Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Three hospital trusts in Yorkshire are among 10 across England which have reported having no spare critical care beds, latest figures show.

The Airedale, Calderdale and Huddersfield and Harrogate and District trusts were included in a list of NHS Trusts with full critical care wards in the week to 10 January.

It comes as hospital waiting times, coronavirus admissions and patients requiring intensive care are rising.

Airedale NHS Foundation Trust, despite having nine critical care beds overall, said it did not normally experience full occupancy at this time of the year and the ward had both Covid and non-Covid patients.

"We are experiencing normal winter pressures across the trust, combined with an increasing number of Covid-19 patients, particularly over the last week," a spokeswoman said.

The total number of critical care beds available across all England's acute trusts is 5,503, with 4,632 in use on 10 January.

An NHS England spokeswoman said hospitals had "tried and tested plans in place" to manage pressure from increased Covid-19 and non-Covid patients, including mutual aid practices where hospitals work together to manage admissions.