Coronavirus in Leeds: New restrictions expected

People will not be allowed to meet people they do not live with inside a private home or garden, except where they have formed a support bubble
People will not be allowed to visit someone else's home or garden, even if they live outside Bradford, Kirklees or Calderdale
People being strongly advised not to socialise with others they do not live with in other indoor public venues - such as pubs, restaurants, cafes, shops, places of worship, community centres, leisure and entertainment venues, or visitor attractions
People will not be allowed to socialise outdoors in a group of no more than six people from different households
People will not be allowed to visit friends or family in care homes, other than in exceptional circumstances. Care homes should restrict visits to these circumstances
Leeds City Council had asked for meetings in gardens to be allowed - but the authority is expecting the new rules to ban this.
The government is expected to announce new restrictions later.
Household mixing ban expected for Leeds
The rule will come into force at midnight to help curb rising Covid-19 cases, the city council says.
Coronavirus: Leeds households 'should not mix' - Council
People living in Leeds shouldn't be mixing households - that's the message from the city council as says it expects further restrictions being imposed on the city.
Council leader Judith Blake says she believes Leeds will be made an "area of intervention" as coronavirus cases rise.
This means that it will have restrctions similar to that already in place in Bradford, Kirklees and Calderdale.
Tom Riordan, chief executive of Leeds City Council, said: "What we are trying to do is give a simple message - you shouldn't really mix with other households."
Mr Riordan said about 780,000 people will come under the new measures, which could be in place through the winter.
He added: "I think we know from the experience of Leicester, Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire that when these restrictions are brought in they do not tend to be lifted after a week or two."
Coronavirus: Leeds expected to face more restrictions
A ban on households in Leeds mixing is expected to be announced later as coronavirus infections in the city continue to rise, the BBC understands.
It would mean people are not allowed to go inside others' homes or gardens.
It would be same rules as those already in place in Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees.
This means:
Last week, the authority suggested a curfew - this week it was a ban on households mixing indoors.
On Wednesday, the Covid-19 rate in the city was 89.3 cases per 100,000 people, with council leaders asking ministers to implement the measure.
It sounds like the government now wants Leeds to fall in line with Bradford - and a ban on meeting households in homes and gardens is expected to be announced for the city.
Leeds City Council is holding a press briefing in the next few minutes.