Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Work to dismantle Yorkshire’s 500-bed Nightingale Hospital is almost complete, with events set to return to the Harrogate Convention Centre from 30 June.

NHS England/Simon Dewhurst Copyright: NHS England/Simon Dewhurst

The emergency unit was set up at last April at a cost of more than £27m but closed 12 months later without treating a single Covid-19 patient.

More than 30 events have now been booked at the venue.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Councillor Richard Cooper (pictured), the leader of Harrogate Borough Council welcomed the news.

He said: "There are thousands of jobs underpinned by the tourism and hospitality sector.

"So it's not just that we like welcoming people to our beautiful town and our brilliant venue, it's also that a lot of jobs depend on events."