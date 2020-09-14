Live
Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates
Leeds shooting: Man suffers serious leg injury
A man is in hospital after being shot and seriously injured in the leg in Leeds.
The shooting happened on Charlton Road, East End Park, Leeds, just after 13:00 on Sunday.
The 20-year-old was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition, West Yorkshire Police said.
Det Ch Insp Marc Bowes said it appeared to be a "targeted attack" and appealed for anyone with information or footage to contact the police.