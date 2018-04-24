Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A judge has warned a University of Nottingham student "not to gloat" after he was found guilty of sexual assault of another student.

Mehr Talwar, who's originally from India but lives in Rathmines Close, Lenton, was sentenced yesterday to 15 months in jail, suspended for two years, and put on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

The court heard how 21-year-old Talwar kissed the woman inside Stealth nightclub in Goldsmith Street in 2016 before pinning her against a wall and sexually assaulting her. He said there had been a "miscommunication".

On sentencing, the judge said Talwar was not a predatory person but the assault had blighted the woman's career hopes. He described the defendant as "over confident, conceited, and disrespectful toward females" and told him not to gloat on social media.

In a statement the University of Nottingham confirmed Talwar was allowed to continue his studies pending the outcome of the trial, and that "strict boundaries" were put in place for the safety and welfare of the victim.

A spokeswoman added they had "worked hard to support the victim throughout the case".

The judge said it was the university's decision on whether Talwar could complete his final exams next month and the university said it would now start it's own internal investigation and take "appropriate action".