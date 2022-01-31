Live
Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside, BBC Radio Sheffield or BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
Andrew Barton
Man charged after woman dies in head-on A16 crash
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a woman was killed in a crash involving two cars in Lincolnshire.
The collision happened at about 21:45 on Friday on the A16 between Algarkirk and Kirton, Lincolnshire Police said.
A 76-year-old passenger in a Toyota Yaris, which was heading towards Boston, died at the scene.
The 72-year-old female driver of the Toyota, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A 37-year-old man, who was driving a BMW 420 heading towards Spalding, is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrate's Court later.
He has also been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while uninsured and disqualified.
Witnesses to the crash, especially those with dash cam footage, are asked to get in touch with police.