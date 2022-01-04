Live
Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside, BBC Radio Sheffield or BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
Andrew Barton
Bradford sign Luton's Pereira on loan
Bradford City sign forward Dion Pereira on loan from Championship side Luton Town until the end of the season.Read more
Tuesday's Yorkshire and Lincolnshire weather forecast
BBC Weather
Today is expected to be cold, dry, bright and sunny, with a significant wind chill.
Tonight it will remain dry, clear and chilly, with some patchy cloud and moderate winds:
Two in hospital following Halifax freezer fire
An adult and a child have been taken to hospital after a fire at a house in Halifax.
Firefighters from Halifax, Illingworth and Rastrick fire stations were called to the blaze in a freezer in the cellar of a property on Jubilee Road just before 05:30, according to West Yorkshire Fire Service.
A spokesperson said the two casualties were being treated for the effects of breathing in smoke.