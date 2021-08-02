Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

The parents of Olympic gold medal-winning triathlete Jess Learmonth have described the "torture" of watching their daughter lead off the British team in the inaugural mixed relay.

Learmonth (above left) combined with Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee to win gold.

Her parents Andrew and Beverley said they watched the race alone at home in Boroughbridge in the early hours of Saturday.

Mr Learmonth said: "She will openly admit she's not a big lover of the relay because you're in a team and you don't want to let anyone down," he said.

"Jessica's never under pressure when she races on her own. She's really calm. But in a relay you've got in the back of your mind you've got to perform for other people, not just yourself."

Learmonth is expected to arrive back in the UK later today and her family are planning a celebration for the weekend, though her father said she may need reminding to bring the medal.

"She'll probably just show up in a t-shirt saying 'I'm just going to my mum and dad's for something eat'," he said

"She'll have to be reminded that people will want to see the medal and track suit and everything."