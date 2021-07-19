Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A North Yorkshire guest house owner says he’s asking his customers to keep their face coverings on for now, despite most legal Covid restrictions on social contact now being lifted in England.

There are now no limits on how many people can meet or attend events, nightclubs reopened at midnight and table service will not be necessary in pubs and restaurants.

Face coverings will be recommended in some spaces, but not required by law.

But Andrew Jenkins (pictured), who runs the Orchard Lodge Guest House, in Flixton, near Scarborough, says people sticking to some social distancing will help the hospitality industry to stay open.

Mr Jenkins, who is also chair of Filey Tourism and Trade Association, says: "Bookings are phenomenal. July is 100% occupancy.

"August is very nearly there as well. The last thing we want is to be phoning guests up and saying, 'sorry, we are closed.'"