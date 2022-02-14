Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Yorkshire scenes
  1. Monday's Yorkshire and Lincolnshire weather forecast

    BBC Weather

    An overcast morning with scattered showers throughout.

    Turning drier in the afternoon with sunny spells as the cloud turns patchy.

    Tonight will start dry with plenty of clear spells and some patchy cloud.

    However, towards dawn a band of persistent, heavy rain will sweep through from the west:

    Weather graphic
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Man killed in fight between hospital patients

    A man's died and another man's been arrested following a fight between two patients at a South Yorkshire hospital.

    Rotherham Hospital
    Copyright: Google

    Police were called to Rotherham District General Hospital at about 20:55 on Saturday to reports that two men had been fighting.

    One of the patients, aged 48, died of his injuries in the early hours, officers said.

    A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

    South Yorkshire Police said it's working with the hospital to establish what happened.

