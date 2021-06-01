Live
Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates
viewing this page
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside, BBC Radio Sheffield or BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside, BBC Radio Sheffield or BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
Live Reporting
Andrew Barton
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Lincolnshire PoliceCopyright: Lincolnshire Police
Manhunt after woman and child found dead
Police have issued an urgent appeal to trace a 29-year-old man after a woman and child were found dead.
Their bodies were discovered by officers at a property in High Holme Road in Louth, Lincolnshire, just before 20:30 BST on Monday.
Officers have asked people to come forward with any information about Daniel Boulton.
The force has urged the public not to approach him but to report any sightings by dialling 999.
Read more here.