Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A woman who died after being hit by a car in Hull city centre has been named as 31-year-old Rebecca Lisa Kirby.

Google Copyright: Google

Ms Kirby was hit by a car on Lowgate at about 23:15 on Friday.

Witnesses to the crash involving the pedestrian and a black Kia Sportage have been asked by Humberside Police to get in touch.

Officers say they are especially keen to hear from people who may have seen the Kia shortly before the crash.