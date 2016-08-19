Market Harborough

BBC Local Live: Leicestershire

Summary

  1. Updates for Friday 19 August 2016
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Monday

By Calum McKenzie

Our live updates have now ended and will return on Monday morning from 08:00.

Weather: Rain clearing with drier night ahead

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Any residual rain in the east will soon clear away north eastwards, with clearer skies following.  

BBC weather grid
BBC

Light breezes overnight, but winds increasing by dawn on Saturday. Lows of 15C (59F). 

Engineering work on East Midlands Trains routes

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

If you're travelling over the bank holiday...

Latest headlines for Leicestershire

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here's what's happening across Leicestershire: 

  • Beauchamp College has been given permission to consult on the opening of three new schools in Leicester
  • Residents in Barrow upon Soar are concerned the rail bridge could collapse again 
  • Craig Shakespeare is handed an England role on a part time basis

Lawro predicts: Leicester 1 Arsenal 1

Mark Lawrenson

BBC football expert

Leicester have lots of pace in their attack and I can see them causing Arsenal more problems.

Vardy scores v Arsenal
Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Foxes will have Robert Huth back from suspension in their defence, which will make a difference too.

Arsenal were the only team to beat them home and away last season, but they will have to settle for a point this time.

Collapsed bridge 'still not safe to walk on'

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

These images should hopefully give you some idea of the repair work going on at the railway bridge in Barrow upon Soar. 

Drilling
BBC
Bridge repair scaffolding
BBC

Your photos: Damp day across Leicestershire

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Of course, all of today's rain and drizzle is good news for you gardeners out there. 

Plants and a stream
xkizzi

Everything's looking nice and lush after a warm few days. 

Thanks to BBC Weather Watcher xkizzi for this pic from South Wigston. 

Pulis: No deal now for Schlupp

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

I think it is pretty safe to say Jeff Schlupp won't be leaving Leicester for West Brom. 

Tony Pulis
Patrik Lundin/Getty Images

"We have to move on. Leicester have decided they won't want to let (Jeff Schlupp) go," Baggies boss Tony Pulis said.    

BBC stars at Birdfair

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

The big names keep on coming for BBC Radio Leicester at the Rutland Birdfair. 

Mike Dilger
BBC

Here's The One Show's Mike Dilger. 

'Sorry' for collapsed bridge disruption

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Gary Walsh from Network Rail, who is working on repairing the Barrow bridge, has apologised again for what happened. 

Network rail engineer
BBC

"I've been really pleased with the way my team and our contractors have responded," he told BBC East Midlands Today. 

"I'd just like to say sorry for the inconvenience this has caused to local residents." 

Shakespeare: England call a 'huge honour'

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here is what Craig Shakespeare has had to say about his new role. 

Craig Shakespeare
Getty Images

"This is a huge honour for me," the Foxes assistant said. 

"Anyone involved in football knows that representing your country is something special and this caps off a brilliant year."

Chris Packham chats to BBC Radio Leicester

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

BBC Radio Leicester gets all the big names on the wireless. 

Ed Stagg and Chris Packham
BBC

Here is Ed Stagg talking to top nature presenter Chris Packham at the Rutland Birdfair.

Nice hat, Chris. 

Shakespeare joins Big Sam's England

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Craig Shakespeare - your country needs you. 

Craig Shakespeare
Getty Images

The 52-year-old is joining Sam Allardyce's set up on a part time basis. 

Officials still looking into bridge collapse

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

I think it's also worth pointing out that an investigation is still underway into what caused the partial collapse. 

Collapsed bridge
BBC

Residents worried bridge could collapse again

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

There's concern though from some that the other side of the bridge is bowing and may come down.

Jess Haynes
BBC

"I'm particuarly concerned that the same may happen to this wall that happened to the previous one" local resident Jess Haynes told BBC East Midlands Today. 

Network Rail insists the bridge is regularly monitored.

'Collapsed' rail bridge on the verge of reopening

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Remember the bridge that collapsed at Barrow upon Soar earlier this month? 

Barrow upon Soar bridge
BBC

Well it's set to reopen to the public again next week. 

Murphy fancies Vardy to net against Gunners

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Murphy has also spoken about the importance of Jamie Vardy and what impact he could have against the club he turned down in the summer. 

Vardy scores against Arsenal
Getty Images

"He was visibly frustrated at missing the chances he got against Hull and, facing Arsenal, he will be determined to prove a point and show them why they wanted him" writes Murphy. 

"The occasion is set up for him and, the way he is, it certainly would not surprise me if he goes and bangs in the winner." 

Murphy: Leicester 'mustn't believe their own hype'

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Former England midfeilder and Match of the Day pundit Danny pundit Danny Murphy has been looking ahead to Leicester's big game against Arsenal. 

"I also think Leicester have to be careful not to believe their own hype now they are champions, start to over-play and forget their strengths," he writes. 

"It can easily happen - I played in teams where we did that when we just won a few games in a row, for example at Fulham when we were on a good run and got a bit confident." 

Your photos: Rain across Rutland

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Even these hay bales look a bit sad in the afternoon drizzle. 

Hay bales in Rutland
Andy's Rutland

Thanks to BBC Weather Watcher Andy's Rutland for the image from Empingham. 

