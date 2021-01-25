Yorkshire scenes
Live

Yorkshire: Latest news and updates

preview
73
viewing this page

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Andrew Barton

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Investigation after Hull house blaze rescue

    An investigation is continuing into a fire in Hull in the early hours of Sunday where two people were rescued by firefighters.

    Clarence Avenue house
    Copyright: Jake Zuckerman/BBC

    Two other people escaped from the blaze at Clarence Avenue, Delhi Street, by the time fire crews arrived.

    All four were taken to hospital suffering from burns and the effects of smoke inhalation, Humberside Fire Service said.

    Neighbour Kevin Dockerty said he helped get one person out of the house.

    "My brother came out and he said the house was on fire, we heard a woman screaming so we came and kicked the back door in," he said.

    "We had to bring her out of the back door, we got one lady out, but the rest were stuck upstairs.

    "We couldn't get any further, so we smashed a back window, got on the roof, took a tile off and smashed a window and tried getting them out that way."

    Det Insp Andy Robinson of Humberside Police said: "We are working with our colleagues in the fire service to establish the exact cause of the fire, which at this stage is not yet known."

  2. Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast

    BBC Weather

    After a frosty and clear start to the day, remaining dry and fine with a moderate breeze.

    This evening will be chilly, dry and clear. Into the night, it will stay dry but cloud cover will gradually increase:

    Weather graphic
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Flood warnings in place on rivers across Yorkshire

    A total of 10 flood warnings - meaning immediate action should be taken as flooding is expected - are in place in Yorkshire associated with heavy rain brought by Storm Christoph last week.

    River Ouse in flood
    Copyright: PA Media

    The warnings include the River Aire at Allerton Ings in West Yorkshire, the River Ouse in York, and the River Derwent at Stamford Bridge on the border between North and East Yorkshire.

    There are also eight flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible, be prepared - in place on Yorkshire's rivers.

    No significant rainfall is forecast for the next 24 hours, but further unsettled weather is expected later this week, according to the Environment Agency.

Back to top