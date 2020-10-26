Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a car on the M1 motorway.

Google Copyright: Google

The man, aged 33, was reportedly hit by a white Toyota Hiace about 19.00 on Saturday, said South Yorkshire Police.

It happened on the northbound carriageway south of junction 38, said the force.

The motorway was closed in both directions for several hours.

Officers are asking for anyone who saw what happened or who has dash-cam footage to come forward.