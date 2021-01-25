Yorkshire: Latest news and updates

An investigation is continuing into a fire in Hull in the early hours of Sunday where two people were rescued by firefighters.

Jake Zuckerman/BBC Copyright: Jake Zuckerman/BBC

Two other people escaped from the blaze at Clarence Avenue, Delhi Street, by the time fire crews arrived.

All four were taken to hospital suffering from burns and the effects of smoke inhalation, Humberside Fire Service said.

Neighbour Kevin Dockerty said he helped get one person out of the house.

"My brother came out and he said the house was on fire, we heard a woman screaming so we came and kicked the back door in," he said.

"We had to bring her out of the back door, we got one lady out, but the rest were stuck upstairs.

"We couldn't get any further, so we smashed a back window, got on the roof, took a tile off and smashed a window and tried getting them out that way."

Det Insp Andy Robinson of Humberside Police said: "We are working with our colleagues in the fire service to establish the exact cause of the fire, which at this stage is not yet known."