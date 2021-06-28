Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A man has been arrested after a cyclist was killed in a crash involving a car in East Yorkshire.

It happened at about 21:00 BST on Saturday on the A1033, between Ottringham and Patrington in Holderness, said Humberside Police.

A Nissan Duke hit the bike and ended up in a ditch, said the force. The male rider died at the scene.

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving over the legal limit.

He remains in custody and officers are appealing for any information.