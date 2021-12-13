Yorkshire scenes
Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Andrew Barton

  2. A64 closed following serious two-vehicle collision

    An 18-mile stretch of the A64 in North Yorkshire is closed in both directions following a serious crash, police say.

    Copyright: National Highways

    The road's closed between the A1237 (York) and the B1248 (Malton), following a two-vehicle collision which happened just before midnight.

    A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews were called to a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

    "One female was trapped in a vehicle and was extricated using hydraulic cutters and spreaders."

    The injured woman was taken to hospital to be treated for a broken arm and cuts and bruises, firefighters said.

    Normal traffic conditions are currently expected to return at about 14:00, National Highways said.

