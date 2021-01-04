Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Yorkshire scenes
Andrew Barton

All times stated are UK

  1. Bradford factory blaze investigation under way

    An investigation has begun into the cause of a large fire at a factory in Bradford at the weekend.

    Annison St fire
    Copyright: West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service

    At its height, about 70 firefighters tackled the blaze at a building on Annison Street, which started at about 02:45 on Sunday morning.

    Up to 30 nearby homes were evacuated for some time, but residents were later allowed back.

    Two fire engines remain at the scene this morning with crews continuing to damp down, West Yorkshire Fire Service said.

    Chris Hannah, West Yorkshire Fire Service group manager, said the fire had caused the building's roof to collapse.

    "The building's quite dangerous so we couldn't get inside to see what the cause was, but our fire investigation will work hard to determine that," he added.

