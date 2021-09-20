Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Police are appealing for witnesses after a nine-year-old boy died in a hit-and-run crash in West Yorkshire.

An air ambulance and other emergency services attended but the boy died at the scene.

A 49-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

West Yorkshire Police said the man was in custody after going to a police station in North Yorkshire.

The second pedestrian suffered minor injuries in the crash, near the road's junction with Knott Lane.

Det Sgt Fiona Allan said: "This collision has happened right on the border of West Yorkshire and North Yorkshire.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed this collision or who believes they may have seen the van involved immediately prior to or following this incident."