Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Three men have been jailed for 15 years each after three knifepoint robberies at pubs in Nottingham last summer.

They raided the Brewhouse pub on Trent Bridge around midnight one night in July and threatened the manager with a knife before taking £10,000 from a safe.

Two weeks later they climbed up the fire escape of Nottingham Knight pub, in West Bridgford, to gain entry.

They put a wet cloth over the manager’s face and held a pair of scissors to her throat before punching her in the face. She had been in the middle of counting the day's takings.

They were arrested after the third raid on 29 August at the Ferry Boat Inn in Stoke Bardolph when a sniffer dog found them hiding in bushes nearby.

Nathaniel Smith (right) 31, of Phoenix Close, The Meadows pleaded guilty to all three robberies on the first day of the trial and was sentenced today.

Steven Ward (centre) 33, of Lammas Gardens, The Meadows and Liam Campbell (left), 27, of Osier Road, The Meadows pleaded guilty to the Ferry Boat Inn robbery but denied the other two. Both were convicted of the Nottingham Knight robbery but cleared of attacking the other pub.