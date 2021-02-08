Live
Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
- Low lying properties in the Upper Hull catchment
- North Sea at Sandsend
- River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties
- River Aire at Hirst Marsh and West Marsh
- River Aire at Newton and Fairburn
- River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill
- River Derwent at Stamford Bridge - The Weir Caravan Park and Kexby Bridge
- River Hull at Hull Bridge and Beverley
- River Ouse at Naburn Lock
- River Ouse at York - riverside properties
- River Ouse at York - St George's Field and Queen's Staith
Snow and flood warnings across Yorkshire
Heavy snowfall is forecast for South and East Yorkshire, with weather warnings in force.
The Met Office has issued an amber "be prepared" weather warning for snow across much of South and East Yorkshire, with a Yellow warning "be aware" for snow issued for North and West Yorkshire.
It says: "Frequent heavy snow showers will lead to some travel disruption today."
Meanwhile, Eleven flood warnings - meaning immediate action should be taken as flooding is expected - are in place in Yorkshire.
The warnings include:
There are also 25 flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible, be prepared - currently in place on Yorkshire's rivers.
The Environment Agency says it is "closely monitoring the situation."
Further rain and snow is forecast over the next few days and river levels are expected to remain high.