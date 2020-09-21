Live
Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield..
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield..
Live Reporting
Andrew Barton and Oli Constable
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
BBC Weather
Any early low cloud and mist this morning will give way to periods of sunshine followed by a warm day with gentle winds.
Tonight will be fine and dry with a mixture of clear spells and banks of cloud:
Woman arrested after man 'critically' injured in Sheffield
A 31-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with an incident in Sheffield which left a man "critically injured," police say.
Emergency services were called to Ecclesall Road shortly after 17:30 on Saturday.
The 36-year-old man was taken to hospital by air ambulance.
The woman, from Sheffield, is being questioned in police custody on suspicion of assisting an offender, according to South Yorkshire Police.
Officers say they are keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident or who was driving through the area and has dashcam footage.