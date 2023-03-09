The A628 Woodhead Pass has been closed due to\n heavy snowfall, it has been confirmed. Drivers are being told to avoid the area following the closured between Flouch roundabout near Penistone and east of the junction with the A6024 near Woodhead Reservoir. The amber weather warning, expected to come into place at 15:00 GMT, has led to National Highways asking people to avoid travelling, unless their journey is essential. National Highways said: "Preparation includes enhanced around-the-clock vigilance and resourcing along key routes such as the M62, A628 and A66 trans-Pennine locations."
Heavy snowfall closes major South Yorkshire road
Snow grounds fighter jet exercises
Yorkshire's main holiday airport may be functioning as normal but the weather conditions have led to a pause at an international air force training event taking place in Lincolnshire.
Exercise Cobra Warrior is under way at RAF Waddington - or was until the snow hit.
Planes are not taking off due to the current conditions, BBC Radio Lincolnshire have confirmed.
The training, which features jets from the air forces of nations across the globe, includes planes from Saudi Arabia, Finland, Belgium and India.
The twice-yearly event is due to run to March 24.
You can find out more about the event here.
Leeds Bradford Airport 'operating as usual'
Despite the heavy snowfall across the region today, Leeds Bradford Airport has said it remains open.
In a red banner placed across the top of their website, they said the site was "operating as usual" at the moment.
However, it warned passengers to keep checking their airline's website for the most up-to-date information.
Amber weather warning issued for part of region
An amber weather warning for snow has been issued for parts of Yorkshire, spreading down the spine of the country.
It is in place from 15:00 GMT today and lasts until 12:00 on Friday, according to the Met Office.
"Heavy snow is likely to cause significant disruption on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning," it said.
There is expected to be travel delays on roads, with some vehicles possibly becoming stranded.
Power cuts are likely with some rural communities becoming cut off.
Welcome to our live page - and stay warm!
Oli Constable
BBC Yorkshire
Hello and welcome to our snow live page, covering Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
There is an amber weather warning issued for much of the area this afternoon with people being told to expect heavy snow.
The picture above is from my commute into our Sheffield office earlier this morning.
We'll bring you the latest throughout the day, but if you'd like to tell us about the situation where you are, or if you just want to share your pictures with us, please email us by clicking here.