Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
Summary
- Nottingham prisoner dies in custody
- Bravery awards for Mia backpackers
- Man released after social media posts arrest
- New police officer proposes at attestation ceremony
- Live updates on Thursday 19 July 2018
Live Reporting
By Dave Wade and Sandish Shoker
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Blind dog 'gave me hope in life' again
Badger caught in 'illegally' set trap
Activists said the hunt master who set a trap for a badger may have felt emboldened by culls elsewhere.Read more
Hunt master filmed setting badger trap
Somerset and Derbyshire win in T20 Blast
Somerset win at Middlesex while Derbyshire pick up their first victory of this season's T20 Blast against Northamptonshire.Read more
Homes plan near Georgian house upheld
Up to 400 new homes are to be built close to the Grade I-listed Kedleston Hall in Derbyshire.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J31 for A57 Sheffield to J30 for A616 Sheffield.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J31, A57 (Sheffield) to J30, A616 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Our live coverage has ended
Our dedicated live coverage has ended for the day, but breaking news, sport and travel updates will continue to appear throughout the night.
East Midlands Live returns from 08:00 tomorrow morning.
Grass fire now out
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue say the fire on grassland off Gainsford Crescent, Bestwood, is now out.
An officer at the scene told BBC East Midlands Today crews are being called out to similar fires almost every day at the moment and warned people to be extra cautious in the dry weather.
This was the smoke that could be seen from houses nearby earlier.
Weather: Could rain be on the way tomorrow?
BBC Weather
It's going to stay cloudy for most across the region today with a minimum temperature of 14C.
Tomorrow will be cooler with a light breeze and there might be a chance of rain by the evening in some places.
Jail for motorcyclist who filmed himself riding dangerously
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A man has been jailed for dangerous driving after he filmed himself "pulling wheelies" on a motorbike and weaving in and out of traffic at almost 200mph.
Adam Campion, 26, of Nottingham Road, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to five counts of dangerous driving at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday and was sentenced to 21 months in prison.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers investigating a stolen motorbike searched Campion's house and found a laptop with hundreds of videos and images of him riding motorbikes dangerously.
One of the videos released by police show Campion riding a bike one-handed and holding his mobile phone in the other while filming his speed, which topped 189mph. Others show him riding through red lights, on the wrong side of the road, pulling wheelies and speeding in and out of traffic.
Inspector Glenn Longden said: “The illegal and dangerous use of motorcycles is a massive issue to our communities and although this investigation was immensely complex and time consuming, the result in court has been satisfying."
More crews sent to grass fire
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
More firefighters are at the scene of the fire in Gainsford Crescent.
They're now using beaters to put it out.
Four jailed for prosthetic leg death
Mark Swinhoe was beaten with his own prosthetic leg and stabbed in a drugs deal that went wrong.Read more
Man fined over harecoursing
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A man has been fined for harecoursing in High Peak, Derbyshire, after his photo was given to police by a group of photographers attending a workshop.
Dean Sherratt, 30, of Princess Drive in Weston Coyney, Stoke-on-Trent, was seen with two others on Bleaklow on 12 January releasing their dogs to chase and kill the mountain hares.
Police said their photos were captured by a group of photographers and Sherratt was identified after they were shared on social media.
Sherratt appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday where he was found guilty of hunting a wild mammal with a dog and was fined £1,500.
Officers from the Derbyshire rural crime team described the case as "very interesting", and, praising the witnesses, added: "I'm sure everyone who has the best interests of our wildlife at heart would like to thank them for their excellent work."
The team said they are still trying to identify the other two men who were with Sherratt that day.
Derbyshire wood chosen for TV star's campaign
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
TV presenter and naturalist Chris Packham has been in Derbyshire today to launch a national campaign to find and identify wildlife.
The Waingroves Community Woodland, in Ripley, has been selected as one of the locations to take part in the Bioblitz campaign and volunteers have been working since last night to try to record every species of wildlife they can find.
Volunteer Shaun Walters said: "It's like doing a national audit.
"What we are finding outside the nature reserve is a loss of habitats and loss of species so we are trying to record as many as possible and see what effect it's having on places like our woodland."
He said they have already found 100 species of moths and 19 species of butterfly in their woods.
Severe disruption: A1 Nottinghamshire northbound
A1 Nottinghamshire northbound severe disruption, at A46.
A1 Nottinghamshire - A1 in Winthorpe entry slip road blocked and heavy traffic northbound at the A46 junction, because of a broken down lorry.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: A46 Leicestershire northbound
A46 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, at M1 J21A.
A46 Leicestershire - A46 entry slip road blocked and slow traffic northbound at the M1 J21a junction, because of a broken down lorry.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Grassland alight in city
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Here's some more information from the fire service on the Bestwood fire.
They say around 2,000sq m of grass and undergrowth is alight.
Steveholme Crescent has also been taped off.
Travel: Rutland road closed by fire
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
There's also a fire in Rutland which is causing delays. The road was shut around 15.00.
Crews deal with large grass fire
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Firefighters are currently dealing with a large grass fire in Bestwood.
A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said crews were called to land off Gainsford Crescent shortly after 15.00.
A Bestwood Park resident said large amounts of smoke could be seen in the area.
He said they had closed their windows as, "it is getting too difficult to breathe properly".
Wildfire fund launched in Peak District
Dave Wade
BBC News
A funding appeal has been launched in the Peak District following the recent spate of moorland fires.
Donations will support fire prevention messages, volunteer costs and restoration work, the national park authority said.
It said it's helped emergency services at more than 20 moorland fires in the last few weeks, fuelled by the hot, dry weather.
Chief executive, Sarah Fowler, said the authority's been "overwhelmed" by offers of support.
“It’s heartbreaking to see swathes of our internationally important landscapes being damaged," she said.
"Wildfires are catastrophic for wildlife, flora and, importantly, the peat itself which not only provides unique habitat but vital carbon and water storage.
“The smallest spark can lead to huge amounts of damage. Ashes blown from a barbecue, a broken glass, a dropped cigarette butt can devastate our precious and protected landscapes, and affect people's livelihoods.
"The damage to the environment, wildlife, habitats and vegetation takes years to recover.”
Yesterday Greater Manchester Police said the wildfire on Saddleworth Moor on the far northwestern edge of the Peak District is finally out after more than three weeks.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, at J29 for A617 Chesterfield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound at J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Arrest after prisoner dies in jail
A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of Brett Lowe, a police spokesman said.Read more
Leicester jeweller murder accused 'trying to shift blame'
Amy Harris
Reporter, BBC East Midlands Today
One of four men accused of killing a Leicester jeweller has continued giving evidence today.
Ramniklal Jogiya, 74, was kidnapped after locking up his business on Belgrave Road in January.
His body was found in nearby Stoughton the next day.
Charles Mcauley, 20, from Leicester, is one of four men that deny his murder and manslaughter.
Jurors at their trial at Birmingham Crown Court have previously been told the plan to target the jeweller was not his idea.
Today he was cross-examined by the lawyer of one of his co-defendents, Javon Roach.
John Ryder QC said: "This is an absolute pack of lies simply to implicate Mr Roach.
"You are seeking to avoid responsibility for yourself and your friends by blaming him."
Mcauley, along with 20-year-old Callan Reeve and 24-year-old Thomas Jervis, admit kidnap and robbery but deny murder and manslaughter.
Roach, 30, denies all the charges.
The trial continues.
Your pictures: Floral East Midlands
BBC Weather Watchers
Still plenty of colour about amid the scorched grass as these shots of flowers from across the region demonstrate.
Here's Beeley, Derbyshire.
Kegworth in Leicestershire.
And Misterton, Nottinghamshire.
Severe disruption: A1(M) Nottinghamshire northbound
A1(M) Nottinghamshire northbound severe disruption, from J34 for A1 to A1.
A1(M) Nottinghamshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on A1(M) northbound from J34 A1 to A1(M) J35, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Pictures of algae harmful to dogs at nature reserve
Dave Wade
BBC News
The Friends of Straws Bridge group has sent us these photos of the blue-green algae that's bloomed on the lake.
It's after Erewash Borough Council issued a warning that it could harm dogs.
The authority has warned dog walkers not let their pets near the water at the reserve near West Hallam, Derbyshire, as it can be harmful.
Men jailed for death of man beaten with own prosthetic leg
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Four men have been jailed for their part in the death of an amputee who was beaten over the head with his own prosthetic leg and stabbed during a drugs deal.
Mark Swinhoe, 38, from Long Eaton, Derbyshire died in a garage near Moira Street, Loughborough, on 14 January in what police described as a "vicious and violent encounter".
During the trial, Leicester Crown Court heard Mr Swinhoe had no intention to pay for the drugs and went with the intention of robbing the defendants.
A post-mortem examination found while a stab wound to his back had caused his death, he had also been stamped and kicked around the head and witnesses described him being hit with his own prosthetic leg.
All four men were convicted in earlier hearings.
Algae toxic to dogs spotted in Derbyshire
Dave Wade
BBC News
Algae, which could be harmful to dogs, has been found in Derbyshire.
The blue-green algae has been spotted in water at Straws Bridge, a nature reserve in West Hallam, according to Erewash Borough Council.
"It may not always be harmful but you can’t tell simply by looking, so it's best not to let your dog near the water," the council said on its Facebook page.
The algae is always present in lakes, but the warm weather has made it bloom, giving off toxins which can be harmful to wild animals, livestock and pets.
It's reportedly killed two dogs in Scotland this summer.
Stones laid out in memory of Isla
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Thousands of stones have been placed at a bandstand in Hinckley to remember seven-year-old Isla Tansey who died last week.
Isla had a rare form of spinal cancer and had asked people to decorate stones, take photos with them and hide them away.
Her parents, Simon and Katherine Tansey, said it had been "overwhelming" to see all the stones.
'Cured Bacon' arrives home
Dave Wade
BBC News
Richard Bacon is home.
The presenter, born in Mansfield, has been in hospital in Lewisham after contracting a double chest infection which put him in a medically induced coma for several days.
The 42-year-old former Blue Peter presenter jokingly captioned this picture on his Instagram "cured Bacon".
Level of violence at prison 'unacceptable'
Dave Wade
BBC News
The Prison Officers' Association (POA) says HMP Nottingham appears to be "struggling to maintain law and order".
It's after the death of Brett Lowe, 43, who died at the Perry Road jail yesterday.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.
There have been a string of fatalities at the jail, whose facilities have been heavily criticised.
Eight inmates have killed themselves since 2016, including five in a four-week period last year.
Andy Baxter, from the POA, said the prison was still suffering severe problems, pointing to seven assaults on prison staff in the last week.
He said the number and nature of violent incidents was "unacceptable" and called for a reduction in numbers at the prison "to put in place a meaningful and fully resourced violence reduction plan".
"Our members should not have to face assaults at these levels, they should be safe to go home to their families at the end of their shifts, not A&E," he added.
Community officer hurt in shop robbery
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A community officer needed hospital treatment after being hit with a baton during a robbery in Sutton-in-Ashfield yesterday afternoon.
Police were called to H&T Pawnbrokers in the Idlewells Shopping Centre at about 15.30.
The force said two men went into the store and threatened an employee with a hammer and as two community protection officers (CPOs) arrived, one of them was hit in the face with a baton.
Appealing for witnesses, Nottinghamshire Police said the robbers, who were wearing black biker gear and helmets, stole jewellery and watches before escaping on a motorbike.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J28 for A38 Alfreton Road to J29 for A617 Chesterfield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J28, A38 (Alfreton) to J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Hockey star shares effects of 'brutal' concussion
BBC Sport
Team GB hockey player Shona McCallin has been talking about her struggle with concussion.
The former Newark Hockey Club player missed the Commonwealth Games in April - where England won bronze - and will now also miss the World Cup because of the condition.
The 26-year-old was hit in the head by an opponent's shoulder during a game against Argentina in February and said concussion "takes over your life."
Fire closes Leicester road
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Firefighters in Leicester have been tackling a large blaze at a waste recycling site since last night.
Ten crews were called to Ulverscroft Road just before 01.00, to a "barn storing large amounts of recycling products" on fire.
The road has been closed between the railway bridge and Catherine Street.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue said the fire had now been brought under control, but did create a large plume of smoke.
It said an investigation into the cause was being carried out.
Fewer crimes ending with charges - check your police area
Police say budget cuts are making it more difficult to investigate. Find out how your force is doing.Read more
Sports Direct profits fall over Debenhams stake
Dave Wade
BBC News
Shirebrook-based Sports Direct has reported a sharp drop in annual profits, in part due to its exposure to struggling department store chain Debenhams.
Pre-tax profits fell to £77.5m in the year to 29 April, down from £281.6m the year before.
The drop was partly due to a £85.4m hit the retailer took on the value of its near-30% stake in Debenhams.
Sports Direct - which is run by founder Mike Ashley - said its UK sales were down 2% over the year to £2.2bn.
Travel: City centre bus accident
Councillor warned to 'engage brain' over police priorities
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Nottinghamshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Paddy Tipping, has warned a councillor to "engage his brain" after he described some of the force's priorities - such as modern slavery, hate crime and domestic violence - as "too politically correct".
Philip Owen, Conservative councillor for Nuthall and Kimberley, has said things like burglary and thefts from cars were more important to residents he represents.
He told BBC Radio Nottingham: "I don't see why there should be certain priorities particularly when significant numbers of people are being affected by burglaries and lesser numbers being affected by what's on the police priority list.
"It's politically correct and fashionable among policing circles rather than dealing with the major issues that are affecting a large number of people."
In response Mr Tipping said the force's priorities are all ones Theresa May regards as important and he will be writing to her to "have a word with this councillor".
Mr Tipping said Mr Owen had "got a touch of Trump-itis" and added: "He needs to think and engage his brain before he starts speaking."
Today Nottinghamshire Police has been praised by Her Majesty's Inspectorate for their approach to hate crime while other forces have been told they need to do more.
Elderly woman tied up by burglars
Dave Wade
BBC News
An 85-year-old woman was tied up by masked burglars in Derbyshire last night.
It happened in Oakwood at about 19:15 as she watched The One Show, police said.
The two men, who were described as black and wearing dark clothing and masks, broke in through the front door of the house in Morley Road.
They then tied up the woman, stole items of jewellery and left in a small black car.