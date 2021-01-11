Yorkshire: Coronavirus lockdown and latest news

A hospital doctor has pleaded for people to stick to lockdown rules as medical staff "are sinking" under the pressure of treating an increasing number of patients.

Dr Sarah Addis, who works in A&E at York Hospital, posted her message on social media.

She said: "It's brutal and we are sinking. Quite simply we are being overrun. And we are starting to see younger and sicker Covid patients."

Dr Addis said ambulances were queuing at the hospital, which had become so busy that social distancing was difficult and she feared patients in need of emergency care would be affected.

"We have no more scope to cope either in terms of staff resilience or plan B. We do not have elastic walls - we have no more room at the inn," she said.

And she revealed the personal toll the pressure was taking on staff, saying some patients who came to A&E could be abusive and argue about being asked to wear face masks.

"It's demoralising and exhausting," she said. "It makes me question if I even want to stay in medicine any more. I question my faith in humanity."

York Hospital said the trust was introducing plans to "release additional beds and staff".