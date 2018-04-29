Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Summary
- Concern over insurance costs after fatal gas blast
- Labour ousted as leaders of Ashfield council
- Machete wielding men in shop robbery
- Delays expected on weekend rail services
- Wheelie bins to replace bags in recycling cost cutback
- Updates on Friday 27 April 2018
By Sandish Shoker and Calum McKenzie
Fletcher's five-for rocks Worcestershire
Luke Fletcher upstages Stuart Broad with 5-27 before Worcestershire fight back against Nottinghamshire on day three.Read more
Leics v Derbys finally gets under way
Leicestershire reach 267-5 after play finally gets under way on day three of their Championship game against Derbyshire.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J31 for A57 Sheffield and J30 for A616.
M1 South Yorkshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J31, A57 (Sheffield) and J30, A616 (Worksop).
Severe accident: A610 Nottinghamshire westbound
A610 Nottinghamshire westbound severe accident, between M1 J26 Nottingham and A6096 Gin Close Way.
A610 Nottinghamshire - A610 in Eastwood closed westbound between Nottingham and Ikea Island, because of an accident.
Severe accident: A6 Leicestershire both ways
A6 Leicestershire both ways severe accident, between School Lane and Firfield Avenue.
A6 Leicestershire - A6 Loughborough Road in Birstall closed in both directions between the School Lane junction and the Firfield Avenue junction, because of a serious accident.
Forest's Cohen retires from playing
Nottingham Forest midfielder Chris Cohen retires from playing and is likely to take up a coaching role with the club.Read more
Crystal Palace 5-0 Leicester City
Caroline Chapman
BBC Sport
Roy Hodgson says "no-one wants to tempt fate" but the thrashing of Leicester should secure Crystal Palace's Premier League future.Read more
Severe disruption: A594 Leicestershire southbound
A594 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, at A6 St Margaret's Way affecting Abbey Park Road.
A594 Leicestershire - A594 Vaughan Way in Leicester closed and queuing traffic southbound at the A6 St Margaret's Way junction, because of a van fire. Congestion on A6 Abbey Lane to the Abbey Park Road junction.
Aston Villa 1-1 Derby County
Aston Villa strike back to earn a draw against play-off hopefuls Derby County, who miss the chance to move up to fifth.Read more
Nottingham Forest 0-0 Bristol City
Nottingham Forest miss a second-half penalty as they are held to a goalless draw against Bristol City in the Championship.Read more
Grimsby Town 2-1 Notts County
Jamille Matt's late goal secures Grimsby's safety as they beat Notts County to end the visitors' automatic promotion hopes.Read more
Yeovil Town 2-3 Mansfield Town
Lee Angol Mansfield's saviour as they twice come from behind to beat Yeovil to keen their League Two play-off hopes alive.Read more
Chesterfield 1-2 Wycombe Wanderers
Wycombe Wanderers secure promotion to League One after coming from behind to win at relegated Chesterfield.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J28 for A38 Alfreton and J29 for A617.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J28, A38 (Alfreton) and J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, at J24 for A6.
M1 Leicestershire - M1 lane closed on entry slip road northbound at J24, A6 (Kegworth), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
More than 9,000 people have backed the production of the comic book-inspired board game.Read more
Second day at New Road rained off
Day two of Worcestershire's match against Nottinghamshire at New Road is abandoned without a ball being bowled.Read more
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, at J21A for A46 Leicester North.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 southbound at J21a, A46 (Leicester North), because of an accident.
Autopilot seat-switch driver banned
He said he was the "unlucky one who got caught" after being seen in the passenger seat on the M1.Read more
Severe disruption: A46 Nottinghamshire northbound
A46 Nottinghamshire northbound severe disruption, between A606 Melton Road and A52.
A46 Nottinghamshire - One lane closed on A46 northbound between the A606 Melton Road junction in Widmerpool and Saxondale Island in Newton, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: A1 Rutland northbound
A1 Rutland northbound severe disruption, between A606 Empingham Road and A151.
A1 Rutland - One lane closed on A1 Great North Road northbound between Rutland Water Turn Off in Stamford and Colsterworth Services Junction in Colsterworth, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
No play possible at Grace Road again
The second straight day of Leicestershire's County Championship game against Derbyshire is called off because of rain.Read more
Honour for cyclist killed on city road
A roller derby tournament is being held in memory of Louise Wright who was killed riding her bicycle in Nottingham.Read more
Severe accident: A47 Leicestershire both ways
A47 Leicestershire both ways severe accident, at Sunnycroft Road.
A47 Leicestershire - A47 Hinckley Road in Leicester closed in both directions at the Sunnycroft Road junction, because of a serious accident.
Match programme plea after fan's suicide
Jonathan McCartney took his own life in October but his family said they saw no outward signs of depression.Read more
Sheeran tickets on council gift list
Councillors were also given bottles of champagne as well as tickets to see Drake and Justin Bieber.Read more
Severe accident: A5250 Derbyshire both ways
A5250 Derbyshire both ways severe accident, at Shepherd Street.
A5250 Derbyshire - A5250 Burton Road in Derby closed in both directions at the Shepherd Street junction, because of an accident involving one car and two parked cars.
Driver abused paramedic for blocking road
Pavel Klim, who was treating a patient, was shouted at and called an "idiot" by an irate driver.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, at J23 for A512.
M1 Leicestershire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J23, A512 (Loughborough), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Bogus faith healer jailed for raping teen
Komar Uddin fled the country but was tracked down in Germany after applying for asylum.Read more
Yellow warning for rain for parts of East Midlands
BBC Weather
Heavy rain is expected to hit parts of the region this weekend, prompting the Met Office to issue a weather alert for parts of Leicestershire and Rutland.
Tomorrow is expected to continue generally cloudy, misty and chilly with the chance of some rain and drizzle from time to time.
Sunday will be generally fine across East Midlands but with heavy rain forecast in the evening and into Monday.
Congestion causing bus delays
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, at J21A for A46 Leicester North.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M1 southbound at J21a, A46 (Leicester North), because of a broken down vehicle.
Men jailed after violent pub robberies
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Three men have been jailed for 15 years each after three knifepoint robberies at pubs in Nottingham last summer.
They raided the Brewhouse pub on Trent Bridge around midnight one night in July and threatened the manager with a knife before taking £10,000 from a safe.
Two weeks later they climbed up the fire escape of Nottingham Knight pub, in West Bridgford, to gain entry.
They put a wet cloth over the manager’s face and held a pair of scissors to her throat before punching her in the face. She had been in the middle of counting the day's takings.
They were arrested after the third raid on 29 August at the Ferry Boat Inn in Stoke Bardolph when a sniffer dog found them hiding in bushes nearby.
Nathaniel Smith (right) 31, of Phoenix Close, The Meadows pleaded guilty to all three robberies on the first day of the trial and was sentenced today.
Steven Ward (centre) 33, of Lammas Gardens, The Meadows and Liam Campbell (left), 27, of Osier Road, The Meadows pleaded guilty to the Ferry Boat Inn robbery but denied the other two. Both were convicted of the Nottingham Knight robbery but cleared of attacking the other pub.
Raids across county target wanted criminals
Police raided 47 properties across Leicester and Leicestershire in a crackdown on wanted criminals.
The force said it arrested seven people on Wednesday in Operation Cabriolet, targeting "outstanding offenders wanted for live crime investigations".
Of those arrested, five were charged with a range of offences including possession of an offensive weapon and sexual assault.
One person was released with no further action and another was released pending further inquiries.