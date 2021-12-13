Live
Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside, BBC Radio Sheffield or BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
Andrew Barton
Birds culled amid multiple outbreaks of avian flu
Restrictions are in place after the virus is confirmed at three sites near Alford.Read more
A64 closed following serious two-vehicle collision
An 18-mile stretch of the A64 in North Yorkshire is closed in both directions following a serious crash, police say.
The road's closed between the A1237 (York) and the B1248 (Malton), following a two-vehicle collision which happened just before midnight.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews were called to a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
"One female was trapped in a vehicle and was extricated using hydraulic cutters and spreaders."
The injured woman was taken to hospital to be treated for a broken arm and cuts and bruises, firefighters said.
Normal traffic conditions are currently expected to return at about 14:00, National Highways said.