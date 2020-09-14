Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Yorkshire scenes
  1. Leeds shooting: Man suffers serious leg injury

    A man is in hospital after being shot and seriously injured in the leg in Leeds.

    Charlton Road
    Copyright: Google

    The shooting happened on Charlton Road, East End Park, Leeds, just after 13:00 on Sunday.

    The 20-year-old was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition, West Yorkshire Police said.

    Det Ch Insp Marc Bowes said it appeared to be a "targeted attack" and appealed for anyone with information or footage to contact the police.

