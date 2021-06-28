Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Yorkshire scenes
  1. Monday's Yorkshire and Lincolnshire weather forecast

    BBC Weather

    Today is expected to be a mostly cloudy and dry day. However, there may be some occasional showers mainly in the afternoon.

    Tonight, it will remain cloudy with further showers. Some of these may be on the heavy side:

  2. Man arrested after cyclist killed in crash with car

    A man has been arrested after a cyclist was killed in a crash involving a car in East Yorkshire.

    It happened at about 21:00 BST on Saturday on the A1033, between Ottringham and Patrington in Holderness, said Humberside Police.

    A Nissan Duke hit the bike and ended up in a ditch, said the force. The male rider died at the scene.

    A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving over the legal limit.

    He remains in custody and officers are appealing for any information.

