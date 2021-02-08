Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Yorkshire scenes
  1. Snow and flood warnings across Yorkshire

    Heavy snowfall is forecast for South and East Yorkshire, with weather warnings in force.

    Snowy woods, Dore
    Copyright: Mazymixer

    The Met Office has issued an amber "be prepared" weather warning for snow across much of South and East Yorkshire, with a Yellow warning "be aware" for snow issued for North and West Yorkshire.

    It says: "Frequent heavy snow showers will lead to some travel disruption today."

    Meanwhile, Eleven flood warnings - meaning immediate action should be taken as flooding is expected - are in place in Yorkshire.

    Weather warnings graphic
    Copyright: Met Office
    Flood warnings graphic
    Copyright: Environment Agency

    The warnings include:

    There are also 25 flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible, be prepared - currently in place on Yorkshire's rivers.

    The Environment Agency says it is "closely monitoring the situation."

    Further rain and snow is forecast over the next few days and river levels are expected to remain high.

