Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Jake Bugg says his rise to fame may not have happened without the support of BBC Radio Nottingham.

The singer-songwriter from Clifton was picked to perform on the BBC Introducing stage at Glastonbury - the day after Glastonbudget turned him down.

It followed a session on Dean Jackson's The Beat in BBC Nottingham in December 2010.

"I remember playing a session, it was an amazing feeling - someone taking the time to appreciate your music and to give you the air time," he said.

But he wasn't the first Bugg to play on the show.

"Dean played my mum and dad, I think the band was called Heaven's Blue or something. Not really my thing, more pop side of that time,"

"Amazing that Dean's played me, my mum and dad, my cousin's band... it's in the family for sure."