Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a lorry and car collided in South Yorkshire.

The crash, between a white BMW and the lorry, took place close to Tankersley Golf Course on Park Lane on Friday 24 September at 15:11.

The driver of the BMW, a 31-year-old man, was taken to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.