Yorkshire scenes
Live

Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

preview
22
viewing this page

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside, BBC Radio Sheffield or BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Witness appeal after boy, 9, dies in hit-and-run

    Police are appealing for witnesses after a nine-year-old boy died in a hit-and-run crash in West Yorkshire.

    Air ambulance at scene
    Copyright: YAPPAPP

    An air ambulance and other emergency services attended but the boy died at the scene.

    A 49-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

    West Yorkshire Police said the man was in custody after going to a police station in North Yorkshire.

    The second pedestrian suffered minor injuries in the crash, near the road's junction with Knott Lane.

    Det Sgt Fiona Allan said: "This collision has happened right on the border of West Yorkshire and North Yorkshire.

    "We are keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed this collision or who believes they may have seen the van involved immediately prior to or following this incident."

Back to top