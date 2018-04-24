Latest updates: East Midlands Live
- Row over nature reserve housing plans
- Toothache 'causes paracetamol overdoses'
- Concern over animal cruelty in region
- Recorded crime rises in Notts
- Cellist, 19, gets royal wedding gig
- Updates on Tuesday 24 April 2018
By Calum McKenzie and Sandish Shoker
Man found dead in barricaded fire flat
The police watchdog is notified as the dead man had earlier been in contact with officers.Read more
Chesterfield relegated from League Two
Chesterfield are relegated from League Two after Morecambe draw at home against Cambridge on Tuesday.Read more
Derby County 3-1 Cardiff City
Philip Marsh
BBC Sport Wales
Derby County move back into the play-off places as they come from behind to beat Cardiff City at Pride Park.Read more
Student died 'in derelict hotel fall'
An inquest heard there had been an "epidemic" of trespassing at the abandoned Sheffield building.Read more
Weather: Rain continuing for tonight
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
The rain is carrying on for this evening but should clear away overnight.
We can expect a typical April day of sunny spells and showers tomorrow but the rain will turn heavy by the afternoon.
Rotherham fracking test inquiry begins
Energy firm Ineos wants to carry out test drilling near Harthill.Read more
Academic walks across world's 'largest' frozen lake
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Dr Ash Routen and Phil Sturgeon braved temperatures as low as -35C and howling winds to walk across Lake Baikal in Siberia.
The Loughborough academic and his friend from Southwell walked 10 hours and consumed 5,000 calories a day but were "surrounded by spectacular beauty".
Giant Lancaster bomber sculpture approved
Plans to build a replica of a Lancaster bomber next to the A46 between Lincoln and Newark have been approved.
The giant 85ft (26m) art installation was unanimously approved by planning committee members at North Kesteven District Council this afternoon.
Enthusiasts had originally hoped to have the sculpture in place by Armistice Day on 11 November this year.
The Bomber County Gateway Trust want the structure to be a similar scale to The Angel of The North and have already launched a campaign to raise £100,000 for it to be built.
Leicester campaigners raise shared space concerns
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Members of Leicester's visually impaired community have been to Downing Street today, raising concerns over so-called shared spaces.
They joined over 40 organisations to petition Number 10 about the potential dangers of vehicles and pedestrians sharing the same public space, in locations such as Leicester's Jubilee Square.
Campaigner Sarah Leadbetter said: "It's not really safe for us to cross the road because we just don't know if we're in the road or the pavement so some things have to be changed to make it a lot safer for us to use these areas."
The group, which included representatives from blind charity Vista and Guide Dogs UK, met with minister for disabled people, MP Sarah Newton, and said she had listened to their concerns.
Afterwards, Ms Leadbetter added: "We feel very positive with what she said and what she said she'll be doing for us."
Student warned 'not to gloat' over sexual assault
East Midlands Today
A judge has warned a University of Nottingham student "not to gloat" after he was found guilty of sexual assault of another student.
Mehr Talwar, who's originally from India but lives in Rathmines Close, Lenton, was sentenced yesterday to 15 months in jail, suspended for two years, and put on the sex offenders register for 10 years.
The court heard how 21-year-old Talwar kissed the woman inside Stealth nightclub in Goldsmith Street in 2016 before pinning her against a wall and sexually assaulting her. He said there had been a "miscommunication".
On sentencing, the judge said Talwar was not a predatory person but the assault had blighted the woman's career hopes. He described the defendant as "over confident, conceited, and disrespectful toward females" and told him not to gloat on social media.
In a statement the University of Nottingham confirmed Talwar was allowed to continue his studies pending the outcome of the trial, and that "strict boundaries" were put in place for the safety and welfare of the victim.
A spokeswoman added they had "worked hard to support the victim throughout the case".
The judge said it was the university's decision on whether Talwar could complete his final exams next month and the university said it would now start it's own internal investigation and take "appropriate action".
Watch: Spencer's first trip out of hospital
BBC Two
This is the touching moment Spencer goes outside for the first time in his life.
The four-month-old has spent his whole life on QMC's paediatric high dependency unit but was allowed out for a walk around the hospital's ground with his parents and a nurse.
His story will be told on tonight's episode of Hospital on BBC Two at 21:00.
Dog saves woman from machete-wielding intruders
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A woman from Derby has been saved by her dog from violent intruders, one of whom was wielding a machete, police said.
The terrifying ordeal happened between 23.20 and 23.50 on Friday 13 April when the woman opened the back door of her home on Reeves Road and three men forced their way inside.
The 20-year-old was pushed to the floor, kicked a number of times and threatened with a machete before her dog confronted the intruders, allowing her to escape through the front door and run to safety.
Derbyshire Constabulary said the dog suffered a cut to its nose and nothing was stolen from the house.
Teen cellist to play at royal wedding
The 19-year-old from Nottingham said he was "excited and honoured" to have been asked by Ms Markle herself.Read more
Man charged over 40-minute crime spree
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A man has been charged following a 40-minute crime spree in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Sunday evening.
A 28-year-old of Sutton was arrested by armed officers near Bluebell Wood Way after he was alleged to have been involved in five offences around the town between 17.20 and 18.00.
He has since been charged in connection with two armed robberies in Leamington Drive and Church Street, threatening a person with a blade in Hill Top View, an affray incident in Willowbridge Lane and criminal damage at allotments in Calladine Close.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court next month.
Concern over non-Leicester registered taxis in city
Amy Orton
Local Democracy Reporter
Dozens of taxi drivers have written to Leicester's city mayor to express concerns about the number of out-of-town cars that can work in the area.
Cross-border hiring is when drivers and vehicles licensed by a licensing authority, for example Nottingham City Council, work in another area, for example Leicester.
The practice enables a driver who has had their licence revoked, suspended or refused in one area to be licensed by another authority which is unlikely to have information on the driver's history.
Kamran Khan, from the RMT union, said: "Leicester is a difficult place to get a licence, so people are going elsewhere, maybe Preston, Blackburn or Wolverhampton, and then they are coming back to work in our city."
Transport for London has put forward proposals to tackle cross-border drivers, which includes all journeys having either a start or finish point in the home authority area.
However, any changes to licensing would have to be approved by the Department for Transport.