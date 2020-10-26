Live
Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound
M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, after J47 for A656 Garforth.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane blocked on M1 northbound after J47, A656 (Garforth), because of mattress on the road. Traffic is coping well.
Pedestrian dies in South Yorkshire motorway crash
A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a car on the M1 motorway.
The man, aged 33, was reportedly hit by a white Toyota Hiace about 19.00 on Saturday, said South Yorkshire Police.
It happened on the northbound carriageway south of junction 38, said the force.
The motorway was closed in both directions for several hours.
Officers are asking for anyone who saw what happened or who has dash-cam footage to come forward.
Severe disruption: A1(M) South Yorkshire northbound
A1(M) South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, at J35 for M18 J2.
A1(M) South Yorkshire - A1(M) lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J35 M18 J2, because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well. In the roadworks area.
