Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with an incident in Sheffield which left a man "critically injured," police say.

Google Copyright: Google

Emergency services were called to Ecclesall Road shortly after 17:30 on Saturday.

The 36-year-old man was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

The woman, from Sheffield, is being questioned in police custody on suspicion of assisting an offender, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Officers say they are keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident or who was driving through the area and has dashcam footage.