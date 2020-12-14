Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

It is "highly likely" South Yorkshire will remain in tier three over Christmas, the region's mayor has said.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Dan Jarvis said the region's NHS was under "massive pressure" with more than 600 people in hospital with the virus.

Four out of the five key indicators for moving out of the highest level of restrictions were too high, he added.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said decisions on tiers were made by ministers based on recommendations from several bodies.

"We are transparent about how decisions are made and have made the evidence which informs them available," he said.

"We understand for those facing higher level restrictions this is a particularly difficult time, but we are committed to supporting tier three areas with mass community testing and extra funding."

South Yorkshire has been subject to the harshest levels of restrictions since 24 October.

A final decision on which tier South Yorkshire will be in over Christmas will be announced by the government on 17 December.