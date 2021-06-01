Yorkshire scenes
Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Andrew Barton

  1. Manhunt after woman and child found dead

    Police have issued an urgent appeal to trace a 29-year-old man after a woman and child were found dead.

    Their bodies were discovered by officers at a property in High Holme Road in Louth, Lincolnshire, just before 20:30 BST on Monday.

    Officers have asked people to come forward with any information about Daniel Boulton.

    The force has urged the public not to approach him but to report any sightings by dialling 999.

    Daniel Boulton
    Copyright: Lincolnshire Police
