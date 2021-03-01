Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A couple and child who had set up camp on a dangerous cliff edge prompted a call out by police and the coastguard.

They were found in a tent in an area known for landslips along the Cleveland Way in North Yorkshire on Saturday.

Coastguard rescue officers from Staithes and Whitby were sent and gave "safety advice due to the dangerous location of their tent".

Police were also called because the family had breached Covid rules by travelling there, the coastguard said.

A spokesperson from Staithes Coastguard said: "Safety advice was given from Coastguard rescue officers due to the dangerous location of their tent, especially with recent landslips.

"If walking the Cleveland Way please stay on designated footpaths."