Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in West Yorkshire.

The body was found in Aysgarth Avenue, Lightcliffe, near Halifax, at about 16:30 GMT on Sunday.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody, said West Yorkshire Police. The force added it was not seeking any other suspects.

A cordon is in place in the area and anyone with information is asked to call the police.