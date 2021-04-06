Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

About 40 firefighters are at the scene of a fire which broke out overnight at a South Yorkshire recycling plant.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at a scrap metal recycling plant on Carr Hill Bank in Balby, Doncaster just after 21:00, according to the fire service.

At its height, 60 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say there is still smoke in the area.

Officers are asking residents to keep windows and doors closed.

Motorists have been advised to "close windows and air vents and turn off air con".

The fire service says: "Road closures remain in place, so please continue to avoid the area."