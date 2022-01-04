Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

An adult and a child have been taken to hospital after a fire at a house in Halifax.

West Yorkshire Fire Service Copyright: West Yorkshire Fire Service

Firefighters from Halifax, Illingworth and Rastrick fire stations were called to the blaze in a freezer in the cellar of a property on Jubilee Road just before 05:30, according to West Yorkshire Fire Service.

A spokesperson said the two casualties were being treated for the effects of breathing in smoke.