BBC Local Live: Leicestershire

Weather: Rain clearing with drier night ahead
Any residual rain in the east will soon clear away north eastwards, with clearer skies following.
Light breezes overnight, but winds increasing by dawn on Saturday. Lows of 15C (59F).
Engineering work on East Midlands Trains routes
If you're travelling over the bank holiday...
Latest headlines for Leicestershire
Lawro predicts: Leicester 1 Arsenal 1
Mark Lawrenson
BBC football expert
Leicester have lots of pace in their attack and I can see them causing Arsenal more problems.
The Foxes will have Robert Huth back from suspension in their defence, which will make a difference too.
Arsenal were the only team to beat them home and away last season, but they will have to settle for a point this time.
Collapsed bridge 'still not safe to walk on'
These images should hopefully give you some idea of the repair work going on at the railway bridge in Barrow upon Soar.
Your photos: Damp day across Leicestershire
Of course, all of today's rain and drizzle is good news for you gardeners out there.
Everything's looking nice and lush after a warm few days.
Thanks to BBC Weather Watcher xkizzi for this pic from South Wigston.
Pulis: No deal now for Schlupp
I think it is pretty safe to say Jeff Schlupp won't be leaving Leicester for West Brom.
"We have to move on. Leicester have decided they won't want to let (Jeff Schlupp) go," Baggies boss Tony Pulis said.
BBC stars at Birdfair
The big names keep on coming for BBC Radio Leicester at the Rutland Birdfair.
Here's The One Show's Mike Dilger.
'Sorry' for collapsed bridge disruption
Gary Walsh from Network Rail, who is working on repairing the Barrow bridge, has apologised again for what happened.
"I've been really pleased with the way my team and our contractors have responded," he told BBC East Midlands Today.
"I'd just like to say sorry for the inconvenience this has caused to local residents."
Shakespeare: England call a 'huge honour'
Here is what Craig Shakespeare has had to say about his new role.
"This is a huge honour for me," the Foxes assistant said.
"Anyone involved in football knows that representing your country is something special and this caps off a brilliant year."
Chris Packham chats to BBC Radio Leicester
BBC Radio Leicester gets all the big names on the wireless.
Here is Ed Stagg talking to top nature presenter Chris Packham at the Rutland Birdfair.
Nice hat, Chris.
Shakespeare joins Big Sam's England
Craig Shakespeare - your country needs you.
The 52-year-old is joining Sam Allardyce's set up on a part time basis.
Officials still looking into bridge collapse
I think it's also worth pointing out that an investigation is still underway into what caused the partial collapse.
Residents worried bridge could collapse again
There's concern though from some that the other side of the bridge is bowing and may come down.
"I'm particuarly concerned that the same may happen to this wall that happened to the previous one" local resident Jess Haynes told BBC East Midlands Today.
Network Rail insists the bridge is regularly monitored.
'Collapsed' rail bridge on the verge of reopening
Remember the bridge that collapsed at Barrow upon Soar earlier this month?
Well it's set to reopen to the public again next week.
CCTV appeal after woman robbed in flat
Leicester Mercury
Police have released CCTV images of three men they want to trace after a woman was robbed in a flat.
Murphy fancies Vardy to net against Gunners
Murphy has also spoken about the importance of Jamie Vardy and what impact he could have against the club he turned down in the summer.
"He was visibly frustrated at missing the chances he got against Hull and, facing Arsenal, he will be determined to prove a point and show them why they wanted him" writes Murphy.
"The occasion is set up for him and, the way he is, it certainly would not surprise me if he goes and bangs in the winner."
Murphy: Leicester 'mustn't believe their own hype'
Former England midfeilder and Match of the Day pundit Danny pundit Danny Murphy has been looking ahead to Leicester's big game against Arsenal.
"I also think Leicester have to be careful not to believe their own hype now they are champions, start to over-play and forget their strengths," he writes.
"It can easily happen - I played in teams where we did that when we just won a few games in a row, for example at Fulham when we were on a good run and got a bit confident."
Your photos: Rain across Rutland
Even these hay bales look a bit sad in the afternoon drizzle.
Thanks to BBC Weather Watcher Andy's Rutland for the image from Empingham.