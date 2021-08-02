Live
Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates
viewing this page
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside, BBC Radio Sheffield or BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside, BBC Radio Sheffield or BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC PA MediaCopyright: PA Media Leeds City CouncilCopyright: Leeds City Council
-
7 August – 11:00 - 15:00 – Middleton Park Visitor Centre
-
14 August – 11:00 - 15:00 – Leeds Urban Bike Park
-
16 August – 16:00 - 18:30 - Leeds Urban Bike Park and lower South Leeds Golf Course site
Family handoutCopyright: Family handout Leeds Baby BankCopyright: Leeds Baby Bank GoogleCopyright: Google Andy WhiteCopyright: Andy White Bears of SheffieldCopyright: Bears of Sheffield CHRIS HEATON/GEOGRAPHCopyright: CHRIS HEATON/GEOGRAPH Wren KitchensCopyright: Wren Kitchens South Yorkshire PoliceCopyright: South Yorkshire Police GoogleCopyright: Google GoogleCopyright: Google BBCCopyright: BBC PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Man killed as motorbike and car crash near Knaresborough
A motorcyclist has been killed after colliding with a car near Knaresborough.
The crash, involving a blue motorcycle and silver Toyota Hilux, happened at about 15:25 on Saturday on the B6165 Ripley Road in the Nidd area.
North Yorkshire Police said the rider of the motorbike, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have seen or have dash-cam footage of either vehicle before the crash is asked to contact police.
Jess Learmonth: Family describe 'torture' of gold medal race
The parents of Olympic gold medal-winning triathlete Jess Learmonth have described the "torture" of watching their daughter lead off the British team in the inaugural mixed relay.
Learmonth (above left) combined with Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee to win gold.
Her parents Andrew and Beverley said they watched the race alone at home in Boroughbridge in the early hours of Saturday.
Mr Learmonth said: "She will openly admit she's not a big lover of the relay because you're in a team and you don't want to let anyone down," he said.
"Jessica's never under pressure when she races on her own. She's really calm. But in a relay you've got in the back of your mind you've got to perform for other people, not just yourself."
Learmonth is expected to arrive back in the UK later today and her family are planning a celebration for the weekend, though her father said she may need reminding to bring the medal.
"She'll probably just show up in a t-shirt saying 'I'm just going to my mum and dad's for something eat'," he said
"She'll have to be reminded that people will want to see the medal and track suit and everything."
Covid-19 memorial woodland plan for former golf course
Plans to create a memorial woodland in tribute to people in Leeds who died with Covid-19 are set to go before the public this month.
Leeds City Council wants to redevelop the former South Leeds Golf Course into a new park and haven for wildlife.
Among the plans are new walking trails, a wildflower meadow and a memorial woodland.
A series of drop-in events will take place this month to give the public a chance to find out more about the proposal.
Councillor Salma Arif, said: “We’ve worked hard to ensure that the initial proposals we’ve put forward for the former South Leeds Golf Course site offer something that is positive and meaningful to visitors in an environment that will also offer a range of green benefits.
"Also included and a major part of the project is the proposal for a new memorial woodland where loved ones can gather, reflect and remember those who have sadly died due to Covid-19."
Family tribute to Manchester Arena bomb hero killed in crash
The family of a man hailed a hero for helping Manchester Arena bomb victims have paid tribute to him following his death in a motorcycle crash in North Yorkshire.
Former Royal Military Police Darron Coster, 54, from Clayton-le-Moors, in Lancashire, died when his red Ducati collided with a Vauxhall Corsa in Jack Lane, Wigglesworth, on 14 July.
In a statement his family said he was a "devoted husband and father" and "a proud Army veteran", adding that seven years ago he had donated one of his kidneys to his brother in order to save his life.
His family said: “More recently, he was one of the few people at the Manchester Arena who went into the building after the bombing. He helped as many people as he could while waiting for the emergency services to arrive.
“Darron made friends wherever he went and was always helping others. He has been described as a "hero" for what he has done. To us, he was our world and we are devastated by his death.”
Mr Coster was waiting to pick up his son when the explosion happened at the Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017. The attack killed 22 people and injured hundreds more.
Following his death chairman of the Manchester Arena Inquiry Sir John Saunders said Mr Coster's heroics from that night would "live on".
Leeds Baby Bank has busiest month on record
Sarah Wakefield
BBC Radio Leeds News
A charity which provides support to new parents who are struggling financially helped more than 100 families in July.
The charity says last month was its busiest on record, with its highest ever referral rate since it was set up in 2017.
Leeds Baby Bank works with the NHS, Leeds City Council and other groups to provide support to those who can't afford to buy items such as nappies, formula and buggies.
Chantal Nogbou, from the charity, said: "People who wouldn't have necessarily needed our help 18 months ago are now coming to us for support. Some of these people may have been furloughed or lost their jobs during their pandemic.
"A pram or a cot are not cheap items and safety is paramount. We know that everything that comes to us works properly and is safe and clean."
Appeal after cyclist found critically injured in Sheffield
A cyclist is in a critical condition in hospital after being found seriously hurt in Sheffield city centre, prompting an appeal for witnesses.
The man, in his 20s, was found injured outside Park Hill flats on the South Street junction with Anson Street at about 05:00 BST on Saturday.
South Yorkshire Police said he was taken to Royal Hallamshire Hospital with "life-threatening" injuries.
Witnesses or those with dashcam or CCTV footage are asked to contact police.
Acting Sgt Martyn Micklethwaite, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "Our officers are currently doing everything they can to investigate the cause of the incident."
Kitchen firm announces 300 new jobs
Wren Kitchens recruits workers for its Scunthorpe worktop factory amid "unprecedented demand".Read more
Fundraising art trial bear sculpture damaged
A giant bear statue forming part of a public art trail in Sheffield has been removed after it was damaged.
The 6ft (180cm) tall 'Be Nice and Be Together' sculpture in The Moor was found damaged on Sunday.
One man said he thought it had been "rugby tackled" because of the way it was damaged.
The statue is one of 60 dotted around the city that have been decorated by artists and which will be auctioned off to raise money for a new cancer and leukaemia ward at the Sheffield Children's Hospital.
A spokesperson for the Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity said it would be fixed but asked people to be "extra gentle" with the bears.
Aireville Park stabbing: Man, 18, charged with murder
An 18-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed in a North Yorkshire park.
The victim, in his 40s, who has not yet been officially named, died in hospital after the attack in Aireville Park, Skipton on Wednesday evening.
Brooklyn Bell, from Keighley, West Yorkshire, is due to appear at York Magistrates' Court later, police said.
A man in his 40s arrested as part of the inquiry has been released under investigation for drug offences.
Two other men arrested previously have been released without further action, North Yorkshire Police said.
Kitchen firm Wren to create 300 new jobs
Kitchen firm Wren says it is creating up to 300 jobs at a new manufacturing site in Scunthorpe.
The business said the jobs would be based at its new quartz worktop processing centre, built on the site of the former DHL facility on the Foxhills Industrial Estate.
It said the facility, which opened last month, will be operating at full capacity by December 2021 and recruitment will continue throughout the year.
UK Manufacturing Operations Director, Kes Serelis, said: "We’ve reinvested back into our business to create this new state-of-the-art facility which is required to cope with our increased demand of fabricating high-quality quartz worktops for our customers across the UK.
“It will create a significant number of manufacturing and support roles for the region such as machine operators, team leaders, compliance officers and managers."
BreakingSheffield stabbing: Man, 49, charged with murder
A man has been charged with murdering a man stabbed to death in a Sheffield street.
Anthony Sumner, 42, died after being injured in an attack on Windy House Lane just before midnight on Thursday, South Yorkshire Police said.
Richard Sampson, 49, of Fretson Court, Sheffield, has been charged with his murder and is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court later today.
He is also charged with possession of a bladed weapon.
A 15-year-old boy from Sheffield, who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.
RFL to investigate Oledzki incident
The Rugby Football League is to investigate claims that Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki was racially abused by a Warrington supporter.Read more
Barclays to close last remaining branch in Rotherham
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Barclays bank is set to close its last branch in Rotherham in November.
The branch, on Bridgegate, will close on 2 November, after which the nearest branch will be in Attercliffe, in Sheffield – almost four miles away.
It is one 650 branches that have closed, or are scheduled to close, by the end of 2021.
A Barclays spokesperson said: “Before we make the decision to close any branch, we think carefully about how it has been used so far.
“We consider how many customers have been visiting, what kind of transactions they’ve been making, and all the other ways they’ve been choosing to bank with us. We also take into consideration the availability of other branches in the wider community.”
Double death crash driver jailed for 10 years
Timothy Cawley, 35, is jailed for 10 years for causing death and injury by dangerous driving.Read more
Man arrested over pedestrian's Gainsborough crash death
PA Media
A 77-year-old man has been arrested after a 74-year-old died following a suspected car collision in Lincolnshire.
Lincolnshire Police said officers were flagged down at about 23:15 on Friday by a motorist after a man was found seriously injured in Middlefield Lane, Gainsborough.
The man is believed to have been struck by a car.
Medics were called to the scene but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.
His next of kin have been informed and are being assisted by trained officers.
Detectives said a 77-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and is in police custody.
A Linoolnshire Police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for information from witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward and help our investigation."
Watch: Landmark North Yorkshire cooling towers demolished
Four of eight huge cooling towers have been demolished at a former coal-fired power station in North Yorkshire.
The 300ft (90m) high structures in Eggborough, near Selby, were brought down shortly after 08:00 on Sunday as part of a plan to redevelop the site.
It stood for 50 years in an area where all four Yorkshire counties - North, South, East and West - meet.
The Yorkshire Day demolition was watched by spectators who were dotted in fields around the rural site.
Police had closed roads and 40 security guards patrolled a 350m exclusion zone while contractor DSM carried out the work during drizzly conditions.
Billy Young, a technical director at the company, thanked members of the community for their patience and said it had been "a successful demolition".
The 2,000-megawatt power station was decommissioned in 2018 because it was no longer financially viable.
It started generating electricity in 1967 and produced enough to power the equivalent of Leeds and Sheffield combined.
Yorkshire and Lincolnshire's Monday weather forecast
BBC Weather
Yorkshire should be mostly dry today, with a mixture of sunny spells and cloud throughout the day. Just a chance of the odd isolated shower in the afternoon.
Lincolnshire will also see a dry start, with patchy cloud and sunny spells. Later on, the sunny spells will become less frequent, and one or two isolated showers may develop.
Woman dies in two-car crash near Catterick
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a crash in North Yorkshire in which a woman died.
It happened on the A6055 between Catterick and Leeming Bar at about 02:20 on Sunday morning, according to North Yorkshire Police.
It involved a black Audi A7 which was travelling southbound and a blue Kia Ceed travelling in the opposite direction.
The Kia driver, a local woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, including those who may have seen either vehicle before the crash.
Anyone who has dash camera footage is also being asked to save the footage and to contact the North Yorkshire force.