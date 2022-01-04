Yorkshire scenes
Live

Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

preview
38
viewing this page

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside, BBC Radio Sheffield or BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Andrew Barton

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  3. Two in hospital following Halifax freezer fire

    An adult and a child have been taken to hospital after a fire at a house in Halifax.

    Fire engine
    Copyright: West Yorkshire Fire Service

    Firefighters from Halifax, Illingworth and Rastrick fire stations were called to the blaze in a freezer in the cellar of a property on Jubilee Road just before 05:30, according to West Yorkshire Fire Service.

    A spokesperson said the two casualties were being treated for the effects of breathing in smoke.

Back to top