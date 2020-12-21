Live
Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
Man arrested for Huddersfield fatal shooting
An investigation into the death of a 26-year-old man in Huddersfield is continuing following the arrest of a man on suspicion of murder.
Police were called to Ripon Avenue in Fartown, at 22:09 on Saturday after reports of shots being fired.
The 26-year-old victim was found injured and taken to hospital where he died shortly afterwards.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the arrested man remained in custody and several roads had been closed in the area.
Foot patrols have also been increased and the force appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them.