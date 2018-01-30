Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
Summary
- Divers searching river in jeweller murder probe
- Family describe jeweller as 'loyal, gentle man'
- '£20,000' guitar lost for decade reunited with owner
- Court: Murder accused had 'good' relationship with ex-wife
- 'Fed-up' councillor blocks travellers with boulders
- Haircuts help homeless feel 'cared about'
- Lionel Richie to perform in Chesterfield
- Riyad Mahrez hands in transfer request
- Updates on Tuesday 30 January 2018
Live Reporting
By Chris Fawcett and Calum McKenzie
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Everton 2-1 Leicester City
Matt Davis
BBC Sport
New signing Theo Walcott scores twice as Everton beat Leicester, who leave Riyad Mahrez out of their matchday squad.Read more
Derby forward Russell set for MLS move
Derby County forward Johnny Russell is set to join Major League Soccer side Sporting Kansas City after rejecting a new deal.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, around J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham affecting J26 for A610 Nottingham.
M1 Derbyshire - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M1 southbound around J25, A52 (Nottingham), because of a broken down tanker. In the roadworks area. Travel time is 40 minutes. Congestion to J26, A610 (Nottingham).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Millwall 0-0 Derby County
Derby's lead over third-placed Aston Villa is cut to one point after they are held to a drab draw at Millwall.Read more
Man City target Mahrez asks for transfer
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez hands in a transfer request but the club have no interest in selling him before the transfer deadline.Read more
Three kidnap charges over jeweller death
Police believe Ramniklal Jogiya was abducted after leaving his jewellery shop in Belgrave Road, Leicester.Read more
Man rejected for job because of beard
David Hanger was told he was an ideal candidate but he would need to be clean shaven.Read more
Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe accident, between J28 for A38 Alfreton and J29 for A617.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J28, A38 (Alfreton) and J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
'Murderer' dragged ex's body in suitcase
Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
Ashwin Daudia denies murdering his ex-wife Kiran Daudia, claiming he "lost control".Read more
Forest sign defender Figueiredo on loan
Nottingham Forest sign defender Tobias Figueiredo from Sporting Lisbon on loan until the end of the season.Read more
Our live coverage across the day
That's it for dedicated live coverage for the East Midlands today but breaking news, sport and travel will continue to appear overnight.
Dedicated rolling news for the East Midlands resumes at 08:00 tomorrow morning.
Weather: Rain around overnight
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
Remaining cloudy this evening with rain arriving by the early hours.
A breezy night with lows of around 4C (39F).
Jake Bugg reflects on BBC debut
BBC Radio Nottingham
Jake Bugg says his rise to fame may not have happened without the support of BBC Radio Nottingham.
The singer-songwriter from Clifton was picked to perform on the BBC Introducing stage at Glastonbury - the day after Glastonbudget turned him down.
It followed a session on Dean Jackson's The Beat in BBC Nottingham in December 2010.
"I remember playing a session, it was an amazing feeling - someone taking the time to appreciate your music and to give you the air time," he said.
But he wasn't the first Bugg to play on the show.
"Dean played my mum and dad, I think the band was called Heaven's Blue or something. Not really my thing, more pop side of that time,"
"Amazing that Dean's played me, my mum and dad, my cousin's band... it's in the family for sure."
'Tragic waste of life' as drink and drugs kills student
Nottingham Post
A city student died from a combination of drink and drugs while celebrating his 21st birthday - with a coroner calling it 'a tragic waste of life'.
Man City flexing their financial muscles?
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Riyad Mahrez, who was named PFA player of the year in 2016 after Leicester won the title, asked to leave Leicester in the summer.
However, despite speculation linking him with moves to clubs including Roma, the Algerian ended up staying in the East Midlands.
Leicester boss Claude Puel suggested earlier this month that it would cost a club "even more than £100m" to prise the Algerian away from the King Power.
Manchester City flexing their financial muscles?
Murder accused 'lost control' after ex-wife's 'outburst'
Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News at Leicester Crown Court
Jurors have been shown CCTV footage of a man dragging a suitcase containing his ex-wife's body through the streets.
Ashwin Daudia claims he "lost control" after Kiran Daudia (pictured) started hitting, kicking, swearing and shouting at him, and denies murdering her.
However, the prosecution argue that the 51-year-old deliberately killed her then "coolly" disposed of her body.
Mr Daudia said: "I do not remember what was happening, just that I tried to stop her talking."
William Harbage QC, prosecuting, said: "It's rather more than just stopping her talking. You strangled her until she was dead."
The trial continues.
River search in jeweller murder probe
Five men have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder after Ramniklal Jogiya was found dead.Read more
BreakingRiyad Mahrez hands in transfer request
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Riyad Mahrez has handed a transfer request in at Leicester.
It is understood Manchester City have bid for the player.
School plan for ex-newspaper offices
Derby Telegraph
Plans to turn part of former Derby Telegraph offices into a school have been resurrected.
Woman arrested on Jet2 flight to East Midlands Airport
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
A passenger on a flight from Tenerife was arrested when it landed at East Midlands Airport on suspicion of being drunk.
The 40-year-old woman was held by police after landing in the UK late on Sunday.
One person told the Leicester Mercury she had been abusive to staff and other passengers were "distressed" by her behaviour.
A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: “Officers from East Midlands Airport were called after a woman was reported as being drunk and disorderly on board a flight from Tenerife at around midnight Sunday into Monday."
Jet2 said it "did not tolerate" disruptive behaviour on its flights.
Police to quiz man in Peel Street murder investigation
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A 56-year-old man will be questioned by detectives on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following a crash in Nottingham on Monday morning.
He had been taken to hospital following the collision, but has now been released by medics and he can be quizzed by police about the crash on Peel Street.
That road and North Sherwood Street, which were closed while investigations were carried out, have now reopened.
The woman who died in the crash is yet to be formally identified, Nottinghamshire Police added.
Speed up HS2 compensation, MP says
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
The government is being urged to speed up compensation payments to elderly people affected by the HS2 high-speed rail line.
In October, some people living in Long Eaton, complained about wide-ranging valuations of the same property.
Speaking in the Commons, MP Maggie Throup, whose Erewash constituency includes the town, said: "We may get there in the end with compensation...but it takes so long."
Transport secretary Chris Grayling said his department was working as fast as it could to finalise the East Midlands leg of HS2.
He added that the government would be doing everything it could to "minimise the impact" on residents.
Man City 'make Riyad Mahrez inquiry'
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Telegraph football reporter John Percy tweets...
Jeweller murder probe: Family 'devastated' by death
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
The family of a "loyal, gentle and doting" jeweller found dead have issued an appeal for information as part of a murder investigation.
Ramniklal Jogiya, 74, was found dead in Stoughton, Leicestershire, on Thursday after he was reported missing the day before.
In a statement, released via Leicestershire Police, Mr Jogiya's family said: "Ramniklal was a loyal, gentle man who was passionate about his family.
"He was a doting husband, father, grandad, brother and uncle, who loved nothing more than spending time with his family.
"Our family has been left devastated. Our close knit family has lost a great man. We keep reliving what happened to him and we’re deeply saddened and hurt."
Five men, aged 18, 19, 20, 22 and 23,have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder and remain in custody.
Abandoned chinchilla with overgrown teeth rescued
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A charity has rescued a chinchilla that had been neglected for so long its teeth had curled over and grown into the roof of his mouth.
The RSPCA said it recovered the rodent from a layby near Castle Donington, where it had been dumped in a plastic pet carrier.
Nicola Johnson, an inspector for the charity, added: "The man who found the little chinchilla knew he couldn’t stay there as the carrier wasn’t secure and he could have easily been attacked by another animal, or even run over.
"He very kindly took him home with him and I collected the little rodent from his home in Ashby-de-la-Zouch."
She added that the chinchilla - nicknamed Errol - would have found eating too painful but has now undergone emergency dental work.
Your photos: January across East Midlands
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
There was a frosty start to the day in Ripley, Derbyshire - perfectly captured by BBC Weather Watcher DLong.
This sky over the River Trent near Gunthorpe was snapped by David e at around 08:00 this morning.
Here is Rutland Water at around the same time, photographed by stesaf.
Police searching house in city murder probe
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A search of a property on Nursery Road in Arnold is "in connection with" the Peel Street murder inquiry, police have said.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the crash in Nottingham on Monday morning.
'Don't clean egg off windscreen' warning
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
Drivers are being warned not to get out and clean their windscreen if eggs are thrown at their car.
It comes after a 29-year-old man was attacked when he pulled over on Moor Road, Breadsall, to clear the yolk at about 7:40 yesterday.
He was knocked unconscious - leaving him with a cut to his head - and when he when he came to, he noticed his phone and wallet had been taken.
Det Sgt Jim Bolus says it's a "very rare crime" but police "were aware of the social media speculation surrounding the tactic". It's the first time they've seen it used in Derbyshire.
“Don’t be tempted to wash it off with your water and wipers as this will cause smearing. If it's safe to do, drive slowly away from that location to a built-up, well-lit area away from the location it happened."
Smelly butcher 'made residents gag'
Hayley Compton
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
Neighbours claimed the smell from a closed butcher was "unbearable" and so bad it "made them gag".
Rotten meat and piles of rubbish were blamed for the odour coming from the store in Forest Fields which has been shut for several months.
Adrian, who lives above the shop with his sister said it smelt "all the time, every day".
Inside the shop, meat had been left to decay in a switched-off freezer - leaving a "thick, meaty gloop" at the bottom.
Since the shop was visited by BBC Radio Nottingham, the rotting meat has been removed.
The BBC attempted to track down the owner of the butcher - which is registered in Birmingham - but without success.
Van driver jailed for A66 overtake that ended in crash
A van driver has been jailed after an "almost impossible" overtaking move ended with a head-on collision between his vehicle and a HGV on the A66 near Penrith.
Chey Clark, 24, of Coronation Drive, South Normanton, Alfreton, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving over the crash last February.
Carlisle Crown Court heard the lorry driver, Mark Bowcock from Alvaston in Derby, suffered foot and chest injuries that "ruined his life".
Judge James Adkin jailed Clark for 20 months, banned him from driving for two years, and ordered his to take an extended retest.
The judged described Clark's driving as "impatience, selfishness, stupidity".
County ins & outs
With the 2018 county season in full swing, keep up to date with the latest signings, departures and rumours.Read more
Mum pulls daughter out of school over 'explicit' dolls
Leicester Mercury
An outraged mum says her daughter’s school allowed her to play with “explicit” toy dolls.
Severe disruption: M1 Nottinghamshire southbound
M1 Nottinghamshire southbound severe disruption, at J26 for A610 Nottingham.
M1 Nottinghamshire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J26, A610 (Nottingham), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Delays on Derby to Belper trains
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
East Midlands Trains tweets...
'Fed-up' councillor blocks travellers with boulders
East Midlands Today
A councillor has said he is so fed-up with travellers using a car park that he has brought in boulders to block the entrance.
Labour district councillor Lee Anderson claims land at Strawberry Bank in Huthwaite has been occupied by travellers twice in the last month.
Ashfield District Council has had to clear rubbish from the site. The car park there is meant for allotment holders.
Mr Anderson used a digger to place large concrete blocks to stop vehicles getting in and now wants a permanent gate installed.
"I made sure in the short-term they [the travellers] can't return," he told BBC East Midlands Today.
Nottinghamshire County Council said it "fully appreciates the local frustration" but cannot "condone the blocking of a public highway".
The authority added that it will be consulting with residents over whether to install a suitable barrier to allow "legitimate access".
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, at J21 for M69.
M1 Leicestershire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic southbound at J21, M69 (Leicester), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Gossip: Forest defender set for Burnley switch?
The Sun
Burnley boss Sean Dyche has bid for £10m-rated Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, according to The Sun.
'£20,000' guitar lost for decade reunited with owner
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
An electric guitar signed by rock legends including Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Brian May has been returned to its owner after being lost for 10 years.
Music promoter David Allen had been planning to auction the Fender Stratocaster, said to be valued at more than £20,000, to raise money for Loughborough's Rainbows Hospice before it disappeared while in transit in 2007.
The guitar stayed lost for a decade until Mr Allen received a call from police to say it had been found after it was spotted on an online auction site.
The instrument will now serve its original purpose and be auctioned off for charity and Mr Allen has said he will not be letting it out of his sight.
Severe disruption: M69 Leicestershire southbound
M69 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J2 for B4669 and J1 for A5 Hinckley.
M69 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M69 southbound between J2, B4669 (Burbage) and J1, A5 (Hinckley), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Divers searching river in jeweller murder probe
Victoria Hicks
East Midlands Today reporter
Police divers are searching a stretch of the River Soar (see 11:34) as investigations into the death of jeweller Ramniklal Jogiya continue.
Det Ch Insp David Swift-Rollinson said the diving teams would be searching the river for "a large part of the day".