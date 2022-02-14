Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A man's died and another man's been arrested following a fight between two patients at a South Yorkshire hospital.

Police were called to Rotherham District General Hospital at about 20:55 on Saturday to reports that two men had been fighting.

One of the patients, aged 48, died of his injuries in the early hours, officers said.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

South Yorkshire Police said it's working with the hospital to establish what happened.