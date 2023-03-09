The A628 Woodhead Pass has been closed due to heavy snowfall, it has been confirmed.

Windy-Ridge/BBC Weather Watchers Copyright: Windy-Ridge/BBC Weather Watchers

Drivers are being told to avoid the area following the closured between Flouch roundabout near Penistone and east of the junction with the A6024 near Woodhead Reservoir.

The amber weather warning, expected to come into place at 15:00 GMT, has led to National Highways asking people to avoid travelling, unless their journey is essential.

National Highways said: "Preparation includes enhanced around-the-clock vigilance and resourcing along key routes such as the M62, A628 and A66 trans-Pennine locations."