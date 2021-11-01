Yorkshire scenes
Live

Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

preview
24
viewing this page

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside, BBC Radio Sheffield or BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Lightcliffe murder investigation after woman's body found

    A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in West Yorkshire.

    Aysgarth Avenue, Lightcliffe
    Copyright: Google

    The body was found in Aysgarth Avenue, Lightcliffe, near Halifax, at about 16:30 GMT on Sunday.

    A 45-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody, said West Yorkshire Police. The force added it was not seeking any other suspects.

    A cordon is in place in the area and anyone with information is asked to call the police.

Back to top