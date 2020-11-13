Yorkshire Ripper death: Latest updates

The son of the first victim of the serial killer known as the Yorkshire Ripper, whose death was announced earlier, has said he'll now have "some kind of closure".

PA images Copyright: PA images

Peter Sutcliffe was serving a whole life term for murdering 13 women across Yorkshire and north-west England.

He was convicted in 1981 and spent three decades at Broadmoor Hospital before being moved to HMP Frankland in County Durham in 2016.

Peter Sutcliffe died in hospital where he is said to have refused treatment for Covid-19. Sutcliffe also had a number of other underlying health problems.

Sutcliffe's first victim was mother-of-four Wilma McCann, 28, who was hit with a hammer and stabbed 15 times in October 1975. Her son Richard was aged five at the time.

Mr McCann said: "The attention he's had over the years, the continuous news stories that we've suffered over the years, there is some form of conclusion to that.

"I am sure a lot of the families, surviving children of the victims may well be glad he has gone and they have a right to feel like that."

He explained that in about 2010 he had decided to let go of his anger and "forgive" Sutcliffe.

"I am sorry to hear he has passed away. It's not something I could have said in the past when I was consumed with anger," he said.