham Road, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to five counts of dangerous driving at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday and was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers investigating a stolen motorbike searched Campion's house and found a laptop with hundreds of videos and images of him riding motorbikes dangerously.

One of the videos released by police show Campion riding a bike one-handed and holding his mobile phone in the other while filming his speed, which topped 189mph. Others show him riding through red lights, on the wrong side of the road, pulling wheelies and speeding in and out of traffic.

Inspector Glenn Longden said: “The illegal and dangerous use of motorcycles is a massive issue to our communities and although this investigation was immensely complex and time consuming, the result in court has been satisfying."

More crews sent to grass fire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

More firefighters are at the scene of the fire in Gainsford Crescent.

They're now using beaters to put it out.

Four jailed for prosthetic leg death

Harry Matthews, Jamie Wileman, Paul Anthony Williams and Christopher Cunningham-Pithouse

Mark Swinhoe was beaten with his own prosthetic leg and stabbed in a drugs deal that went wrong.

Man fined over harecoursing

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

A man has been fined for harecoursing in High Peak, Derbyshire, after his photo was given to police by a group of photographers attending a workshop.

Dean Sherratt, 30, of Princess Drive in Weston Coyney, Stoke-on-Trent, was seen with two others on Bleaklow on 12 January releasing their dogs to chase and kill the mountain hares.

Police said their photos were captured by a group of photographers and Sherratt was identified after they were shared on social media.

Dean Sherratt
Derbyshire Constabulary

Sherratt appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday where he was found guilty of hunting a wild mammal with a dog and was fined £1,500.

Officers from the Derbyshire rural crime team described the case as "very interesting", and, praising the witnesses, added: "I'm sure everyone who has the best interests of our wildlife at heart would like to thank them for their excellent work."

The team said they are still trying to identify the other two men who were with Sherratt that day.

Derbyshire wood chosen for TV star's campaign

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

TV presenter and naturalist Chris Packham has been in Derbyshire today to launch a national campaign to find and identify wildlife.

The Waingroves Community Woodland, in Ripley, has been selected as one of the locations to take part in the Bioblitz campaign and volunteers have been working since last night to try to record every species of wildlife they can find.

Chris Packham
BBC

Volunteer Shaun Walters said: "It's like doing a national audit.

"What we are finding outside the nature reserve is a loss of habitats and loss of species so we are trying to record as many as possible and see what effect it's having on places like our woodland."

He said they have already found 100 species of moths and 19 species of butterfly in their woods.

Severe disruption: A1 Nottinghamshire northbound

BBC News Travel

A1 Nottinghamshire northbound severe disruption, at A46.

A1 Nottinghamshire - A1 in Winthorpe entry slip road blocked and heavy traffic northbound at the A46 junction, because of a broken down lorry.

Severe disruption: A46 Leicestershire northbound

BBC News Travel

A46 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, at M1 J21A.

A46 Leicestershire - A46 entry slip road blocked and slow traffic northbound at the M1 J21a junction, because of a broken down lorry.

Grassland alight in city

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

Here's some more information from the fire service on the Bestwood fire.

They say around 2,000sq m of grass and undergrowth is alight.

Steveholme Crescent has also been taped off.

Travel: Rutland road closed by fire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

There's also a fire in Rutland which is causing delays. The road was shut around 15.00.

Crews deal with large grass fire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

Firefighters are currently dealing with a large grass fire in Bestwood.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said crews were called to land off Gainsford Crescent shortly after 15.00.

A Bestwood Park resident said large amounts of smoke could be seen in the area.

He said they had closed their windows as, "it is getting too difficult to breathe properly".

Bestwood fire
BBC

Wildfire fund launched in Peak District

Dave Wade

BBC News

A funding appeal has been launched in the Peak District following the recent spate of moorland fires.

Donations will support fire prevention messages, volunteer costs and restoration work, the national park authority said.

peak district staff helping put out wild fire Tameside
Peak District National Park Authority

It said it's helped emergency services at more than 20 moorland fires in the last few weeks, fuelled by the hot, dry weather.

Chief executive, Sarah Fowler, said the authority's been "overwhelmed" by offers of support.

“It’s heartbreaking to see swathes of our internationally important landscapes being damaged," she said.

"Wildfires are catastrophic for wildlife, flora and, importantly, the peat itself which not only provides unique habitat but vital carbon and water storage.

“The smallest spark can lead to huge amounts of damage. Ashes blown from a barbecue, a broken glass, a dropped cigarette butt can devastate our precious and protected landscapes, and affect people's livelihoods.

"The damage to the environment, wildlife, habitats and vegetation takes years to recover.”

saddleworth
PA

Yesterday Greater Manchester Police said the wildfire on Saddleworth Moor on the far northwestern edge of the Peak District is finally out after more than three weeks.

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, at J29 for A617 Chesterfield.

M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound at J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a broken down vehicle.

Arrest after prisoner dies in jail

Nottingham Prison GV

A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of Brett Lowe, a police spokesman said.

Leicester jeweller murder accused 'trying to shift blame'

Amy Harris

Reporter, BBC East Midlands Today

One of four men accused of killing a Leicester jeweller has continued giving evidence today.

Ramniklal Jogiya, 74, was kidnapped after locking up his business on Belgrave Road in January.

His body was found in nearby Stoughton the next day.

Charles Mcauley, 20, from Leicester, is one of four men that deny his murder and manslaughter.

Jurors at their trial at Birmingham Crown Court have previously been told the plan to target the jeweller was not his idea.

Ramniklal Jogiya
Leicestershire Police

Today he was cross-examined by the lawyer of one of his co-defendents, Javon Roach.

John Ryder QC said: "This is an absolute pack of lies simply to implicate Mr Roach.

"You are seeking to avoid responsibility for yourself and your friends by blaming him."

Mcauley, along with 20-year-old Callan Reeve and 24-year-old Thomas Jervis, admit kidnap and robbery but deny murder and manslaughter.

Roach, 30, denies all the charges.

The trial continues.

Your pictures: Floral East Midlands

BBC Weather Watchers

Still plenty of colour about amid the scorched grass as these shots of flowers from across the region demonstrate.

Here's Beeley, Derbyshire.

Beeley
Janice Dyson

Kegworth in Leicestershire.

kegworth
scrappy

And Misterton, Nottinghamshire.

misterton
Buster9

Severe disruption: A1(M) Nottinghamshire northbound

BBC News Travel

A1(M) Nottinghamshire northbound severe disruption, from J34 for A1 to A1.

A1(M) Nottinghamshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on A1(M) northbound from J34 A1 to A1(M) J35, because of a broken down vehicle.

Pictures of algae harmful to dogs at nature reserve

Dave Wade

BBC News

The Friends of Straws Bridge group has sent us these photos of the blue-green algae that's bloomed on the lake.

straws bridge algae
Friends of Straws Bridge
straws bridge algae
Friends of Straws Bridge

It's after Erewash Borough Council issued a warning that it could harm dogs.

The authority has warned dog walkers not let their pets near the water at the reserve near West Hallam, Derbyshire, as it can be harmful.

Men jailed for death of man beaten with own prosthetic leg

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

Four men have been jailed for their part in the death of an amputee who was beaten over the head with his own prosthetic leg and stabbed during a drugs deal.

Mark Swinhoe, 38, from Long Eaton, Derbyshire died in a garage near Moira Street, Loughborough, on 14 January in what police described as a "vicious and violent encounter".

During the trial, Leicester Crown Court heard Mr Swinhoe had no intention to pay for the drugs and went with the intention of robbing the defendants.

A post-mortem examination found while a stab wound to his back had caused his death, he had also been stamped and kicked around the head and witnesses described him being hit with his own prosthetic leg.

Mark Swinhoe
Family handout

All four men were convicted in earlier hearings.

  • Harry Matthews, 22, of Brush Drive, Loughborough, was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 27 years.
  • Jamie Wileman, 24, of Elm Grove, Moira, was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 12 years in prison. This also takes into account his guilty plea on supplying Class A drugs.
  • Paul Anthony Williams, 38, of no fixed address, was acquitted of both murder and manslaughter but convicted of drugs charges. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.
  • Christopher Cunningham-Pithouse, 24, of Park Road, Loughborough, pleaded guilty to assisting an offender and supplying class A drugs and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Algae toxic to dogs spotted in Derbyshire

Dave Wade

BBC News

Algae, which could be harmful to dogs, has been found in Derbyshire.

blue-green algae
Centre for Ecology & Hydrology

The blue-green algae has been spotted in water at Straws Bridge, a nature reserve in West Hallam, according to Erewash Borough Council.

"It may not always be harmful but you can’t tell simply by looking, so it's best not to let your dog near the water," the council said on its Facebook page.

The algae is always present in lakes, but the warm weather has made it bloom, giving off toxins which can be harmful to wild animals, livestock and pets.

It's reportedly killed two dogs in Scotland this summer.

Stones laid out in memory of Isla

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

Thousands of stones have been placed at a bandstand in Hinckley to remember seven-year-old Isla Tansey who died last week.

Isla had a rare form of spinal cancer and had asked people to decorate stones, take photos with them and hide them away.

Her parents, Simon and Katherine Tansey, said it had been "overwhelming" to see all the stones.

'Cured Bacon' arrives home

Dave Wade

BBC News

Richard Bacon is home.

The presenter, born in Mansfield, has been in hospital in Lewisham after contracting a double chest infection which put him in a medically induced coma for several days.

The 42-year-old former Blue Peter presenter jokingly captioned this picture on his Instagram "cured Bacon".

Level of violence at prison 'unacceptable'

Dave Wade

BBC News

The Prison Officers' Association (POA) says HMP Nottingham appears to be "struggling to maintain law and order".

It's after the death of Brett Lowe, 43, who died at the Perry Road jail yesterday.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

hmp nottingham
BBC

There have been a string of fatalities at the jail, whose facilities have been heavily criticised.

Eight inmates have killed themselves since 2016, including five in a four-week period last year.

Andy Baxter, from the POA, said the prison was still suffering severe problems, pointing to seven assaults on prison staff in the last week.

He said the number and nature of violent incidents was "unacceptable" and called for a reduction in numbers at the prison "to put in place a meaningful and fully resourced violence reduction plan".

"Our members should not have to face assaults at these levels, they should be safe to go home to their families at the end of their shifts, not A&E," he added.

Community officer hurt in shop robbery

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

A community officer needed hospital treatment after being hit with a baton during a robbery in Sutton-in-Ashfield yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to H&T Pawnbrokers in the Idlewells Shopping Centre at about 15.30.

The force said two men went into the store and threatened an employee with a hammer and as two community protection officers (CPOs) arrived, one of them was hit in the face with a baton.

Pawnbrokers
Google

Appealing for witnesses, Nottinghamshire Police said the robbers, who were wearing black biker gear and helmets, stole jewellery and watches before escaping on a motorbike.

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J28 for A38 Alfreton Road to J29 for A617 Chesterfield.

M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J28, A38 (Alfreton) to J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a broken down vehicle.

Hockey star shares effects of 'brutal' concussion

BBC Sport

Team GB hockey player Shona McCallin has been talking about her struggle with concussion.

The former Newark Hockey Club player missed the Commonwealth Games in April - where England won bronze - and will now also miss the World Cup because of the condition.

The 26-year-old was hit in the head by an opponent's shoulder during a game against Argentina in February and said concussion "takes over your life."

Fire closes Leicester road

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

Firefighters in Leicester have been tackling a large blaze at a waste recycling site since last night.

Ten crews were called to Ulverscroft Road just before 01.00, to a "barn storing large amounts of recycling products" on fire.

The road has been closed between the railway bridge and Catherine Street.

railway bridge
Google

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue said the fire had now been brought under control, but did create a large plume of smoke.

It said an investigation into the cause was being carried out.

Sports Direct profits fall over Debenhams stake

Dave Wade

BBC News

Shirebrook-based Sports Direct has reported a sharp drop in annual profits, in part due to its exposure to struggling department store chain Debenhams.

sports direct
PA

Pre-tax profits fell to £77.5m in the year to 29 April, down from £281.6m the year before.

The drop was partly due to a £85.4m hit the retailer took on the value of its near-30% stake in Debenhams.

Sports Direct - which is run by founder Mike Ashley - said its UK sales were down 2% over the year to £2.2bn.

Travel: City centre bus accident

Councillor warned to 'engage brain' over police priorities

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

Nottinghamshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Paddy Tipping, has warned a councillor to "engage his brain" after he described some of the force's priorities - such as modern slavery, hate crime and domestic violence - as "too politically correct".

Philip Owen, Conservative councillor for Nuthall and Kimberley, has said things like burglary and thefts from cars were more important to residents he represents.

He told BBC Radio Nottingham: "I don't see why there should be certain priorities particularly when significant numbers of people are being affected by burglaries and lesser numbers being affected by what's on the police priority list.

"It's politically correct and fashionable among policing circles rather than dealing with the major issues that are affecting a large number of people."

Paddy Tipping
BBC

In response Mr Tipping said the force's priorities are all ones Theresa May regards as important and he will be writing to her to "have a word with this councillor".

Mr Tipping said Mr Owen had "got a touch of Trump-itis" and added: "He needs to think and engage his brain before he starts speaking."

Today Nottinghamshire Police has been praised by Her Majesty's Inspectorate for their approach to hate crime while other forces have been told they need to do more.

Elderly woman tied up by burglars

Dave Wade

BBC News

An 85-year-old woman was tied up by masked burglars in Derbyshire last night.

morley road, oakwood
Google

It happened in Oakwood at about 19:15 as she watched The One Show, police said.

The two men, who were described as black and wearing dark clothing and masks, broke in through the front door of the house in Morley Road.

They then tied up the woman, stole items of jewellery and left in a small black car.

