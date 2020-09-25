Coronavirus in Leeds: New restrictions expected

People living in Leeds shouldn't be mixing households - that's the message from the city council as says it expects further restrictions being imposed on the city.

Council leader Judith Blake says she believes Leeds will be made an "area of intervention" as coronavirus cases rise.

This means that it will have restrctions similar to that already in place in Bradford, Kirklees and Calderdale.

Tom Riordan, chief executive of Leeds City Council, said: "What we are trying to do is give a simple message - you shouldn't really mix with other households."

Mr Riordan said about 780,000 people will come under the new measures, which could be in place through the winter.

He added: "I think we know from the experience of Leicester, Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire that when these restrictions are brought in they do not tend to be lifted after a week or two."