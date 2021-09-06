Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Nothing of significance has been found during the latest search for clues to the suspected murder of Claudia Lawrence, police have confirmed.

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The 35-year-old chef has not been seen since she failed to turn up for work at the University of York in March 2009.

Police began a search of Sand Hutton gravel pits, about eight miles (13km) outside the city, on 24 August.

North Yorkshire Police said some items, with no obvious link to Ms Lawrence, were being assessed.

Leading the inquiry, Det Supt Wayne Fox said "nothing of obvious significance" was located during searches of part of the wooded area and in the smaller of the two lakes at the site.